School assembly news headlines for November 25, 2026, bring students the latest updates from India and around the world. Today's major developments include the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal announcing an alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's recent visit to India. In sports, England defeated Australia in the second T20 International, while India's women's hockey team is scheduled to face China in the Asian Champions Trophy. Students can also read important updates on the JEE Main 2027 examination, business activities, international affairs and technology.

Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 25

GTA 6 released worldwide: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, attracting attention across the global gaming industry. India and Nepal expand satellite communication cooperation: India and Nepal signed an agreement to establish a satellite communication network using the South Asia Satellite. India and Nepal cooperate on sustainable urban development: The two countries agreed to strengthen technical cooperation in sustainable urban development as part of their wider partnership.

Thought of the Day for School Assembly November 25

"The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you." (B. B. King)

Meaning: Knowledge is something that stays with us throughout life. The things we learn help us understand the world, make better decisions and face challenges with confidence. Students should develop the habit of learning something new every day.