Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check Allotment Dates Here

Key Points
- Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 allotment result to be announced on December 6
- Canddiates allotted seats must report to allotted colleges from December 6 to 10
- Academic session to begin on December 22
SMS Medical College, Jaipur, has revised the Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. According to the new dates issued, the Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 5, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the first round of PG counselling can visit the official website to check the revised schedule.
Candidates allotted seats in the Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 seat allotment must report to the allotted colleges with the required documents from December 6 to 10, 2025. Candidates also need to download their individual allotment letter through the login link available on the website.
The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 revised schedule is now available on the official website at rajpgneet2025.in. Candidates can also check the revised schedule here.
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule - Click Here
Steps to Download Rajasthan NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025
The Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website on December 5, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on NEET PG Round 1 allotment result
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule
Check the complete schedule for Rajasthan NEET PG Round 1 allotment result here
|
Publishing of the provisional allotment list
|
05.12.2025
|
Printing of allotment letter, online, through the website, by the candidates
|
06.12.2025 to 10.12.2025 (till 2.00 pm)
|
Deposition of the prescribed one-year tuition fee by allotted candidates through NEFT and RTGS only (No other mode of fee deposition will be accepted)
|
06.12.2025 to 10.12.2025(till 4.00 pm)
|
Reporting, document submission
|
06 .12.2025 to 10.12.2025 (10.00 am to 5.00 pm)
|
Commencement of academic session
|
22.12.2025
|
Further Processes
|
To be published later
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation