Key Points RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 released on Nov 25, 2026, for Junior Engineer-I posts.

Download link active from Nov 25 to Nov 30, 2026, via IBPS registration portal.

Online Preliminary Exam for Junior Engineer is scheduled for Nov 29 & 30, 2026.

RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 OUT: RVUNL has released the RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 on November 25, 2026, for the Online Preliminary Examination for Junior Engineer-I posts. Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has activated the call letter download link on the IBPS registration portal. Candidates can download the RVUNL JE admit card 2026 from 25 November 2026 to 30 November 2026. To log in, candidates need their registration number and password or date of birth. The Junior Engineer exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 & 30, 2026. This article gives the direct link, important dates and steps to download the admit card. RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link RVUNL has activated the call letter link on the IBPS registration portal. Candidates can use the link below to log in and download their admit card in PDF format. The link will stay active till 30 November 2026.

RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here RVUNL JE Exam Date 2026 Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) is conducting a common recruitment for posts in the State Power Companies of Rajasthan. The recruitment is for Junior Engineer-I under Advt. No. RVUNL/Rectt.-2026-27/02. The selection process starts with an Online Preliminary Examination, and the call letter for this exam is now available. The examination is scheduled for 29 & 30 November 2026. Candidates who clear the exam will move ahead in the selection process as per the official notification. Candidates should read the official notice and the instruction handout carefully before appearing for the exam on the given date. RVUNL has released the tentative exam schedule for direct recruitment to Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II posts. The exams will be held from 29 November 2026. Candidates should check the date for their post in the table below.

Rajasthan RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 Highlights Here is the highlights table for the RVUNL JE admit card 2026. It gives the key details of the notice in one place. Particulars Details Organisation Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) Posts Junior Engineer-I Exam Name Online Preliminary Examination Exam City Slip Date November 19, 2026 Admit Card Status Out Admit Card Download Start Date 25 November 2026 Admit Card Download Last Date 30 November 2026 Login Details Required Registration number and password/date of birth Download Mode Online Official Website ibpsreg.ibps.in Steps to Download RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow the steps below to download the call letter for the Online Preliminary Examination. Keep your login details ready before you start.

Visit the official IBPS registration portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in, or click the direct link given above.

Open the RVUNL call letter page for the Online Preliminary Examination.

Click on the call letter download link for Junior Engineer-I or Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II.

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

Type the captcha code shown on the screen and click on the login button.

Your RVUNL admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Check all the details on the admit card carefully.

Download the admit card in PDF format and take a printout for the exam day. Details Mentioned on RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 The RVUNL JE Admit Card has important details about the candidate and the exam. Candidates should check every detail after downloading it. If anything is wrong, they should contact the officials at once.