IAS हरजोत कौर बम्हरा बनीं BPSC की चेयरपर्सन, MA और M.Phil के बाद UPSC पर साधा निशाना
हरजोत कौर बम्हरा बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग (BPSC) की नई अध्यक्ष हैं। वे 1992 बैच की IAS अधिकारी हैं। उन्होंने राज्य सरकार में खान एवं भूतत्व विभाग और समाज कल्याण विभाग जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विभागों में मुख्य सचिव के पद पर जिम्मेदारी संभाली हैं।
IAS Harjot Kaur Bamhrah: बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग (BPSC) को नई अध्यक्ष मिल गई है। 1992 बैच की IAS अधिकारी हरजोत कौर बम्हरा 29 नवंबर से आयोग की कमान संभालेंगी। तीन साल से ज्यादा शासनिक अनुभव वाली हरजोत कौर कटिहार और बेगूसराय की जिलाधिकारी रह चुकी हैं। इससे पहले हरजोत कौर को आयोग का कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। अध्यक्ष का पद मिलने पर हरजोत कौर बम्हरा ने कहा कि परीक्षा को पारदर्शी तरीके से कराना उनका सबसे पहला प्रयास होगा।
हरजोत कौर बम्हरा कौन हैं?
हरजोत कौर बम्हरा बिहार कैडर की अधिकारी हैं। उनके पास इंटनेशनल बिजनेस स्टडीज में MA की डिग्री और इसी विषय में M.Phil की डिग्री है। उन्होंने UPSC क्वालीफाइ कर IAS अधिकारी के तौर पर काम करना शुरू किया।
जिनमें मुख्य कार्मिक विभाग, पयर्टन, भू-राजस्व, परिवहन, ग्रामीण विकास और तमाम अन्य विभाग शामिल हैं। कटिहार और बेगूसराय की जिलाधिकारी भी रह चुकी हरजोत कौर ने अपने प्रशासनिक करियर में कई महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारियां निभाई हैं।
इसके अलावा उन्होंने महिला एवं बाल विकास निगम की अध्यक्ष-सह-प्रबंध निदेशक, समाज कल्याण विभाग और खान एवं भूतत्व विभाग में मुख्य सचिव सहित कई पदों पर कामकाज किया है। केंद्र सरकार में उप सचिव और निदेशक के रूप में सेवाएं दी हैं।
बीपीएससी की चेयरपर्सन बन निभाएंगी अहम जिम्मेदारी
बीपीएससी भर्ती परीक्षाओं और चयन प्रक्रिया को पारदर्शी तरीके से कराना अध्यक्ष की प्रमुख जिम्मेदारियों में शामिल रहेगा। ऐसे में हरजोत कौर के सामने आयोग की भर्ती प्रक्रियाओं और परीक्षाओं के संचालन की अहम जिम्मेदारी होगी।
BPSC Exam Calendar 2027: बीपीएससी ने जारी किया एग्जाम कैलेंडर, जानें कब होगी कौन सी परीक्षा
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.