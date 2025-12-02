AIIMS INI SS 2026 Result Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download PDF

Key Points
- AIIMS INI SS 2026 January session results declared at aiimsexams.ac.in
- Download INI SS January 2026 Result PDF
- Qualified candidates will be allotted admissions to all new AIIMS and other institutes
INI SS 2026 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the AIIMS INI SS January 2026 session results. The link for candidates to check their AIIMS INI SS 2026 results is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to download the result PDF.
According to the official notification issued, the roll number-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test Stage-I is available on the official website. The INI SS 2026 exam was conducted on November 22, 2025. Those who have qualified the exam are eligible for admissions to DM/MCH Courses for January 2026 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education, namely: AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST Trivandrum.
Candidates can check the AIIMS INI SS January 2026 result PDF available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the PDF
INI SS 2026 Result - Click Here
How to Download INI SS 2026 Results
The AIIMS INI SS 2026 January session result is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the results
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS
Step 2: Click on Academic Courses and scroll to the Super Speciality Exam section
Step 3: Click on INI SS 2026
Step 4: Click on the result window
Step 5: The INI SS 2026 result PDF will be displayed
Step 6: Download the result PDF for further reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation