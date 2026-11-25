School Holidays in December 2026: Schools in India observe various holidays in the month of December and they remain shut due to winter vacations and holiday season. Schools across North India are expected to observe winter break during the 2026-27 academic session between late December 2026 and mid January 2027. However, the number of school holidays will vary depending on the state, education department of the school, school board, and specific school calendar. According to the 2026 school holiday calendar, one of the major holiday will be Christmas on December 25, 2026. Schools in India will be closed on this day, and several schools in southern India such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc., will observe Christmas and Pongal break during this week. States such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir will also have longer winter break starting this month.

Students and parents should note that a festival being listed as a public or gazetted holiday does not automatically mean that every school will remain closed for additional days. The final school closure dates should be checked against the respective state education department or school circular. This article provides complete details on school holiday dates, vacation schedules, and reopening timelines for December 2026. Schools To Remain Closed in December 2026: Holiday Schedule Many students look forward to a relaxed and festive end to the year as schools in various states across the country remain closed in December due to winter breaks and festivals. The schedule includes the Christmas holiday, Christmas Eve, and state-notified winter vacations, offering learners a longer year-end pause before academic sessions resume in January.

December 2026 School Holidays: State-Wise Updates The school holiday schedule is not uniform across India. State governments and education departments can prescribe additional holidays or longer festive breaks. Here are the key updates available for December 2026. UP School Holiday in December 2026: Noida and Ghaziabad School Winter Vacations Begin in Last week December 25, 2026, will be observed as Christmas Day and the schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh including Noida and Ghaziabad will remain closed. According to the winter calendar, many schools will begin their winter break in the last week of December 2026. The actual duration of the winter break can vary from school to another. Delhi School Holidays in December 2026 The Directorate of Education, Delhi (DoE) has announced the winter vacation schedule for the national capital's schools in the 2026-27 academic year. The school calendar, published by the DoE, sets the vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2027. This confirmation follows a notice released earlier in November 2026. The schools will reopen on January 16, 2027, until the further notice.

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2026 The Tamil Nadu school holiday list has been released officially by Directorate of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu. This is applicable to all government, government-aided, matriculation and recognised private schools (Primary to Higher Secondary) including districts such as Chennai, Madhurai, Trichy, Salem, Coimbatore, etc. The state will observe a 9-day winter break from December 24, 2026, to January 1, 2027. The schools will further be closed on the occassion on Pongal from January 14, 2027 to January 17, 2027. This is oftern considered the heaviest festive season in the state. Kerala School Holidays in December 2026 Schools in Kerala are closed in view of Christmas, which is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the state. Schools are scheduled to close for the Christmas break starting December 18 or 19, 2026, and reopen on December 28, 2026 (Monday). According to the Kerala General Education Academic Calendar 2026-27, the month of December 2026 will have 18 working days and 13 holidays including the Christmas break and weekends.