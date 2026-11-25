UPSSSC Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for the Block Organizer, Platoon Commander and Havaldar Instructor posts on November 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the answer key on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. With the help of this answer key, candidates can match their answers and estimate their marks before the final result. If any answer looks wrong, candidates can raise an objection within the given time. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to download the answer key, and other important details for all candidates. Read on to know more.

UPSSSC Platoon Commander Block Organizer & Havaldar Instructor Answer Key 2026 Link

UPSSSC has uploaded the answer key for the mains exam on its official website. Candidates do not need to log in with their roll number to view it, as the key is shared as a PDF. The answer key covers the Havaldar Instructor and Platoon Commander/Block Organizer mains exams held on 22 November 2026. The provisional answer key will stay available on the portal until 30 November 2026, so candidates should download and save the PDF before then. Candidates can use the link below, or go to upsssc.gov.in and open the answer key section.