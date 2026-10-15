Maharashtra and Goa to get New Medical Colleges with 50 MBBS Seats
Maharashtra and Pune to get new medical colleges with 50 MBBS seats from the 2027-28 academic year. Approval for the medical colleges and seats was announced by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved two new medical colleges in Pune and Goa. As per the social media post by MaharashtraChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the new medical colleges will function with 50 MBBS seats from the 2027-28 academic year.
The CM, on his post on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter, mentioned, “The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has approved a new medical college with 50 MBBS seats for ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Pune, from the academic year 2027-28 onwards.
Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and Union Minister @JPNadda Ji for this wonderful Navratri gift to Maharashtra!This will accelerate getting a ‘dream come true’ for many MBBS aspirants, and Maharashtra will get more doctors”
Good news for Pune and Maharashtra ! 🏥 Pune gets a new Medical College ! The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has approved a new medical college with 50 MBBS seats for ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Pune; from Academic year 2027-28 onwards. Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and Union Minister @JPNadda Ji for this wonderful Navratri gift to Maharashtra ! This will accelerate getting ‘dream come true’ for many MBBS aspirants and Maharashtra will get more doctors 🩺! #Pune #Maharashtra— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 14, 2026
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the schedule for the Maharashtra NEET UG stray vacancy round. As per the schedule released, the seat matrix was to be released on October 14, 2026. The notification however, states that the seat matrix for the Maharashtra NEET UG stray vacancy round 2026 will be issued today. The window for students to enter the choices for the stray vacancy round also opens today. October 15, 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the stray vacancy round here.
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Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process
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October 15 to 16, 2026
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Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -1
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October 17, 2026
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Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college
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October 18 to 20, 2026
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Prescribed last date to resign the seat without penalty
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October 20, 2026
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Display of seat Matrix and Online Preference/Choice Form
Filling Process - Round 2
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October 20 to 21, 2026
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Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -2
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October 21, 2026
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Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college.
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October 22 to 23, 2026
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Display of seat Matrix and Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process
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October 23 to 24, 2026
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Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -3
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October 24, 2026
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Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college.
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October 25 to 26, 2026
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Last date of joining as per Medical Counselling Committee (MCC
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October 26, 2026
Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy round must make sure they refer to the seat matrix and submit the preferences for allotment as per the availability. Based on the choices entered, the stray vacancy round allotment will be released. A total of three stray vacancy rounds will be conducted to fill up vacant seats under various categories in colleges across Maharashtra. Candidates from different categories who are yet to be allotted a seat for the 2026-27 academic year are advised to visit the official website, enter the choices and participate in the stray vacancy round.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Locking Started; How to Fill Choices, Direct Link
CBSE Young India Culinary Championship (YICC) 2026-27 Webinar for Participating Schools in Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.