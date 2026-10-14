CA Final November 2026 Admit Card: Expected Release Date And Exam Day Instructions
The ICAI is expected to release the CA Final November 2026 admit card in the third week of October. Check official website to download and exam-day instructions.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Final November 2026 admit card in the third week of October. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets online through the official ICAI e-Services portal.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, eservices.icai.org, for the latest updates regarding the admit card.
The CA Final November 2026 examinations will be conducted on November 2, 4 and 6 for Group 1, while Group 2 examinations are scheduled for November 9, 11 and 13. Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as the link becomes active to avoid last-minute problems.
CA Final November 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates
Candidates can check the expected admit card release date and examination schedule below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam name
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CA Final November 2026
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Conducting body
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ICAI
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Admit card release date
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Third week of October 2026 (expected)
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Group 1 exam dates
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November 2, 4 and 6, 2026
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Group 2 exam dates
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November 9, 11 and 13, 2026
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Official website
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eservices.icai.org
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Admit card status
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Awaited
How To Download CA Final November 2026 Admit Card?
1. Visit the official ICAI e-Services portal at eservices.icai.org.
2. Log in using the required registration or Self Service Portal (SSP) credentials.
3. Find the link for the CA Final November 2026 admit card.
4. Open the link and check the details displayed on the screen.
5. Download the admit card in PDF format.
6. Take a clear printout and keep it safe for the examination.
Candidates should use the official portal to download their admit cards. ICAI does not generally send physical copies of the hall ticket by post.
Details To Check on the Admit Card
After downloading the CA Final admit card, candidates should carefully check all the information printed on it. These details generally include:
- Candidate’s name and roll number
- Registration details
- Examination group and paper details
- Examination centre name and address
- Exam dates and timings
- Photograph and signature
- Important examination-day instructions
If candidates notice any incorrect information or face difficulty downloading the hall ticket, they should contact ICAI through its official examination support channels.
CA Final November 2026: Important Exam Day Instructions
Candidates should read the instructions printed on the admit card before appearing for the examination. They should keep a printed copy of the hall ticket ready and carry valid identification as required by ICAI.
Candidates should also verify the examination centre’s address in advance and plan their travel accordingly. They must follow the rules regarding permitted stationery, calculators and other items inside the examination hall.
Electronic devices and other prohibited items should not be carried into the examination hall. Candidates should reach the centre within the reporting time mentioned in the examination instructions.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.