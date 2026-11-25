IMD Weather Forecast Today, November 25: Heavy Rainfall In Kerala And Chennai, Chilly Morning In Delhi, Haryana, Punjab; Check City-Wise Temperature and AQI
IMD Weather Forecast Today: India braces for contrasting weather conditions on November 25, with heavy rain in the south, dense fog in northern and northeastern states, and falling night temperatures across several regions.
IMD Weather Forecast Today: The weather in India is now setting itself into the peak winter arc. It is set to keep everyone on their toes today, November 25, 2026, with different parts of the country experiencing contrasting conditions. Commuters and travellers are advised to keep an eye on changing weather conditions.
While southern states brace for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, dense fog is likely to blanket parts of northern and northeastern India.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are also expected to dip gradually across north, central and eastern India, making nights noticeably colder.
Meanwhile, western and central regions are expected to enjoy largely dry weather. The hills, too, may have to wait a little longer for snowfall, as no fresh warnings have been issued.
IMD Rain Forecast Today
IMD Weather Today: Temperature, Weather and AQI Across 20 Major Indian Cities Today
India is experiencing a tale of two air qualities this Wednesday, November 25, 2026. While northern cities continue to struggle with Severe to Hazardous pollution, southern cities are breathing relatively easier, with Good to Moderate AQI levels.
Morning temperatures remain cool across North India, while rain and thunderstorms are likely in parts of the south.
Temperature, Weather and AQI Across 20 Major Indian Cities
|
City
|
Temperature (°C)
|
Weather Condition
|
AQI
|
Air Quality
|
New Delhi
|
13–16
|
Clear / Morning Mist
|
261–360
|
Very Poor to Severe
|
Mumbai
|
25
|
Clear / Sunny
|
166–230
|
Poor to Unhealthy
|
Noida
|
16–18
|
Clear / Hazy
|
256–351
|
Severe
|
Lucknow
|
16
|
Clear / Hazy
|
305–374
|
Severe to Hazardous
|
Bengaluru
|
21
|
Partly Cloudy
|
42–71
|
Good to Moderate
|
Hyderabad
|
23
|
Clear / Partly Cloudy
|
36–56
|
Good to Moderate
|
Chennai
|
25
|
Rain / Thunderstorms
|
13–36
|
Good
|
Kolkata
|
20
|
Clear / Mist
|
207–307
|
Unhealthy to Severe
|
Pune
|
20
|
Clear / Sunny
|
199–286
|
Poor to Unhealthy
|
Ahmedabad
|
18–20
|
Clear / Sunny
|
200–389
|
Poor to Severe
|
Jaipur
|
17–21
|
Clear / Sunny
|
186–284
|
Unhealthy to Severe
|
Gurugram
|
16
|
Clear / Hazy
|
342
|
Severe
|
Chandigarh
|
14
|
Clear / Morning Mist
|
303
|
Severe
|
Ghaziabad
|
17
|
Clear / Hazy
|
369
|
Hazardous
|
Faridabad
|
19
|
Clear / Hazy
|
178
|
Unhealthy
|
Kochi
|
26–27
|
Rain / Thunderstorms
|
166–188
|
Poor to Unhealthy
|
Vadodara
|
19–21
|
Clear / Sunny
|
175–178
|
Unhealthy
|
Varanasi
|
17
|
Clear / Hazy
|
362
|
Hazardous
|
Prayagraj
|
17
|
Clear / Hazy
|
361
|
Hazardous
|
Meerut
|
16
|
Clear / Hazy
|
466
|
Hazardous
AQI Highlights Today
-
Cleanest Air: Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are recording relatively better air quality, with AQI levels in the Good to Moderate category.
-
Most Polluted Belt: Delhi-NCR and several cities across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Meerut, continue to face Severe to Hazardous pollution.
-
Cool Morning Conditions: Morning temperatures across northern and central India are largely ranging between 13°C and 18°C.
-
Afternoon Warming: Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to around 24–26°C in Delhi-NCR and 30–33°C in parts of western India.
-
Southern Weather: Rain and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to remain relatively comfortable.
IMD Weather Today, November 25, 2026
Weather Today In North & Northwest India
North and Northwest India are likely to remain dry, with clear to partly cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Dense fog may affect isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Delhi-NCR can expect highs of 24–26°C and night lows of 9–11°C.
Weather Today In South India
South India remains the wettest region today, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph may affect parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and nearby areas may also experience thunderstorms and winds.
Weather Today In East & Northeast India
East India is expected to remain largely dry today, with Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal seeing no major rainfall activity. However, dense fog may reduce visibility in isolated pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Minimum temperatures across eastern India are likely to fall gradually by 3–4°C.
Weather Today In West & Central India
Western and Central India are likely to see dry weather, with no significant rainfall warnings across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Night temperatures are expected to decline gradually over central regions. Mumbai and other coastal areas should remain warm, with sunny conditions and daytime highs near 34°C through today.
Also Read: Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Remains Poor at 249, Check Area-Wise Pollution Levels
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