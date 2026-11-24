The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 24. Candidates who participated in the postgraduate AYUSH counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

The committee has published separate seat allotment result PDFs for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses. Candidates can download the respective PDF to check their allotted institute, course and other admission details.

The counselling process is conducted for admission to postgraduate MD and MS programmes under the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in participating AYUSH institutions.

AIAPGET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Course-Wise PDFs

Candidates can check the result for their respective AYUSH courses using the links available through the AACCC PG Counselling section.