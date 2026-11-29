Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A are set to face each other in the final of the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday, November 29. Both sides have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and it is going to be an exciting contest between two wonderful Asian teams.

Pakistan A will look to repeat their success. Pakistan are the defending champions and they will look to repeat the success. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka A too are a wonderful side that can turn things around very quickly.

Check out the match details, squads, head-to-head record and live streaming details below.