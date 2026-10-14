Delhi Education Department Forms Academic Task Group to Monitor School Performance
Delhi Education Department has formed an Academic Task Group to monitor academic progress in government schools. Read the article below to know how the new system will work.
The Delhi Education Department has formed a new Academic Task Group to keep a close watch on how government schools are performing. The group has been set up under the Examination Branch of the department. It will track academic targets across government schools at the headquarters as well as district and zone levels. The decision was announced in a circular issued on Tuesday. The group will also provide academic support and act on feedback from schools. Teachers and officials selected for this duty have been asked to report by October 16, 2026. Scroll down to get more information.
How the Academic Task Group Will Work
The Academic Task Group will function under the Additional Director of Education (Examination). It has two main verticals. One vertical includes monitoring teams at three administrative levels. The other is an academic resource team of officials and teachers.
The headquarters monitoring team will have seven members and will be chaired by the Additional Director of Education (Examination). This team will analyse the academic goals set by school heads on the Management Information System module of the department. It will share actionable inputs with district teams and arrange academic support from headquarters wherever required.
At the district level the teams will comprise Deputy Directors of Education of zones. They will work under the District Deputy Director of Education concerned. These teams will assess academic progress across their districts and frame district-specific plans to improve performance. They will also ensure timely compliance with the feedback and directions issued by the headquarters team.
At the zone level each monitoring team will be headed by the Deputy Director of Education of that zone. A principal will serve as member-coordinator along with two to five teachers nominated by the district deputy director. Zonal teams will monitor academic progress in individual schools and prepare zone-specific strategies to improve outcomes. They will also ensure that schools follow the directions received from district and headquarters teams.
Rules for Members and School Arrangements
Teachers and officials selected for the group must report to the Examination Branch by October 16. School heads have been directed to relieve them immediately so they can take up the new work. The selected members will be posted at headquarters on diverted capacity for an initial period of six months up to March 2027. They will be treated as non-vocational staff during the assignment. Their attendance will be marked as on duty by their parent schools. The Examination Branch will send a consolidated monthly attendance statement to the schools.
Members can be sent back to their schools at any time at the discretion of the Additional Director of Education. A periodic review of their performance and conduct will decide whether their tenure is extended. To protect classroom teaching the department has created additional posts against teachers joining the group. As an interim step school heads can approach district authorities for guest or contractual teachers in the same subject. This move will create a structured mechanism to monitor academic goals and coordinate support across every level of school administration.
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