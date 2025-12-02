AIIMS INI SS 2026 Result Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download PDF

INI SS 2026 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the AIIMS INI SS January 2026 session results. The link for candidates to check their AIIMS INI SS 2026 results is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to download the result PDF.

According to the official notification issued, the roll number-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test Stage-I is available on the official website. The INI SS 2026 exam was conducted on November 22, 2025. Those who have qualified the exam are eligible for admissions to DM/MCH Courses for January 2026 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education, namely: AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST Trivandrum.