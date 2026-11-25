JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026 Out: जेएनवीएसटी कक्षा 6 एडमिट कार्ड जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड करें
Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2026 Out: नवोदय कक्षा 6वीं प्रवेश परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड वेबसाइट navodaya.gov.in पर जारी कर दिया गया है। छात्र और अभिभावक वेबसाइट या लेख में उपलब्ध कराए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक के माध्यम से हॉल टिकट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2026 Out: नवोदय विद्यालय समिति (NVS) ने जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा (JNVST) 2027 कक्षा 6वीं में प्रवेश के लिए एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। 28 नवंबर को होने वाली परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र आधिकारिक पोर्टल navodaya.gov.in या cbseitms.rcil.in पर जाकर अपना प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को अपना Registration.no और D.O.B दर्ज करना होगा। परीक्षा के दिन बिना एडमिट कार्ड और वैध पहचान पत्र के केंद्र में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।
Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2026: डाउनलोड लिंक
नवोदय क्लास 6 का एडमिट कार्ड लिंक आधिकारिक पोर्टल navodaya.gov.in या cbseitms.rcil.in पर उपलब्ध है। छात्र अब बिना देरी किए अपना प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। छात्रों की सुविधा के लिए एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक नीचे लेख में भी दिया है।
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JNVST क्लास 6 एडमिट कार्ड 2026
How to Download Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2026?
नवोदय क्लास 6 का एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए स्टेप फॉलो कर सकते हैं:
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सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट navodaya.gov.in या cbseitms.rcil.gov.in पर जाएं।
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होमपेज पर उपलब्ध "JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027" लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
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अब अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और जन्म तिथि (Date of Birth) दर्ज करें।
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कैप्चा कोड दर्ज करने के बाद "Submit" या "Download" बटन पर क्लिक करें।
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आपका एडमिट कार्ड स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा, इसे डाउनलोड करें और प्रिंटआउट निकाल लें।
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Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.