School Holiday Today, October 16, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Today, October 16, 2026: Schools in many parts of India are witnessing weather-related disruptions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across multiple states. However, an IMD rain alert does not automatically mean schools will remain closed. Any holiday or change in school timings will depend on orders issued by the respective state government, district administration or individual schools. For October 16, students and parents should particularly monitor updates from Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The IMD has forecast weather activity across several of these regions in the coming days.

Delhi-NCR School Holiday October 16: Are Schools Closed? Delhi-NCR students should not assume that schools will remain closed simply because of the rainfall. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm and lightning activity over Delhi and Haryana on October 16. However, a school closure would require a separate order from the concerned administration or an announcement by the individual school. Parents and students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad should therefore check messages, official school portals and district administration announcements before leaving for school. Punjab School Holiday October 16: Will Schools Reopen? Punjab schools are expected to reopen on Friday, October 16, as there is currently no statewide order extending the October 15 closure. The previous closure was linked to the Punjab bandh and local disruptions rather than a statewide weather holiday.

Students should nevertheless check with their individual schools because local administrations or school managements can issue separate instructions. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka School Holiday October 16 South India is also likely to experience significant rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema. Kerala has a heavy-rain warning for October 16, with similar warnings continuing over subsequent days. Schools in districts experiencing waterlogging or severe weather may announce local closures if required. Students should rely on official district-level announcements rather than treating an IMD warning as a confirmed holiday. West Bengal, Odisha and Other States: Festival Holidays