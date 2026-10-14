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CBSE Young India Culinary Championship (YICC) 2026-27 Webinar for Participating Schools in Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 18:30 IST

CBSE will hold the YICC 2026-27 webinar for participating schools on August 27 2026 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The session explains the Level II Regional Level for Mumbai Kolkata and Chennai. Read the article to get further details.

CBSE Young India Culinary Championship
CBSE Young India Culinary Championship
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YICC 2026-27 webinar for participating schools will be held by CBSE on August 27, 2026. The session runs from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. It focuses on YICC 2026-27 Level II which is the Regional Level. CBSE has planned the regional round at four venue cities Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The webinar will guide schools and clear their doubts before the competition starts. Heads of schools, teachers and students of Classes VI to XII can join. The Young India Culinary Championship builds hospitality and culinary skills in young learners. Scroll the article for more details. 

What is CBSE Young India Culinary Championship

YICC 2026-27 stands for Young India Culinary Championship. CBSE is running it for students of Classes VI to XII. The goal is to equip learners with essential hospitality and culinary competencies. The championship also promotes creativity, teamwork and entrepreneurship. It aims to inspire the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals.

YICC 2026-27 Webinar Date Time and Joining Link

YICC 2026-27 webinar is scheduled for August 27 2026. The live session will run from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Schools can join through the official CBSE YouTube live link at https://youtube.com/live/ic3LWVbItj8?feature=share . Only an internet connection is needed to attend. No separate webinar fee is charged.

Which are the Regional Level Cities for Young India Culinary Championship 2026?

YICC 2026-27 Regional Level will be hosted at four venue cities. These cities are Delhi Mumbai Chennai and Kolkata. Schools from the Mumbai Kolkata and Chennai belt will get direct guidance in this webinar. Schools from Delhi can also attend the same session. The regional round follows the school level and it decides which teams move ahead in the championship.

Who Should Attend the CBSE YICC cooking competition

YICC 2026-27 webinar is open to heads of schools, teachers and students. The board wants the school leadership and the participating teams to understand the Level II format. Students of Classes VI to XII are the main participants of the championship. Teachers will learn how to support and guide their teams. Heads of schools can plan the logistics for the regional round.

CBSE Young India Culinary Championship Level 2 Last Date 

YICC 2026-27 school level registration was announced earlier by CBSE. The last date for that registration was 1 August 2026. Schools that registered on time now move to the Regional Level. This is the second stage of the championship. The board issued a fresh notice to explain the next steps to participating schools.

What Students Should Do Before CBSE Culinary Championship Level II

YICC 2026-27 students should attend the webinar with their teams and teachers. They must note every instruction on recipes, hygiene presentation and time limits. Reading the Level II guidelines in advance helps them ask better questions. Practice sessions at school will improve their speed and teamwork. A clear plan keeps the team calm on the competition day.

CBSE YICC 2026 Helpline Details 

YICC 2026-27 doubts can be sent to the CBSE skill education team. Schools may write to drpoojaakshay.cbse@gmail.com for any query or information. The notification is also available on the CBSE academic website. Schools should check the portal regularly for updates and schedules. Early queries help schools prepare well for the regional round.

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 18:30 IST
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