GATE 2027 Registration Reopens Today: IIT Madras Opens Portal With Late Fee, Check Last Date and How to Apply

IIT Madras has reopened the GATE 2027 registration portal for candidates who could not complete their applications during the earlier registration windows. The special registration window has been opened following multiple requests from candidates and will be available with a late fee.

According to the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will remain open from October 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM to October 16, 2026, at 10:29 AM. IIT Madras has also clearly stated that no further extension will be granted beyond this deadline.

Also Read l Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE

GATE 2027 Registration 2026: Important Dates