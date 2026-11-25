The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will announce the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 26, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status through the official counselling website, upneet.gov.in.

According to the official counselling schedule issued by DGME, candidates will be able to download their allotment letters from November 26 and complete the admission process from November 27 to December 2, 2026.

Candidates should check the allotment result carefully to confirm the college and course assigned to them. Those who receive a seat will have to follow the admission instructions mentioned in their allotment letter and complete the required formalities within the given deadline.