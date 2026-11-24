School Assembly News Headlines November 25, 2026: Jake Fraser, Punjab Elections, Nepal PM, GTA 6 and Other News
Read the latest school assembly news headlines for November 25, 2026, covering important national, international, sports, business, education and technology updates.
School assembly news headlines for November 25, 2026, bring students the latest updates from India and around the world. Today's major developments include the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal announcing an alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's recent visit to India. In sports, England defeated Australia in the second T20 International, while India's women's hockey team is scheduled to face China in the Asian Champions Trophy. Students can also read important updates on the JEE Main 2027 examination, business activities, international affairs and technology.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 25
- BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal announce alliance: The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have announced an alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, bringing the two parties together after a six-year separation.
- Shiromani Akali Dal returns to NDA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the SAD would rejoin the National Democratic Alliance, reviving its earlier political partnership with the BJP.
- Nepal Prime Minister visits India: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah completed his first state visit to India from November 22 to 23, during which he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- India announces assistance for Nepal: India announced an assistance package worth ₹15,000 crore to support Nepal's reconstruction and development following devastating floods.
- India and Nepal strengthen connectivity: The two countries advanced cooperation in transport and infrastructure, including the launch of a passenger rail service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur.
- PM Modi extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion and highlighted the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
- Lachit Diwas observed: Tributes were paid to Lachit Borphukan, the famous Ahom general remembered for his courage and leadership in defending Assam.
- Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali celebrated: Devotees across several parts of India celebrated Kartik Purnima, while Varanasi witnessed the traditional celebrations of Dev Deepawali.
- Vice President visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab.
- APEDA promotes agricultural exports: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority organised an interaction with stakeholders in Varanasi to discuss opportunities for agricultural exports.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 25
- NATO plans early-warning aircraft deployment in Poland: NATO is planning to deploy early-warning aircraft in Poland following reports of missiles landing in the country during an attack on Ukraine.
- Iran reports explosions involving oil tankers: Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy claimed that three oil tankers were hit by naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over shipping in the region.
- Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations at the UN: The two countries traded allegations over attacks affecting Black Sea shipping and energy infrastructure.
- UN raises concerns over Gaza: The United Nations highlighted continuing humanitarian difficulties in Gaza and called attention to the challenges faced by civilians seeking essential assistance.
- European Union announces sanctions against Russia: The EU announced further restrictive measures against Russia amid continuing tensions over the war in Ukraine.
- US and Qatar discuss strategic cooperation: Officials from the United States and Qatar held discussions on regional developments and areas of bilateral cooperation.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 25
- England defeat Australia in second T20I: England defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second T20 International, chasing a target of 185 runs to level the five-match series.
- Jake Fraser-McGurk scores 27 runs: Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 27 runs off 13 balls, hitting three sixes during the second T20I against England.
- Ben Dwarshuis hits three consecutive sixes: Australian batter Ben Dwarshuis struck three successive sixes in the final over as Australia finished with 184 runs for eight wickets.
- D Gukesh faces Javokhir Sindarov: India's D Gukesh is set to compete against Javokhir Sindarov in the World Chess Championship, which features a 14-game classical format.
- India to face China in Women's Asian Champions Trophy: The Indian women's hockey team is scheduled to play China on November 24 in its fourth match of the tournament.
- India begins tournament with three victories: India won its opening three matches against Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.
- Syed Modi International begins: The Syed Modi International badminton tournament is scheduled to take place from November 24 to 29, bringing several players into action.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 25
- Indian stock markets remain closed: The BSE and NSE remained closed on November 24 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
- India's manufacturing activity reaches a nine-month high: The latest business survey indicated an improvement in India's manufacturing activity during November.
- Composite PMI records growth: India's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.3 in November from 56.2 in October, indicating continued expansion in private-sector activity.
- Manufacturing PMI improves: India's manufacturing PMI increased to 56.0 in November, reaching its highest level in nine months.
- Foreign investment supports the rupee: Recent foreign investment inflows into Indian equities and bonds have provided support to the Indian currency.
- India and Nepal strengthen economic cooperation: The two neighbouring countries discussed cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure, energy and investment during the Nepal Prime Minister's visit.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 25
- JEE Main 2027 registration continues: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is accepting applications for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. Candidates can submit their forms until November 30, 2026.
- JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exam dates announced: The first session of the engineering entrance examination is scheduled to be held from January 22 to 30, 2027.
- JEE Main to be conducted in two sessions: The examination will take place in January and April 2027. Candidates appearing in both sessions will have their best score considered for the relevant ranking process.
- JEE Main Paper 1 carries 300 marks: The examination for BE and BTech admissions will include 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, with a total of 300 marks.
- NTA advises candidates to apply before the deadline: Students have been advised to complete their application forms carefully and avoid waiting until the last date.
- JEE Main available in 13 languages: Candidates can take the examination in English, Hindi and 11 other languages, as specified by the NTA.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 25
- GTA 6 released worldwide: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, attracting attention across the global gaming industry.
- India and Nepal expand satellite communication cooperation: India and Nepal signed an agreement to establish a satellite communication network using the South Asia Satellite.
- India and Nepal cooperate on sustainable urban development: The two countries agreed to strengthen technical cooperation in sustainable urban development as part of their wider partnership.
Thought of the Day for School Assembly November 25
"The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you." (B. B. King)
Meaning: Knowledge is something that stays with us throughout life. The things we learn help us understand the world, make better decisions and face challenges with confidence. Students should develop the habit of learning something new every day.
Reading daily news headlines during the school assembly helps students stay informed about important events taking place across the country and around the world. Updates from national affairs, international developments, sports, business, education and technology also improve general knowledge and encourage students to develop an interest in current affairs. Following the news regularly can help them become more aware, confident and responsible citizens.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.