Bihar Board Exam Form 2027: BSEB Extends Matric & Intermediate Registration Deadline; Check New Dates
Bihar Board Exam Form 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examination forms for the 2027 annual exams. School and college heads can complete online form submissions and fee payments on behalf of candidates through the official portals up to October 15, 2026.
Bihar Board Exam Form 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the date for submission of examination forms for Matric and Intermediate annual exams 2027, which would allow those candidates who missed the earlier deadline an additional chance to do so. As per the decision made by the board, the online forms can now be submitted from October 16 to October 31, 2026, along with a penalty fee.
The decision for the extension has been announced by BSEB chairman Dr. Tyagrajan S. M., wherein he mentioned that the forms of the eligible candidates, who were unable to submit the forms until then, would be submitted online through the respective school and college principals. Candidates need to check with their institutes to get the forms and the fees submitted accordingly.
This extension will apply to all those students who would be appearing for the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate annual exams 2027. While the earlier deadline for submission of online examination forms and fees was set to expire on October 15, the board has now given the additional time.
Bihar Board Exam Form 2027: Extended Deadline
The extension is for the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate annual examinations 2027. The initial deadline for submission of the online examination forms and payment of fee was set on October 15, but the board has given more time to those who missed it.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Examinations
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Matric and Intermediate annual examinations 2027
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Application status
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Deadline extended
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Extended application period
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October 16 to October 31, 2026
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Late fee
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Applicable
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Form submission mode
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Online through school or college heads
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BSEB chairman
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Dr Tyagrajan S. M.
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Intermediate examination form website
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intermediate.biharboardonline.com
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Matric examination form website
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exam.biharboardonline.org
What Students Should Know About the Bihar Board Annual Exam 2027?
Bihar Board holds the annual Matric and Intermediate exams of Class 10th and Class 12th respectively every year. The submission of the examination form is one of the important procedures that must be followed by the eligible students before appearing in the annual examinations.
The current extension is aimed at providing another chance to those students who were not able to submit their forms in the previous application window. But this extension is going to be accompanied by the late fee; hence, students must inquire about the amount from their schools or colleges.
For students appearing in the annual Intermediate examination 2027, the special website is intermediate.biharboardonline.com. On the other hand, those appearing in the annual Matric examination 2027 can use the website exam.biharboardonline.org. The process is to be completed online through their respective institutional heads.
Students are advised to consult the Bihar School Examination Board website and their school/college authorities for more information regarding the extended deadline.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.