GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Latest Updates: The Department of Posts is expected to release the second merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule-II recruitment on its official website. India Post has started the next stage of selection for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts, and many candidates are waiting for the GDS 2nd merit list 2026. This live blog will bring you every update as it happens. The Schedule-II (July 2026) recruitment is for 23,757 BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak posts. The 1st merit list came out on 12 October 2026, and document verification for shortlisted candidates ended on 27 October. The 2nd list is meant to fill the posts that remain vacant after this round, for example, when shortlisted candidates fail verification or do not join. Candidates can download the circle-wise PDF from indiapost.gov.in/ gdsonlineengagement.

There is no written exam, and the cut-off is simply the Class 10 percentage of the last shortlisted candidate in each circle and category. Keep your registration number ready. Stay with us for the release time, direct download links, cut-off marks, document verification dates and a simple guide to checking your name.

Check: India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Check Expected Date Here

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 PDF Download Link

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 will soon be available on the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The direct download link will be added here the moment India Post releases the 2nd merit list. The merit list will be released circle-wise, so every postal circle will have its own PDF. It carry details such as division, office, post name, registration number, candidate name, marks percentage, document verification dates, gender and community. If your registration number appears in the list, you are shortlisted for document verification, so keep your Class 10 marksheet and other original documents ready.

GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 PDF Link Active Soon (Click Here)

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Highlights Here are the key highlights of the GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 for Schedule-II, July 2026 recruitment. Check the table below for quick details. Particulars Details Organisation India Post (Department of Posts) Recruitment Name India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Recruitment Cycle Schedule-II, July 2026 Posts BPM, ABPM, Dak Sevak Total Vacancies 23,757 Application Dates 2 September to 19 September 2026 1st Merit List 12 October 2026 1st List Verification Last Date 27 October 2026 2nd Merit List Date Anytime Selection Process Class 10 marks-based merit, no exam or interview Result Format Circle-wise PDF Official Website indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement

Steps to Download India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check your name in the 2nd merit list once it is released.

Visit the official website: indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.

Open the "Shortlisted Candidates" section for Schedule-II, July 2026.

Select the 2nd merit list (List-II) link.

Choose your postal circle from the list.

The circle-wise PDF will open or download.

Press Ctrl + F (or use the search option on mobile) and enter your registration number.

Save the PDF and take a printout for future use.

If your number appears, you are shortlisted. Check the document verification date and the documents required.

Details Mentioned on GDS 2nd Merit List 2026

The India Post 2nd GDS merit list will include details about shortlisted candidates and their allotted posts. Candidates must carefully check the following details in the PDF:

Division and postal office name

Post ID

Name of the post

Post community/category

Registration number

Class 10 marks percentage

Document verification-related instructions

GDS Cut Off 2026

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 cut off is the lowest Class 10 percentage at which a candidate gets selected. India Post releases the cut off circle-wise and category-wise, along with the merit list PDF. The cut off for Schedule-II has not been announced yet. It will be added here once the list is out. The cut off depends on the number of vacancies, the number of applicants, and the marks of candidates. It can also be different for each circle. Candidates whose marks are equal to or above the cut off in their circle and category are shortlisted.







