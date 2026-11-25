IMD Weather Forecast Today: The weather in India is now setting itself into the peak winter arc. It is set to keep everyone on their toes today, November 25, 2026, with different parts of the country experiencing contrasting conditions. Commuters and travellers are advised to keep an eye on changing weather conditions.

While southern states brace for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, dense fog is likely to blanket parts of northern and northeastern India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are also expected to dip gradually across north, central and eastern India, making nights noticeably colder.

Meanwhile, western and central regions are expected to enjoy largely dry weather. The hills, too, may have to wait a little longer for snowfall, as no fresh warnings have been issued.