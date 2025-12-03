AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check Allotment Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 3, 2025, 12:31 IST

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment schedule revised. Check new dates for seat allotment here.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised
Key Points

  • Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 allotment result to be announced on December 6
  • Canddiates allotted seats must report to allotted colleges from December 6 to 10
  • Academic session to begin on December 22

SMS Medical College, Jaipur, has revised the Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. According to the new dates issued, the Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 5, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the first round of PG counselling can visit the official website to check the revised schedule. 

Candidates allotted seats in the Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 seat allotment must report to the allotted colleges with the required documents from December 6 to 10, 2025. Candidates also need to download their individual allotment letter through the login link available on the website.

The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 revised schedule is now available on the official website at rajpgneet2025.in. Candidates can also check the revised schedule here.

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule - Click Here

Steps to Download Rajasthan NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025

The Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website on December 5, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on NEET PG Round 1 allotment result

Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Check the complete schedule for Rajasthan NEET PG Round 1 allotment result here

Publishing of the provisional allotment list

05.12.2025

Printing of allotment letter, online, through the website, by the candidates

06.12.2025 to 10.12.2025 (till 2.00 pm)

Deposition of the prescribed one-year tuition fee by allotted candidates through NEFT and RTGS only (No other mode of fee deposition will be accepted)

06.12.2025 to 10.12.2025(till 4.00 pm)

Reporting, document submission

06 .12.2025 to 10.12.2025 (10.00 am to 5.00 pm) 

Commencement of academic session 

22.12.2025

Further Processes

To be published later

