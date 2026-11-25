IPL 2027 Auction: Only 2 Indians Among 30 Players in ₹2 Crore Bracket, Check Full List
Ben Stokes returns to the IPL auction after quite some time, while only 2 Indians feature in the ₹2 crore base-price bracket. Check the complete list of registered players.
The IPL 2027 auction is less than a month away and players have been eyeing a big opportunity in one of the greatest cricket leagues in the world.
On Tuesday, November 24, a report by Cricinfo revealed the list of players who have registered for the upcoming auction, with prominent names such as Ben Stokes returning to the auction after quite some time.
Stokes retired from international cricket earlier this year and is now eyeing some time to enjoy the shortest format of the game.
In this article, explore the complete details of players registered for the IPL 2027 auction, including the list of cricketers who have opted for the ₹2 crore base price bracket.
How Many Players Have Registered for IPL 2027 Auction?
A total of 1,220 players have registered for the IPL 2027 auction. The list includes 939 Indian players and 281 overseas cricketers.
Here is the complete breakdown of players registered for the IPL 2027 auction:
|
Category
|
Number of Players
|
Total registered players
|
1,220
|
Indian players
|
939
|
Overseas players
|
281
|
Capped Indian players
|
14
|
Uncapped Indians who played in previous IPL seasons
|
127
|
Other uncapped Indian players
|
798
|
Capped overseas players
|
170
|
Uncapped overseas players
|
69
|
Associate nation players
|
42
Players Who Registered in the ₹2 Crore Base Price Bracket
The ₹2 crore base-price bracket features some of the most prominent cricketing names from around the world, including Ben Stokes, David Warner and Daryl Mitchell.
Meanwhile, only 2 Indian players have registered themselves in this category. They are Avesh Khan, who was released by LSG ahead of the auction, and Deepak Chahar, who was released by Mumbai Indians.
Here is the list of players who have registered at a base price of ₹2 crore:
|
Player
|
Country
|
Avesh Khan
|
India
|
Deepak Chahar
|
India
|
Ben Stokes
|
England
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Afghanistan
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Afghanistan
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Afghanistan
|
David Warner
|
Australia
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Australia
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Australia
|
Mahli Beardman
|
Australia
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Australia
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
England
|
Sam Billings
|
England
|
Sonny Baker
|
England
|
Tom Curran
|
England
|
Adam Milne
|
New Zealand
|
Ben Sears
|
New Zealand
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
New Zealand
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
New Zealand
|
Devon Conway
|
New Zealand
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
New Zealand
|
Trent Boult
|
New Zealand
|
Will O'Rourke
|
New Zealand
|
Anrich Nortje
|
South Africa
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
South Africa
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Sri Lanka
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Sri Lanka
|
Shai Hope
|
West Indies
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
West Indies
Players Who Registered in the ₹1.5 Crore Base Price Bracket
|
Player
|
Country
|
Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar
|
Afghanistan
|
Daniel Sams
|
Australia
|
Riley Meredith
|
Australia
|
David Wiese
|
Namibia
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
South Africa
|
Jayden Seales
|
West Indies
|
Keemo Paul
|
West Indies
What is the Difference Between Capped and Uncapped Players?
In cricket, a capped player is someone who represented their national side in at least 1 international match, whether in any format Tests, ODIs or T20Is.
Whereas, an uncapped player is someone who has not made their international debut. But IPL also has a special rule for Indian players.
As per IPL's uncapped player rule, an Indian cricketer who has not played an international match for at least 5 years and does not hold a BCCI central contract can be classified as an uncapped player. This allows some experienced Indian cricketers who have previously represented the country to feature in the uncapped category.
When Will the IPL 2027 Auction Take Place?
The IPL 2027 mini-auction will take place on December 16, 2026, in Goa. All 10 franchises will participate in the auction to fill their remaining squad positions ahead of the upcoming season.
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Tournament
|
Indian Premier League 2027
|
Auction
|
IPL 2027 Mini-Auction
|
Date
|
December 16, 2026
|
Venue
|
Goa
|
Total franchises
|
10
|
Total registered players
|
1,220
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Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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