Bihar Board Exam Form 2027: BSEB Extends Matric & Intermediate Registration Deadline; Check New Dates

Bihar Board Exam Form 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the date for submission of examination forms for Matric and Intermediate annual exams 2027, which would allow those candidates who missed the earlier deadline an additional chance to do so. As per the decision made by the board, the online forms can now be submitted from October 16 to October 31, 2026, along with a penalty fee.

The decision for the extension has been announced by BSEB chairman Dr. Tyagrajan S. M., wherein he mentioned that the forms of the eligible candidates, who were unable to submit the forms until then, would be submitted online through the respective school and college principals. Candidates need to check with their institutes to get the forms and the fees submitted accordingly.

This extension will apply to all those students who would be appearing for the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate annual exams 2027. While the earlier deadline for submission of online examination forms and fees was set to expire on October 15, the board has now given the additional time.