School Holiday Today, October 16, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday Today, October 16, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates, IMD rain alerts and holiday information for Delhi, UP, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states.
School Holiday Today, October 16, 2026: Schools in many parts of India are witnessing weather-related disruptions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across multiple states. However, an IMD rain alert does not automatically mean schools will remain closed. Any holiday or change in school timings will depend on orders issued by the respective state government, district administration or individual schools.
For October 16, students and parents should particularly monitor updates from Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The IMD has forecast weather activity across several of these regions in the coming days.
Delhi-NCR School Holiday October 16: Are Schools Closed?
Delhi-NCR students should not assume that schools will remain closed simply because of the rainfall. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm and lightning activity over Delhi and Haryana on October 16. However, a school closure would require a separate order from the concerned administration or an announcement by the individual school.
Parents and students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad should therefore check messages, official school portals and district administration announcements before leaving for school.
Punjab School Holiday October 16: Will Schools Reopen?
Punjab schools are expected to reopen on Friday, October 16, as there is currently no statewide order extending the October 15 closure. The previous closure was linked to the Punjab bandh and local disruptions rather than a statewide weather holiday.
Students should nevertheless check with their individual schools because local administrations or school managements can issue separate instructions.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka School Holiday October 16
South India is also likely to experience significant rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema. Kerala has a heavy-rain warning for October 16, with similar warnings continuing over subsequent days.
Schools in districts experiencing waterlogging or severe weather may announce local closures if required. Students should rely on official district-level announcements rather than treating an IMD warning as a confirmed holiday.
West Bengal, Odisha and Other States: Festival Holidays
Apart from weather-related closures, several states are already observing their scheduled Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays. West Bengal schools are scheduled to remain closed from October 15 to October 26 for Durga Puja, while Odisha's school holiday period begins on October 17. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also have extended festival breaks around Dussehra.
School Holiday October 16, 2026: State-Wise Updates
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State/Region
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Weather/holiday update for October 16
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Delhi
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Thunderstorms/lightning activity possible; no statewide school closure confirmed
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Haryana
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Thunderstorm and lightning warning for October 16; no statewide closure confirmed
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Punjab
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No statewide school holiday confirmed for October 16; schools are expected to reopen after the October 15 bandh-related closure
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Uttar Pradesh
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Rain/thunderstorm activity possible, particularly in eastern parts; check district orders
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Uttarakhand
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Weather activity expected; no statewide closure confirmed
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Himachal Pradesh
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Weather conditions remain unsettled; students should check local administration updates
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Jammu & Kashmir
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Rain/snow and thunderstorms possible in parts; no statewide closure confirmed
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West Bengal
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Durga Puja vacation is already underway in schools as per the holiday calendar
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Bihar
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Thunderstorms and rain possible; check district-level notices
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Jharkhand
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Rain and thunderstorms possible; no statewide closure confirmed
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Rajasthan
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Thunderstorms and rain possible in parts; check local school notices
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Madhya Pradesh
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Thunderstorm activity forecast in parts; no statewide closure confirmed
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Chhattisgarh
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Thunderstorms/lightning possible; check district administration updates
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Odisha
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Thunderstorm activity possible; schools may follow their scheduled Puja vacation in some areas
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Kerala
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Heavy rainfall warning in place; local authorities/schools may issue specific closure orders
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Tamil Nadu
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Heavy rainfall possible in parts; monitor district-level announcements
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Puducherry
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Rainfall activity expected; check local administration/school notices
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Karnataka
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Rainfall expected in parts, with isolated heavy rain possible; no statewide closure confirmed
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Andhra Pradesh
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Rainfall likely in parts, particularly coastal areas; check district updates
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Telangana
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Thunderstorm activity possible in parts; no statewide closure confirmed
The IMD's latest warning shows that Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi could experience thunderstorms and lightning on October 16, while Punjab has no warning listed for the day. Kerala, meanwhile, remains under a continuing heavy-rain warning.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.