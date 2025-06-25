50 Spanish Fruits and Vegetables Vocabulary with Pronunciation and Meaning in English

Hi there, aspiring Spanish speakers! Prepare for a delectable journey ahead! Eating vibrant fruits and healthful veggies is a lot of fun, as we all know; it gives us energy to play, learn, and develop. Imagine being able to explain them in a brand-new, fascinating language in addition to enjoying them. Starting with everyday learning is the easiest method to gain confidence and start talking straight away, even though it may seem a little difficult at first. This article is created especially to provide you with a solid foundation in everyday Spanish.
It's correct! The Spanish terms "frutas" (fruits) and "verduras" (vegetables) will be explored! Telling your friend, "¡Me encanta la manzana!" is one example. (The apple is my favorite!) or indicating a "zanahoria" (carrot) at the supermarket. It's like discovering a hidden code to a completely new manner of discussing food when you learn these terms. So, grab your imaginary shopping cart, and let's fill it up with fantastic Spanish vocabulary! ¡Vamos a empezar! (Let's begin!)
50 Spanish Fruits Names with their Pronunciation
Spanish fruit names can occasionally sound a lot like their English equivalents, as in the case of mangos and bananas. It can be difficult to recall some fruits, though. Check the table below to learn Spanish Fruits:
|
Sl. No.
|
Fruits in English
|
Fruits in Spanish
|
Pronunciation
|
1
|
Apple
|
La manzana
|
mahn-zah-nah
|
2
|
Banana
|
El banano
|
bah-nah-noh
|
3
|
Blackberry
|
La mora
|
moh-rah
|
4
|
Blueberry/Cranberry
|
El arándano
|
ah-rahn-dah-noh
|
5
|
Cherry
|
La cereza
|
ser-ay-sah
|
6
|
Dragonfruit
|
La pitaya
|
pee-tay-ah
|
7
|
Grape
|
La uva
|
ooh-vah
|
8
|
Guava
|
La guayaba
|
gway-ah-bah
|
9
|
Kiwi
|
El kiwi
|
kee-wee
|
10
|
Mango
|
El mango
|
mahn-go
|
11
|
Orange
|
La naranja
|
nah-rahn-hah
|
12
|
Papaya
|
La papaya
|
pah-pah-yah
|
13
|
Peach
|
El durazno
|
doo-rahz-noh
|
14
|
Pear
|
La pera
|
peh-rah
|
15
|
Pineapple
|
La piña
|
pee-nyah
|
16
|
Plum
|
La ciruela
|
see-roo-eh-lah
|
17
|
Raspberry
|
La frambuesa
|
frahm-bweh-sah
|
18
|
Strawberry
|
La fresa
|
freh-sah
|
19
|
Watermelon
|
La sandía
|
sahn-dee-ah
|
20
|
Lemon
|
El limón
|
lee-mohn
|
21
|
Lime
|
La lima
|
lee-mah
|
22
|
Fig
|
El higo
|
ee-goh
|
23
|
Pomegranate
|
La granada
|
grah-nah-dah
|
24
|
Coconut
|
El coco
|
koh-koh
|
25
|
Date
|
El dátil
|
dah-teel
|
26
|
Passionfruit
|
La maracuyá
|
mah-rah-coo-yah
|
27
|
Starfruit
|
La carambola
|
kah-rahm-boh-lah
|
28
|
Persimmon
|
El caqui
|
kah-kee
|
29
|
Gooseberry
|
La grosella
|
groh-seh-yah
|
30
|
Tamarind
|
El tamarindo
|
tah-mah-reen-doh
|
31
|
Lychee
|
El lichi
|
lee-chee
|
32
|
Jackfruit
|
La yaca
|
yah-kah
|
33
|
Mulberry
|
La mora negra
|
moh-rah neh-grah
|
34
|
Custard Apple
|
La chirimoya
|
chee-ree-moh-yah
|
35
|
Sapodilla (Chikoo)
|
El zapote
|
sah-poh-teh
|
36
|
Longan
|
El longan
|
lohn-gahn
|
37
|
Loquat
|
El níspero
|
nees-peh-roh
|
38
|
Breadfruit
|
El fruto del pan
|
froo-toh del pahn
|
39
|
Mangosteen
|
El mangostán
|
mahn-goh-stahn
|
40
|
Olive
|
La aceituna
|
ah-say-too-nah
|
41
|
Cantaloupe
|
El melón cantalupo
|
meh-lohn kahn-tah-loo-poh
|
42
|
Honeydew
|
El melón dulce
|
meh-lohn dool-seh
|
43
|
Currant
|
La grosella negra
|
groh-seh-yah neh-grah
|
44
|
Soursop
|
La guanábana
|
gwah-nah-bah-nah
|
45
|
Cranapple
|
La manzana arándano
|
mahn-zah-nah ah-rahn-dah-noh
|
46
|
Prickly Pear
|
El nopal
|
noh-pahl
|
47
|
Boysenberry
|
La mora de Boysen
|
moh-rah deh boy-sen
|
48
|
Elderberry
|
La baya del saúco
|
bah-yah del sah-oo-koh
|
49
|
Cloudberry
|
La mora ártica
|
moh-rah ahr-tee-kah
|
50
|
Medlar
|
El níspero europeo
|
nees-peh-roh eh-ooh-roh-peh-oh
50 Spanish Vegetables Names with their Pronunciation
With these lists of Spanish veggies that include pronunciation and even English names, you may expand your vocabulary:
|
Sl. No.
