UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out on Nov 26, College Reporting From Nov 27
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 26. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters on the official website upneet.gov.in and complete the admission process from November 27 to December 2.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will announce the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 26, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status through the official counselling website, upneet.gov.in.
According to the official counselling schedule issued by DGME, candidates will be able to download their allotment letters from November 26 and complete the admission process from November 27 to December 2, 2026.
Candidates should check the allotment result carefully to confirm the college and course assigned to them. Those who receive a seat will have to follow the admission instructions mentioned in their allotment letter and complete the required formalities within the given deadline.
Candidates are advised to report to their allotted college between November 27 and December 2 to complete the admission formalities.
UP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Important Dates
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Counselling Event
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Date
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Online registration
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November 16–19, 2026
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Registration fee and security deposit
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November 16–19, 2026
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Merit list declaration
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November 19, 2026
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Online choice filling
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November 20–25, 2026
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Round 2 seat allotment result
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November 26, 2026
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Allotment letter download and admission
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November 27–December 2, 2026
How to Check UP NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment status once the result is announced:
- Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.
- Open the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 section.
- Click on the Round 2 seat allotment result link.
- Check the allotment details, including the allotted college and course.
- Download the result or allotment letter for future reference.
Candidates are advised to keep their login details and required admission documents ready. They should also check the official website for further instructions regarding reporting and admission.
The second round of UP NEET PG 2026 counselling is being conducted for admission to MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses in government and private medical colleges, institutes and universities across Uttar Pradesh. The allotment will cover seats available under the state quota.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.