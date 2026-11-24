Maharashtra CM Meets Nandan Nilekani Panel, Discusses Measures to Make NTA Exams Secure
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met the Nandan Nilekani-led examination reform task force on November 23. The state proposed greater involvement in NTA examinations, with a focus on exam centre infrastructure, trained staff, security and accessibility.
The Maharashtra government is considering a bigger role in conducting national-level examinations organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to improve examination security, transparency and accessibility. The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Centre-appointed High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
The meeting was held on November 23 at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. The discussions focused on strengthening coordination between the state government and central examination agencies to ensure that national-level entrance examinations are conducted smoothly and securely.
According to an official government release, Maharashtra wants to make better use of its existing infrastructure for conducting examinations. The state also highlighted the need to ensure adequate examination centres in every district, provide necessary facilities and train personnel deployed at these centres.
The discussions also covered the logistical arrangements required to conduct large-scale examinations and establish a secure environment for candidates. The objective is to prevent examination malpractices and maintain the credibility of national-level tests.
NTA Exam Reforms: Focus on Accessibility and Student Convenience
The meeting also discussed ways to provide equal examination opportunities to students from rural and urban areas. Participants highlighted the need to make examinations more accessible to candidates who face difficulties with the English language and students with disabilities.
Another important issue was reducing examination-related stress. The participants discussed providing students with more opportunities to appear for examinations and deciding examination patterns according to the nature of the syllabus.
The need to offer guidance and training facilities to students preparing for competitive and entrance examinations was also discussed.
Who Attended the Meeting?
Apart from Devendra Fadnavis and Nandan Nilekani, the meeting was attended by former ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath, Shankar Maruwada and National Recruitment Agency (NRA) Director Shruti Singhal, among other officials.
The task force was constituted by the Centre in July 2026 to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms in the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including those organised by the NTA.
The panel is examining measures to address concerns over examination irregularities and paper leaks and strengthen the overall examination system.
The discussions with Maharashtra are part of the wider consultation process to improve the conduct of national-level examinations. However, no final decision on giving Maharashtra additional responsibility in conducting NTA examinations has been announced so far.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.