|
Vegetables in English
|
Vegetables in Spanish
|
Pronunciation
|
1
|
Carrot
|
La zanahoria
|
lah thah-na-o-ree-ah
|
2
|
Beetroot
|
La remolacha
|
lah re-mo-lah-chah
|
3
|
Turnip
|
El nabo
|
el nah-boh
|
4
|
Radish
|
El rábano
|
el rah-bah-noh
|
5
|
Potato
|
La papa
|
lah pah-pah
|
6
|
Sweet potato
|
El boniato
|
el boh-nyah-toh
|
7
|
Yam
|
El ñame
|
el nyah-meh
|
8
|
Onion
|
La cebolla
|
lah seh-boh-yah
|
9
|
Garlic
|
El ajo
|
el ah-hoh
|
10
|
Leek
|
El puerro
|
el pweh-rroh
|
11
|
Cabbage
|
El repollo
|
el reh-poh-yoh
|
12
|
Cauliflower
|
La coliflor
|
lah koh-lee-flohr
|
13
|
Broccoli
|
El brócoli
|
el broh-koh-lee
|
14
|
Spinach
|
Las espinacas
|
lahs es-pee-nah-kahs
|
15
|
Lettuce
|
La lechuga
|
lah leh-choo-gah
|
16
|
Tomato
|
El tomate
|
el toh-mah-teh
|
17
|
Cucumber
|
El pepino
|
el peh-pee-noh
|
18
|
Bell Pepper
|
El pimiento
|
el pee-myen-toh
|
19
|
Eggplant
|
La berenjena
|
lah beh-rehn-heh-nah
|
20
|
Zucchini
|
El calabacín
|
el kah-lah-bah-seen
|
21
|
Pumpkin
|
La calabaza
|
lah kah-lah-bah-sah
|
22
|
Bottle Gourd
|
El calabacín largo
|
el kah-lah-bah-seen lahr-goh
|
23
|
Bitter Gourd
|
El melón amargo
|
el meh-lohn ah-mahr-goh
|
24
|
Snake Gourd
|
El pepino serpiente
|
el peh-pee-no sehr-pyen-teh
|
25
|
Okra (Ladyfinger)
|
La okra / El quimbombó
|
lah oh-krah / el keem-bohm-boh
|
26
|
Artichoke
|
La alcachofa
|
lah al-kah-choh-fah
|
27
|
Asparagus
|
Los espárragos
|
lohs es-pah-rrah-gohs
|
28
|
Celery
|
El apio
|
el ah-pee-oh
|
29
|
Mushroom
|
El champiñón
|
el chahm-pee-nyohn
|
30
|
Parsnip
|
La chirivía
|
lah chee-ree-vee-ah
|
31
|
Green Beans
|
Las judías verdes
|
lahs hoo-dee-ahs vehr-dess
|
32
|
Peas
|
Los guisantes
|
lohs gee-sahn-tess
|
33
|
Corn (Maize)
|
El maíz
|
el mah-ees
|
34
|
Brussels Sprouts
|
Las coles de Bruselas
|
lahs koh-less deh broo-seh-lahs
|
35
|
Kale
|
La col rizada
|
lah kohl ree-sah-dah
|
36
|
Swiss Chard
|
La acelga
|
lah ah-sehl-gah
|
37
|
Fennel
|
El hinojo
|
el ee-noh-hoh
|
38
|
Chayote
|
El chayote
|
el chah-yoh-teh
|
39
|
Endive
|
La endibia
|
lah en-dee-bee-ah
|
40
|
Mustard Greens
|
Las hojas de mostaza
|
lahs oh-hahs deh moh-stah-sah
|
41
|
Watercress
|
El berro
|
el beh-rroh
|
42
|
Arugula (Rocket)
|
La rúcula
|
lah roo-koo-lah
|
43
|
Taro Root
|
El taro
|
el tah-roh
|
44
|
Kohlrabi
|
El colinabo
|
el koh-lee-nah-boh
|
45
|
Sorrel
|
La acedera
|
lah ah-seh-deh-rah
|
46
|
Amaranth Leaves
|
Las hojas de amaranto
|
lahs oh-hahs deh ah-mah-rahn-toh
|
47
|
Lotus Stem
|
El tallo de loto
|
el tah-yoh deh loh-toh
|
48
|
Drumstick (Moringa)
|
La moringa
|
lah moh-reen-gah
|
49
|
Spring Onion
|
La cebolleta
|
lah seh-boh-lyeh-tah
|
50
|
Radicchio
|
El radicchio
|
el rah-dee-kee-oh
A useful starting point for learning key Spanish vocabulary related to fruits and vegetables is this extensive table. Regular use of these terms will improve your pronunciation and vocabulary while also giving you the self-assurance to use them in social situations. If you continue to practice, you will soon be able to speak Spanish fluently!
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation