CBSE Young India Culinary Championship (YICC) 2026-27 Webinar for Participating Schools in Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai

YICC 2026-27 webinar for participating schools will be held by CBSE on August 27, 2026. The session runs from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. It focuses on YICC 2026-27 Level II which is the Regional Level. CBSE has planned the regional round at four venue cities Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The webinar will guide schools and clear their doubts before the competition starts. Heads of schools, teachers and students of Classes VI to XII can join. The Young India Culinary Championship builds hospitality and culinary skills in young learners. Scroll the article for more details. CBSE will hold a webinar for participating schools on YICC 2026-27 Level II: Regional Level for Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Join live: https://t.co/91koBXC6Jh For queries, write to drpoojaakshay.cbse@gmail.com #YICC #CBSE https://t.co/Gw0igNn3n9 — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 14, 2026

What is CBSE Young India Culinary Championship YICC 2026-27 stands for Young India Culinary Championship. CBSE is running it for students of Classes VI to XII. The goal is to equip learners with essential hospitality and culinary competencies. The championship also promotes creativity, teamwork and entrepreneurship. It aims to inspire the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals. YICC 2026-27 Webinar Date Time and Joining Link YICC 2026-27 webinar is scheduled for August 27 2026. The live session will run from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Schools can join through the official CBSE YouTube live link at https://youtube.com/live/ic3LWVbItj8?feature=share . Only an internet connection is needed to attend. No separate webinar fee is charged. Which are the Regional Level Cities for Young India Culinary Championship 2026?

YICC 2026-27 Regional Level will be hosted at four venue cities. These cities are Delhi Mumbai Chennai and Kolkata. Schools from the Mumbai Kolkata and Chennai belt will get direct guidance in this webinar. Schools from Delhi can also attend the same session. The regional round follows the school level and it decides which teams move ahead in the championship. Who Should Attend the CBSE YICC cooking competition YICC 2026-27 webinar is open to heads of schools, teachers and students. The board wants the school leadership and the participating teams to understand the Level II format. Students of Classes VI to XII are the main participants of the championship. Teachers will learn how to support and guide their teams. Heads of schools can plan the logistics for the regional round. CBSE Young India Culinary Championship Level 2 Last Date