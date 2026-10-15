APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes for School Students on World Students’ Day 2026: 50+ Inspirational Thoughts

50+ inspirational thoughts and quotes from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's speeches and interactions with students:

“Thinking is progress.”

“Thinking leads to action.”

“Knowledge with action brings prosperity.”

“Knowledge without action is useless and irrelevant.”

“I suggest, thinking should become your capital asset.”

“Dream, dream leads to thoughts, and thought leads to action for realizing your mission.”

“Small aim is a crime.”

“Our ignited mind is the most powerful resource.”

“The largest beneficiary of this dream when realized will be you, the young.”

“Your opportunities and future will be brighter if you excel in whatever subject you undertake to study.”

“It is important that you contribute to the realization of the vision to the best of your abilities.”

“The human mind is a unique gift.”

“You can enter into the marvels of the universe only if you have curiosity and thinking.”

“At the frontier there are no borders.”

“Think of the billion ignited Indian minds.”

“Our sweat will transform developing India into a developed nation.”

“I have a dream, a dream to live in a nation, prosperous, beautiful and a secured India.”

“I will sweat and work for the nation transforming India into a developed India.”

“We will make the nation developed.”

“I will pursue my education with dedication and I will excel in it.”

“I will work to become an enlightened citizen.”

“I will be honest and set an example for others to follow.”

“I will proudly celebrate the success of my country and my people.”

“I will constantly endeavour to remove the pain of my suffering brethren.”

“I will not support any communal or language differentiation.”

“I will always be a friend of the mentally and physically challenged.”

“Education” was central to Kalam’s vision of a developed India, and he repeatedly encouraged students to excel in their studies.

“You are a student, you excel in your education, and you work hard.”

“When a problem occurs, you defeat the problem.”

“You are the future of the nation.”

“The future will be bright for students who develop their skills, competence and leadership qualities.”

“You will have an opportunity to contribute based on your specific skills, competence and leadership qualities.”

“The young can uniquely contribute to national development.”

“The tool can be knowledge and physical contribution.”

“Make up your mind to contribute in all sectors.”

“If you open up your thoughts”, opportunities can expand beyond conventional career choices.

“Thinking should become your capital asset.”

“Non-thinking is stagnation.”

“Thinking leads to action.”

“Knowledge with action brings prosperity.”

“Look at the sky.”

“The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.”

“Allow them to dream.”

“Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result into actions.”

“Dreams always become the vision.”

“Vision transforms into missions.”

“Missions generate hundreds of goal-oriented projects.”

“Have a goal, persevere and work hard to succeed.”

“The challenge in the mission of developed India calls for an important, cohesive and focused effort of the young.”

“I am sure you all will rise to the occasion and become leaders in multiple areas.”

“A nation is great, not because a few people are great, but because everyone in the nation is great.”

“I wish you all to excel in your studies.”

“Become Doctors, Engineers, Scientists, Entrepreneurs, Officers of armed forces, Teachers, Lawyers, Administrators…”

“Above all, [be] the best human beings with a traditional value system and societal care.”

“Success can only come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you.”

“We need a spirit of victory.”

“What we lack is perhaps courage.”

“What we lack is perhaps a driving force which takes one anywhere.”

“We need to destroy the defeatist spirit.”