US H1B Visa Rule Change: What Indian Students Studying in US Need to Know, Impact, Work Opportunities

US H-1B Visa Rule Change: Indian students planning to study in the United States or already pursuing higher education there could face uncertainty over post-study employment opportunities following a new immigration proposal by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The proposal seeks to remove the requirement for immigration officers to generally defer to previous approvals when reviewing certain employment-based visa petitions, including H-1B extensions. The proposed change does not directly alter student visa rules or automatically affect the F-1 status of students currently enrolled at US universities. However, it could have implications for international graduates who hope to transition from student status to employment-based visas after completing their degrees. If implemented, the proposal could lead to additional scrutiny of work visa applications, more requests for evidence and a higher risk of denials, creating uncertainty for graduates and their prospective employers.

Also Read l Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE US H-1B Visa Proposal: What Is Changing? Under the existing policy, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) generally gives weight to its previous eligibility decisions when the same employer and employee are involved and the underlying facts remain unchanged, unless specific exceptions apply. The DHS has proposed removing this requirement, allowing immigration officers to reassess petitions on their merits even when an earlier application was approved under similar circumstances. The government says the move would strengthen scrutiny of immigration applications and improve the integrity of the system. The proposal is open for public comments until November 13, 2026. It must not be treated as a final rule at this stage. How Could the H-1B Visa Rule Change Impact Indian Students in the US?

1. Greater Uncertainty About Jobs After Graduation Many Indian students pursue degrees in computer science, engineering, data science, business and other professional fields with the expectation of building careers in the United States. After graduation, eligible international students may use Optional Practical Training (OPT) to gain practical work experience. Students in qualifying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields may also be eligible for a STEM OPT extension, subject to applicable requirements. Some graduates subsequently seek H-1B status through an employer. If the proposed rule takes effect, the additional scrutiny of employment-based petitions could make this transition more uncertain for some graduates. However, the proposal does not itself change OPT eligibility or automatically prevent international graduates from working in the US under valid student-related work authorisation.

2. Employers May Become More Cautious About Sponsoring Graduates US employers hiring international graduates may need to prepare more extensive documentation to establish that an employee meets the relevant visa requirements. If the proposal leads to more requests for evidence, longer processing times or denials, some employers could become more cautious about sponsoring foreign graduates for employment-based visas. For Indian students, this could make the search for employers willing to sponsor a work visa more challenging, particularly in competitive industries. The actual impact will depend on the final rule, its implementation and individual applications. 3. More Pressure on Students Planning Long-Term Careers in the US Students who choose American universities with the intention of working in the country after graduation may need to consider immigration uncertainty alongside tuition fees, living expenses and employment prospects.

An H-1B approval is not guaranteed simply because a student has completed a US degree or received a job offer. Graduates must meet the applicable requirements, and employers must file the relevant petitions. 4. Possible Impact on Education and Career Decisions The proposed change could also influence how prospective Indian students compare study destinations. Students weighing the US against other countries may increasingly consider post-study work options, employer sponsorship and the long-term pathway to employment. However, the proposal alone does not establish that Indian students will stop choosing US universities or that employment opportunities will decline across all sectors. Its effects will depend on how the rule is finalised and applied. Does the Proposed H-1B Rule Apply to Students on F-1 Visas?