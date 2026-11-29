Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final 2026: Check Match Details, Head-to-Head Record and Live Streaming
The ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 has reached its final showdown, where Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A will face each other. Check match details, squads and live streaming information.
Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A are set to face each other in the final of the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday, November 29. Both sides have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and it is going to be an exciting contest between two wonderful Asian teams.
Pakistan A will look to repeat their success. Pakistan are the defending champions and they will look to repeat the success. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka A too are a wonderful side that can turn things around very quickly.
Check out the match details, squads, head-to-head record and live streaming details below.
IT’S FINALS DAY! 🏆🏏 Sri Lanka A take on Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars Final today. First ball at 3:30 PM SL time. Let’s bring it home! 💙🇱🇰 #SLvPAK #AsiaCupRisingStars https://t.co/yq6EVxrMlk— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 29, 2026
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final 2026: Key Match Details
The match will take place from 3:30 PM IST at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
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Details
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Information
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Match
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Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Final
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Tournament
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ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
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Date
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Sunday, November 29, 2026
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Time
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3:30 PM IST
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Toss
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3:00 PM IST
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Venue
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West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A: Head-to-Head Record
Pakistan A hold a significant lead over Sri Lanka A in this head-to-head rivalry with 18 wins in 29 games.
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Total Matches: 29
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Pakistan A Won: 18
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Sri Lanka A Won: 8
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No Result: 3
PAK A vs SL A: Teams' Journey to the Final
Pakistan A topped Group B with 3 wins in 3 games, including defeating their arch-rivals India A. Sri Lanka A in Group A remained unbeaten. In the semifinal, they defeated India A by 8 wickets.
Sri Lanka A's Journey to the Final
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Opposition
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Date
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Result
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Afghanistan A
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November 19
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Won by 6 wickets
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Hong Kong China
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November 21
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Won by 24 runs
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Bangladesh A
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November 23
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Won by 7 wickets
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India A (Semi-final)
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November 26
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Won by 8 wickets
Pakistan A's Journey to the Final
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Opposition
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Date
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Result
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UAE
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November 20
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Won by 61 runs
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India A
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November 22
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Won by 48 runs
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Nepal
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November 24
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Won by 96 runs
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Bangladesh A (Semi-final)
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November 27
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Won by 5 wickets
Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A Squads
Sri Lanka A Squad: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (wk), Pavan Rathnayake (c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ravindu Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Chamika Heenatigala, Dulaj Samuditha, Sharujan Shanmuganathan
Pakistan A Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Shahzaib Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad (c), Farhan Yousaf, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Saad Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Danish Aziz
PAK A vs SL A Final 2026: Live Streaming Details
Fans can enjoy the live action of the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be on the SonyLIV app and live telecast on Sony Sports Network
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Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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