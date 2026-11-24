The Maharashtra government is considering a bigger role in conducting national-level examinations organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to improve examination security, transparency and accessibility. The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Centre-appointed High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The meeting was held on November 23 at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. The discussions focused on strengthening coordination between the state government and central examination agencies to ensure that national-level entrance examinations are conducted smoothly and securely. According to an official government release, Maharashtra wants to make better use of its existing infrastructure for conducting examinations. The state also highlighted the need to ensure adequate examination centres in every district, provide necessary facilities and train personnel deployed at these centres.

The discussions also covered the logistical arrangements required to conduct large-scale examinations and establish a secure environment for candidates. The objective is to prevent examination malpractices and maintain the credibility of national-level tests. NTA Exam Reforms: Focus on Accessibility and Student Convenience The meeting also discussed ways to provide equal examination opportunities to students from rural and urban areas. Participants highlighted the need to make examinations more accessible to candidates who face difficulties with the English language and students with disabilities. Another important issue was reducing examination-related stress. The participants discussed providing students with more opportunities to appear for examinations and deciding examination patterns according to the nature of the syllabus.