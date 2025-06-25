Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
50 Spanish Fruits and Vegetables Vocabulary with Pronunciation and Meaning in English

Learn essential Spanish fruits and vegetables vocabulary with easy-to-follow pronunciations and their English meanings. Perfect for language learners looking to expand their Spanish food-related vocabulary.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 18, 2025, 18:01 IST

Hi there, aspiring Spanish speakers! Prepare for a delectable journey ahead! Eating vibrant fruits and healthful veggies is a lot of fun, as we all know; it gives us energy to play, learn, and develop. Imagine being able to explain them in a brand-new, fascinating language in addition to enjoying them. Starting with everyday learning is the easiest method to gain confidence and start talking straight away, even though it may seem a little difficult at first. This article is created especially to provide you with a solid foundation in everyday Spanish.

It's correct! The Spanish terms "frutas" (fruits) and "verduras" (vegetables) will be explored! Telling your friend, "¡Me encanta la manzana!" is one example. (The apple is my favorite!) or indicating a "zanahoria" (carrot) at the supermarket. It's like discovering a hidden code to a completely new manner of discussing food when you learn these terms. So, grab your imaginary shopping cart, and let's fill it up with fantastic Spanish vocabulary! ¡Vamos a empezar! (Let's begin!)

50 Spanish Fruits Names with their Pronunciation

Spanish fruit names can occasionally sound a lot like their English equivalents, as in the case of mangos and bananas. It can be difficult to recall some fruits, though. Check the table below to learn Spanish Fruits:

Sl. No.

Fruits in English

Fruits in Spanish

Pronunciation

1

Apple

La manzana

mahn-zah-nah

2

Banana

El banano

bah-nah-noh

3

Blackberry

La mora

moh-rah

4

Blueberry/Cranberry

El arándano

ah-rahn-dah-noh

5

Cherry

La cereza

ser-ay-sah

6

Dragonfruit

La pitaya

pee-tay-ah

7

Grape

La uva

ooh-vah

8

Guava

La guayaba

gway-ah-bah

9

Kiwi

El kiwi

kee-wee

10

Mango

El mango

mahn-go

11

Orange

La naranja

nah-rahn-hah

12

Papaya

La papaya

pah-pah-yah

13

Peach

El durazno

doo-rahz-noh

14

Pear

La pera

peh-rah

15

Pineapple

La piña

pee-nyah

16

Plum

La ciruela

see-roo-eh-lah

17

Raspberry

La frambuesa

frahm-bweh-sah

18

Strawberry

La fresa

freh-sah

19

Watermelon

La sandía

sahn-dee-ah

20

Lemon

El limón

lee-mohn

21

Lime

La lima

lee-mah

22

Fig

El higo

ee-goh

23

Pomegranate

La granada

grah-nah-dah

24

Coconut

El coco

koh-koh

25

Date

El dátil

dah-teel

26

Passionfruit

La maracuyá

mah-rah-coo-yah

27

Starfruit

La carambola

kah-rahm-boh-lah

28

Persimmon

El caqui

kah-kee

29

Gooseberry

La grosella

groh-seh-yah

30

Tamarind

El tamarindo

tah-mah-reen-doh

31

Lychee

El lichi

lee-chee

32

Jackfruit

La yaca

yah-kah

33

Mulberry

La mora negra

moh-rah neh-grah

34

Custard Apple

La chirimoya

chee-ree-moh-yah

35

Sapodilla (Chikoo)

El zapote

sah-poh-teh

36

Longan

El longan

lohn-gahn

37

Loquat

El níspero

nees-peh-roh

38

Breadfruit

El fruto del pan

froo-toh del pahn

39

Mangosteen

El mangostán

mahn-goh-stahn

40

Olive

La aceituna

ah-say-too-nah

41

Cantaloupe

El melón cantalupo

meh-lohn kahn-tah-loo-poh

42

Honeydew

El melón dulce

meh-lohn dool-seh

43

Currant

La grosella negra

groh-seh-yah neh-grah

44

Soursop

La guanábana

gwah-nah-bah-nah

45

Cranapple

La manzana arándano

mahn-zah-nah ah-rahn-dah-noh

46

Prickly Pear

El nopal

noh-pahl

47

Boysenberry

La mora de Boysen

moh-rah deh boy-sen

48

Elderberry

La baya del saúco

bah-yah del sah-oo-koh

49

Cloudberry

La mora ártica

moh-rah ahr-tee-kah

50

Medlar

El níspero europeo

nees-peh-roh eh-ooh-roh-peh-oh

50 Spanish Vegetables Names with their Pronunciation

With these lists of Spanish veggies that include pronunciation and even English names, you may expand your vocabulary:

Sl. No.

