Key Points UOK officially issued Rajasthan SET 2026 Score Cards on November 23, 2026.

Candidates can download their scorecards online until November 30, 2026.

The Rajasthan SET 2026 result was declared earlier on November 6, 2026.

Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026: The University of Kota (UOK) has officially issued the Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 on its official website at uok.ac.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 can now download their scorecards online. Earlier the university released the result on November 6, 2026. The SET exam was conducted on September 13, 2026. As per the official notice the scorecard will remain available to download from November 23 to November 30, 2026. Candidates can now check and download their marks through the Rajasthan recruitment portal. Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026: Overview The University of Kota conducted the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test 2026 to determine candidates eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professors in the state. Check the key details related to the scorecard below.

Particulars Details Exam Name Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 Conducting Authority University of Kota Exam Purpose Assistant Professor Eligibility Result Date November 6, 2026 Score Card Release Date November 23, 2026 Last Date to Download November 30, 2026 Mode of Availability Online Official Website uok.ac.in Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 PDF Download Link The Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 download link is now active on the Rajasthan recruitment portal. Candidates can now check their scorecards online between November 23 and November 30, 2026. The direct link to download the Rajasthan SET marks PDF is provided below. Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 Link Click Here Steps to Download Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their Rajasthan SET marks online: Visit the official Rajasthan recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Now look for the link titled SET 2026 Score Card.

Click on the relevant download link.

Follow the instructions given on your screen to access the scorecard.

Download the scorecard and save it for future reference. Details Mentioned on Rajasthan SET Score Card 2026 Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on their scorecards after downloading them. The scorecard contains their examination marks and other related details. Rajasthan SET 2026: Official Notice and Helpline Details The University of Kota has also advised candidates facing difficulties while downloading their scorecards to contact the examination authorities through email. For further clarification candidates can also use the helpline numbers which are provided below.