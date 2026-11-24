AIAPGET Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at aaccc.gov.in, Download Course-Wise PDFs
AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released at aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can download the course-wise PDFs for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy here and check their allotted institute, course and reporting dates.
The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 24. Candidates who participated in the postgraduate AYUSH counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official website, aaccc.gov.in.
The committee has published separate seat allotment result PDFs for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses. Candidates can download the respective PDF to check their allotted institute, course and other admission details.
The counselling process is conducted for admission to postgraduate MD and MS programmes under the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in participating AYUSH institutions.
AIAPGET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Course-Wise PDFs
Candidates can check the result for their respective AYUSH courses using the links available through the AACCC PG Counselling section.
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Course
|
Result PDF
|
Reporting Dates
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Ayurveda
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November 25 – 29
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Siddha
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November 25 – 29
|
Unani
|
November 25 – 29
|
Homoeopathy
|
November 25 – 29
Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between November 25 and 29 to complete the admission formalities. They should also follow the instructions issued by their allotted colleges.
How To Download AIAPGET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment status:
- Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in.
- Open the PG Counselling section.
- Find the AIAPGET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result link.
- Select the relevant course result PDF.
- Check the allotment details using the information provided in the document.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned in AIAPGET Round 2 Allotment Result
The seat allotment PDF contains important information about candidates and their allocated seats, including:
- All India Rank
- Allotted quota
- Name of the allotted institute
- Allotted postgraduate course
- Allotted category
- Candidate category
- Allotment remarks
Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 should complete the reporting process within the prescribed dates to proceed with admission.
ALSO READ| AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out at aaccc.gov.in, Round 1 Registration from October 26
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