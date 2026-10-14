Delhi Education Department Forms Academic Task Group to Monitor School Performance

The Delhi Education Department has formed a new Academic Task Group to keep a close watch on how government schools are performing. The group has been set up under the Examination Branch of the department. It will track academic targets across government schools at the headquarters as well as district and zone levels. The decision was announced in a circular issued on Tuesday. The group will also provide academic support and act on feedback from schools. Teachers and officials selected for this duty have been asked to report by October 16, 2026. Scroll down to get more information. How the Academic Task Group Will Work The Academic Task Group will function under the Additional Director of Education (Examination). It has two main verticals. One vertical includes monitoring teams at three administrative levels. The other is an academic resource team of officials and teachers.

The headquarters monitoring team will have seven members and will be chaired by the Additional Director of Education (Examination). This team will analyse the academic goals set by school heads on the Management Information System module of the department. It will share actionable inputs with district teams and arrange academic support from headquarters wherever required. At the district level the teams will comprise Deputy Directors of Education of zones. They will work under the District Deputy Director of Education concerned. These teams will assess academic progress across their districts and frame district-specific plans to improve performance. They will also ensure timely compliance with the feedback and directions issued by the headquarters team. At the zone level each monitoring team will be headed by the Deputy Director of Education of that zone. A principal will serve as member-coordinator along with two to five teachers nominated by the district deputy director. Zonal teams will monitor academic progress in individual schools and prepare zone-specific strategies to improve outcomes. They will also ensure that schools follow the directions received from district and headquarters teams.