Stock Market Today: Dalal Street has surprised traders with an exceptional rally today. Markets are witnessing a sharp rally on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as benchmark indices surged during morning trade.

It is not a normal day, as the BSE Sensex has jumped over 2,000 points, crossing the 84,400 mark, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained more than 550 points to move above 25,900.

The rally comes after Monday's market decline and Tuesday's trading holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Strong foreign investor inflows, falling crude oil prices, a stronger Indian rupee and renewed buying in banking and IT stocks have boosted market sentiment. But what exactly is driving this sudden optimism?

Let's understand the five key reasons behind today's market rally.