Maharashtra and Goa to get New Medical Colleges with 50 MBBS Seats

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved two new medical colleges in Pune and Goa. As per the social media post by MaharashtraChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the new medical colleges will function with 50 MBBS seats from the 2027-28 academic year.

The CM, on his post on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter, mentioned, “The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has approved a new medical college with 50 MBBS seats for ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Pune, from the academic year 2027-28 onwards.

Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and Union Minister @JPNadda Ji for this wonderful Navratri gift to Maharashtra!This will accelerate getting a ‘dream come true’ for many MBBS aspirants, and Maharashtra will get more doctors”