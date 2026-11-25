Stock Market Today: Investors Gain Over ₹4 Lakh Crore As Sensex Jumps Over 1,500 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,900 – 5 Key Reasons Behind The Rally
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street witnessed a sharp rally on November 25, with the Sensex jumping over 2,000 points and Nifty crossing 25,900. From record FII inflows to falling crude oil prices, here are five key factors driving the market recovery.
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street has surprised traders with an exceptional rally today. Markets are witnessing a sharp rally on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as benchmark indices surged during morning trade.
It is not a normal day, as the BSE Sensex has jumped over 2,000 points, crossing the 84,400 mark, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained more than 550 points to move above 25,900.
The rally comes after Monday's market decline and Tuesday's trading holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Strong foreign investor inflows, falling crude oil prices, a stronger Indian rupee and renewed buying in banking and IT stocks have boosted market sentiment. But what exactly is driving this sudden optimism?
Let's understand the five key reasons behind today's market rally.
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty At Glance
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Index
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Opening Level
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Latest Level
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Market Status
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BSE Sensex
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83,436.89
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83,649.33
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Trading in the green after easing from early highs
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Nifty 50
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25,658.35
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25,710.45
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Trading in the green after easing from early highs
Why Is the Stock Market Rising Today? 5 Key Reasons Behind the Rally
How Are Record FII Inflows Supporting the Market?
According to market reports, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have invested between $13.2 billion and $14.28 billion in Indian equities during November so far, amounting to over ₹1.17 lakh crore.
One interesting fact is that FIIs purchased shares worth ₹5,672.99 crore even during Monday's market decline. This sends a strong signal of continued interest in Indian equities and supports market sentiment.
Why Are Global Investors Moving Away from AI Stocks?
A different dynamic has started trending. The investor community is moving away from AI stocks due to several reasons, leading investors to pull their money out of these stocks.
Global investors are moving money from expensive AI and semiconductor stocks to Indian markets.
Shares of companies such as Nvidia, TSMC and SK Hynix have faced selling pressure. At the same time, Indian IT and banking stocks are attracting buyers because their valuations are relatively more attractive.
How Are Falling Crude Oil Prices Boosting Market Sentiment?
Brent crude fell 1.3%–1.4% to 90.12–90.80 per barrel amid rising US inventories and supply surplus concerns. Lower oil prices can reduce India's import bill, ease inflation and improve company profits.
Why Is a Stronger Indian Rupee Positive for the Market?
The rupee gained up to 23 paise to 92.62 against the US dollar, supported by foreign inflows and lower crude prices. A stronger rupee makes imports cheaper and improves market sentiment.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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