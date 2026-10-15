GATE 2027 Registration Reopens Today: IIT Madras Opens Portal With Late Fee, Check Last Date and How to Apply
GATE 2027 registration reopens today, October 15, with a late fee. Check GATE 2027 last date, registration fee, application steps, exam dates and official website details here.
IIT Madras has reopened the GATE 2027 registration portal for candidates who could not complete their applications during the earlier registration windows. The special registration window has been opened following multiple requests from candidates and will be available with a late fee.
According to the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will remain open from October 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM to October 16, 2026, at 10:29 AM. IIT Madras has also clearly stated that no further extension will be granted beyond this deadline.
Also Read l Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE
GATE 2027 Registration 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date and Time
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Special registration window opens
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October 15, 2026, 10:30 AM
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Last date to register
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October 16, 2026, 10:29 AM
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Registration mode
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Online
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Application fee
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With late fee
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Conducting institute
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IIT Madras
GATE 2027 Application Fee With Late Fee
During the special registration window, candidates will have to pay the applicable fee along with the late fee. The fee is Rs 1,500 per paper for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, while other candidates, including foreign nationals, will have to pay Rs 2,500 per paper.
How to Apply for GATE 2027
- Visit the official GATE 2027 website
- Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
- Log in using the required DigiLocker credentials
- Enter or verify personal and academic details
- Select the GATE 2027 test paper and examination cities
- Upload the required documents, photograph and signature
- Review the application form carefully
- Pay the applicable registration fee with the late fee
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference
GATE 2027 Exam Date
IIT Madras will conduct GATE 2027 on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. GATE 2027 includes a new Robotics and Automation (RA) test paper, while changes have also been made to some sectional paper codes.
GATE scores are used for admission to postgraduate programmes, including MTech and PhD programmes, and are also considered by several PSUs for recruitment. Candidates who intend to appear for GATE 2027 should complete their applications within the special window, as IIT Madras has ruled out any further extension.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.