UPSSSC Answer key 2026 (OUT): Download Platoon Commander, Block Organizer & Havaldar Instructor Master SET PDF at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Answer Key 2026: UPSSSC has released the provisional answer key for the Platoon Commander,Block Organizer and Havaldar Instructor mains exams held on 22 November 2026. Candidates can download the master set PDF from upsssc.gov.in until 30 November, check their answers and estimate their marks.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released answer keys for Block Organizer, Platoon Commander, Havaldar Instructor on Nov 24, 2026.
- The mains exams for these posts were conducted on November 22, 2026.
- Provisional answer key is available on upsssc.gov.in until November 30, 2026.
UPSSSC Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for the Block Organizer, Platoon Commander and Havaldar Instructor posts on November 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the answer key on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. With the help of this answer key, candidates can match their answers and estimate their marks before the final result. If any answer looks wrong, candidates can raise an objection within the given time. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to download the answer key, and other important details for all candidates. Read on to know more.
UPSSSC Platoon Commander Block Organizer & Havaldar Instructor Answer Key 2026 Link
UPSSSC has uploaded the answer key for the mains exam on its official website. Candidates do not need to log in with their roll number to view it, as the key is shared as a PDF. The answer key covers the Havaldar Instructor and Platoon Commander/Block Organizer mains exams held on 22 November 2026. The provisional answer key will stay available on the portal until 30 November 2026, so candidates should download and save the PDF before then. Candidates can use the link below, or go to upsssc.gov.in and open the answer key section.
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Post
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Answer Key PDF
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UPSSSC Platoon Commander & Block Organizer Answer Key Link
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UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor Answer Key 2026 Link
UPSSSC Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The UPSSSC answer key for the Block Organizer, Platoon Commander and Havaldar Instructor mains exams is now out. Candidates who appeared can download it from the official website and check their expected marks. Here are the key details in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow
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Department
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Home Guard Department (Home Guards Headquarters), Uttar Pradesh
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Post Names
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Block Organizer, Platoon Commander, and Havaldar Instructor
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Advertisement Nos.
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• Advt. No. 10-Exam/2026: Block Organizer & Platoon Commander
• Advt. No. 11-Exam/2026: Havaldar Instructor
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Total Vacancies
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504(295 for Advt. 10-Exam/2026 [Block Organizer: 243 | Platoon Commander: 52] + 209 for Advt. 11-Exam/2026 [Havaldar Instructor])
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Exam Stage
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Mains Written Examination (for candidates shortlisted via UPSSSC PET)
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Exam Date & Shift Timings
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22 November 2026
• Block Organizer & Platoon Commander: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
• Havaldar Instructor: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
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Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
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Offline (OMR-based) — 100 Objective MCQs, 100 Marks (+1 mark for correct answer; −0.25 negative marking per wrong answer)
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Answer Key Status & Type
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Released(Provisional Answer Key PDF)
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Answer Key Release Date
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24 November 2026
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Answer Key Available Till
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30 November 2026(under the "Important Announcement" / Notice Board section)
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Selection Process & Next Stage
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• Block Organizer: Mains Written Exam → Document Verification → Medical Examination
• Platoon Commander: Mains Written Exam → Physical Efficiency/Measurement Test → Document Verification → Medical Examination
• Havaldar Instructor: Mains Written Exam → Physical Standard Test (PST) → Document Verification
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Official Website
Steps to Download UPSSSC Answer Key 2026
UPSSSC has officially released the answer keys for three mains examination. Candidate scan check their master set PDF on the official website by following these steps.
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Go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
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On the home page, open the "Answer Key" or "Latest Updates" section.
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Click the link for your exam: Havaldar Instructor, or Platoon Commander/Block Organizer.
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The answer key PDF will open on your screen.
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Download the PDF and save it before 30 November 2026.
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Match your answers with the key and estimate your marks.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com