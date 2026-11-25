The IPL 2027 auction is less than a month away and players have been eyeing a big opportunity in one of the greatest cricket leagues in the world.

On Tuesday, November 24, a report by Cricinfo revealed the list of players who have registered for the upcoming auction, with prominent names such as Ben Stokes returning to the auction after quite some time.

Stokes retired from international cricket earlier this year and is now eyeing some time to enjoy the shortest format of the game.

In this article, explore the complete details of players registered for the IPL 2027 auction, including the list of cricketers who have opted for the ₹2 crore base price bracket.

How Many Players Have Registered for IPL 2027 Auction?

A total of 1,220 players have registered for the IPL 2027 auction. The list includes 939 Indian players and 281 overseas cricketers.