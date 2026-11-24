Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Marks PDF at uok.ac.in
The Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 is now available on the official Rajasthan Recruitment Portal. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their marks online from November 23 to 30, 2026. Check the direct download link and other important details here.
Key Points
- UOK officially issued Rajasthan SET 2026 Score Cards on November 23, 2026.
- Candidates can download their scorecards online until November 30, 2026.
- The Rajasthan SET 2026 result was declared earlier on November 6, 2026.
Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026: The University of Kota (UOK) has officially issued the Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 on its official website at uok.ac.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 can now download their scorecards online. Earlier the university released the result on November 6, 2026. The SET exam was conducted on September 13, 2026. As per the official notice the scorecard will remain available to download from November 23 to November 30, 2026. Candidates can now check and download their marks through the Rajasthan recruitment portal.
Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026: Overview
The University of Kota conducted the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test 2026 to determine candidates eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professors in the state. Check the key details related to the scorecard below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026
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Conducting Authority
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University of Kota
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Exam Purpose
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Assistant Professor Eligibility
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Result Date
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November 6, 2026
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Score Card Release Date
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November 23, 2026
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Last Date to Download
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November 30, 2026
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Mode of Availability
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Online
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Official Website
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uok.ac.in
Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 download link is now active on the Rajasthan recruitment portal. Candidates can now check their scorecards online between November 23 and November 30, 2026. The direct link to download the Rajasthan SET marks PDF is provided below.
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Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 Link
Steps to Download Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their Rajasthan SET marks online:
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Visit the official Rajasthan recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
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Now look for the link titled SET 2026 Score Card.
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Click on the relevant download link.
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Follow the instructions given on your screen to access the scorecard.
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Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026
Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on their scorecards after downloading them. The scorecard contains their examination marks and other related details.
Rajasthan SET 2026: Official Notice and Helpline Details
The University of Kota has also advised candidates facing difficulties while downloading their scorecards to contact the examination authorities through email. For further clarification candidates can also use the helpline numbers which are provided below.
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Email: setexam2026@uok.ac.in
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Helpline Numbers: 7340557555, 9468668776
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Score Card Availability: November 23 to 30, 2026
When was the Rajasthan SET Result 2026 Released ?
The University of Kota has earlier released the result and final answer key of the Rajasthan SET Exam on November 6, 2026. A totatl of 9191 candidates have successfully qualified for the examination out of 1,39,383 appeared candidates.
For more details and official announcements related to the Rajasthan SET Exam 2026 candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.