Vegetables in English

Vegetables in Spanish

Pronunciation

1

Carrot

La zanahoria

lah thah-na-o-ree-ah

2

Beetroot

La remolacha

lah re-mo-lah-chah

3

Turnip

El nabo

el nah-boh

4

Radish

El rábano

el rah-bah-noh

5

Potato

La papa

lah pah-pah

6

Sweet potato

El boniato

el boh-nyah-toh

7

Yam

El ñame

el nyah-meh

8

Onion

La cebolla

lah seh-boh-yah

9

Garlic

El ajo

el ah-hoh

10

Leek

El puerro

el pweh-rroh

11

Cabbage

El repollo

el reh-poh-yoh

12

Cauliflower

La coliflor

lah koh-lee-flohr

13

Broccoli

El brócoli

el broh-koh-lee

14

Spinach

Las espinacas

lahs es-pee-nah-kahs

15

Lettuce

La lechuga

lah leh-choo-gah

16

Tomato

El tomate

el toh-mah-teh

17

Cucumber

El pepino

el peh-pee-noh

18

Bell Pepper

El pimiento

el pee-myen-toh

19

Eggplant

La berenjena

lah beh-rehn-heh-nah

20

Zucchini

El calabacín

el kah-lah-bah-seen

21

Pumpkin

La calabaza

lah kah-lah-bah-sah

22

Bottle Gourd

El calabacín largo

el kah-lah-bah-seen lahr-goh

23

Bitter Gourd

El melón amargo

el meh-lohn ah-mahr-goh

24

Snake Gourd

El pepino serpiente

el peh-pee-no sehr-pyen-teh

25

Okra (Ladyfinger)

La okra / El quimbombó

lah oh-krah / el keem-bohm-boh

26

Artichoke

La alcachofa

lah al-kah-choh-fah

27

Asparagus

Los espárragos

lohs es-pah-rrah-gohs

28

Celery

El apio

el ah-pee-oh

29

Mushroom

El champiñón

el chahm-pee-nyohn

30

Parsnip

La chirivía

lah chee-ree-vee-ah

31

Green Beans

Las judías verdes

lahs hoo-dee-ahs vehr-dess

32

Peas

Los guisantes

lohs gee-sahn-tess

33

Corn (Maize)

El maíz

el mah-ees

34

Brussels Sprouts

Las coles de Bruselas

lahs koh-less deh broo-seh-lahs

35

Kale

La col rizada

lah kohl ree-sah-dah

36

Swiss Chard

La acelga

lah ah-sehl-gah

37

Fennel

El hinojo

el ee-noh-hoh

38

Chayote

El chayote

el chah-yoh-teh

39

Endive

La endibia

lah en-dee-bee-ah

40

Mustard Greens

Las hojas de mostaza

lahs oh-hahs deh moh-stah-sah

41

Watercress

El berro

el beh-rroh

42

Arugula (Rocket)

La rúcula

lah roo-koo-lah

43

Taro Root

El taro

el tah-roh

44

Kohlrabi

El colinabo

el koh-lee-nah-boh

45

Sorrel

La acedera

lah ah-seh-deh-rah

46

Amaranth Leaves

Las hojas de amaranto

lahs oh-hahs deh ah-mah-rahn-toh

47

Lotus Stem

El tallo de loto

el tah-yoh deh loh-toh

48

Drumstick (Moringa)

La moringa

lah moh-reen-gah

49

Spring Onion

La cebolleta

lah seh-boh-lyeh-tah

50

Radicchio

El radicchio

el rah-dee-kee-oh

 

A useful starting point for learning key Spanish vocabulary related to fruits and vegetables is this extensive table. Regular use of these terms will improve your pronunciation and vocabulary while also giving you the self-assurance to use them in social situations. If you continue to practice, you will soon be able to speak Spanish fluently!

