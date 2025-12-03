Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check Allotment Dates Here

SMS Medical College, Jaipur, has revised the Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. According to the new dates issued, the Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 5, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the first round of PG counselling can visit the official website to check the revised schedule.

Candidates allotted seats in the Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 seat allotment must report to the allotted colleges with the required documents from December 6 to 10, 2025. Candidates also need to download their individual allotment letter through the login link available on the website.

The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 revised schedule is now available on the official website at rajpgneet2025.in. Candidates can also check the revised schedule here.