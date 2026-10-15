IIT Bombay Issues Anti-Discrimination Advisory: Students Warned Against Asking About Caste, JEE Ranks and GATE Scores

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has reiterated its anti-discrimination guidelines, advising students against asking their peers about their caste, admission category, JEE Advanced ranks or GATE scores. The institute has warned that such questions, even when asked out of curiosity, could create conscious or unconscious bias and negatively affect students. The advisory was circulated through an email from the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs on October 13, 2026. The move comes amid renewed concerns over student welfare, campus inclusivity and allegations of caste-based discrimination following the death of a second-year BTech student. According to the guidelines, IIT Bombay aims to ensure that students interact with one another without discrimination based on caste, religion or socioeconomic background. The institute has also reiterated its commitment to implementing the constitutional reservation policy and providing equal opportunities to all admitted students.

Also Read l Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE IIT Bombay Anti-Discrimination Guidelines: What Students Need to Know Under the guidelines, students, faculty members and staff are advised not to ask students about their birth or admission category. The institute has also cautioned against asking about JEE Advanced ranks, GATE scores or other information that could reveal a person's caste or related social background. IIT Bombay stated that questions that may appear harmless to the person asking them could have an adverse impact on the student answering them. Such inquiries may be perceived as attempts to identify a student's caste or reservation category, potentially creating an environment where discrimination can occur. The guidelines also prohibit the exchange or forwarding of abusive, hateful, casteist or sexist messages and jokes. Content that displays prejudice based on religion or sexual orientation, or that could amount to harassment or bullying, is also prohibited. These restrictions apply to communication through platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and email, as well as in-person interactions.