Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027 with this curated bank of 100 important MCQs with answers. Aligned with the 2026–27 Code 027 syllabus, it covers all three NCERT volumes, Themes in Indian History Part I, II, and III through chronological, source-based, and assertion-reasoning questions.
As the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams will be held in the coming weeks, students are making serious preparations through sample papers, NCERT books, and CBSE Class 12th Study Materials. Practice of high value questions will help students in improving their chronological memory and appearing in the examination with full confidence. Solving practice tests for the board exams will help students in getting knowledge of the latest question paper pattern, marking scheme, and analyzing their level of preparation.
Below, practice Top 100 CBSE Class 12 History MCQs with Answers for all the twelve chapters in Theme I, Theme II, and Theme III according to the CBSE Class 12 History (Code 027) Syllabus 2026-27. As section A of the 80 marks theory exam paper includes 21 objective type, assertion-reasoning, and source based questions, regular practice of MCQs is highly essential for students.
Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027
Below are the Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027:
Part I: Themes in Indian History- Part I (Ancient India: Q1 to Q34)
Theme 1: Bricks, Beads and Bones- The Harappan Civilisation (Q1 to Q9)
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Who was the first Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), often called the "Father of Indian Archaeology"? (a) John Marshall (b) R.E.M. Wheeler (c) Alexander Cunningham (d) Daya Ram Sahni
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Which Harappan site yielded evidence of a ploughed field with two sets of furrows at right angles to each other, suggesting two different crops were grown together? (a) Banawali (b) Kalibangan (c) Lothal (d) Dholavira
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Water reservoirs used to store water for agriculture were discovered at which Harappan site in Gujarat? (a) Nageshwar (b) Chanhudaro (c) Dholavira (d) Shortughai
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Which Harappan settlement was almost exclusively devoted to craft production—including bead-making, shell-cutting, metal-working, seal-making, and weight-making? (a) Mohenjodaro (b) Harappa (c) Chanhudaro (d) Rakhigarhi
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In Mesopotamian texts from the third millennium BCE, the Harappan region was referred to as: (a) Dilmun (b) Magan (c) Meluhha (d) Ur
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From which region did the Harappans procure Lapis Lazuli, a blue stone that was very highly valued? (a) Khetri (Rajasthan) (b) Shortughai (Afghanistan) (c) Nageshwar (Gujarat) (d) Lothal (Gujarat)
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Harappan weights were usually made of a stone called chert and were generally cubical with no markings. The lower denominations of weights were: (a) Decimal (10,20,30,40) (b) Binary (1,2,4,8,16,32) (c) Hexadecimal (d) Roman numerals
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Which Archaeologist introduced military precision and stratigraphy (digging along the strata of the mound rather than uniform horizontal lines) into Indian archaeology in 1944? (a) John Marshall (b) R.E.M. Wheeler (c) S.N. Roy (d) Rakhal Das Banerji
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Assertion (A): In Mohenjodaro, the Lower Town was walled and several buildings were built on platforms which served as foundations.Reason (R): The settlement was first planned and then implemented accordingly, using bricks of a standardised ratio (1:2:4). (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true.
Theme 2: Kings, Farmers and Towns- Early States and Economies (Q10 to Q18)
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Who deciphered the Brahmi and Kharosthi scripts used in the earliest inscriptions and coins in the 1830s? (a) Colin Mackenzie (b) James Prinsep (c) William Jones (d) Walter Elliot
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Most Ashokan inscriptions were written in which language and script across the bulk of the Indian subcontinent? (a) Sanskrit language and Devanagari script (b) Prakrit language and Brahmi script (c) Pali language and Kharosthi script (d) Aramaic language and Greek script
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Which Mahajanapada emerged as the most powerful state between the sixth and fourth centuries BCE due to fertile agriculture, iron mines, elephants, and river communication? (a) Vajji (b) Avanti (c) Magadha (d) Gandhara
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According to Ashokan inscriptions, special officers appointed to spread the message of Dhamma were called: (a) Samantas (b) Dhamma Mahamattas (c) Rajukas (d) Gahapatis
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Who composed the Prayaga Prashasti (Allahabad Pillar Inscription) in Sanskrit in praise of the Gupta ruler Samudragupta? (a) Banabhatta (b) Harishena (c) Kalidasa (d) Kautilya
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The Sudarshana Lake, an artificial reservoir in Gujarat originally built during Mauryan rule, was repaired in the second century CE by which Shaka ruler without imposing any tax on his subjects? (a) Kanishka (b) Rudradaman (c) Nahapana (d) Menander
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In early Tamil literature (Sangam texts), large landowners were known as: (a) Uzhavar (b) Adimai (c) Vellalar (d) Gahapati
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Who were the first rulers in the Indian subcontinent to issue gold coins on a large scale in the first century CE, virtually identical in weight to those issued by contemporary Roman emperors? (a) Mauryas (b) Satavahanas (c) Kushanas (d) Indo-Greeks
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An Agrahara in early medieval India referred to: (a) A fortified royal capital (b) Land granted to a Brahmana, usually exempted from paying land revenue and other dues to the king (c) A guild of long-distance merchants (d) A Buddhist monastic university
Theme 3: Kinship, Caste and Class- Early Societies (Q19 to Q26)
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Who led the monumental project of preparing the Critical Edition of the Mahabharata beginning in 1919, which took 47 years to complete? (a) R.S. Sharma (b) V.S. Sukthankar (c) Romila Thapar (d) B.B. Lal
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Marriage within a unit such as a kin group, caste, or a group living in the same locality is termed: (a) Exogamy (b) Endogamy (c) Polygyny (d) Polyandry
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Which ruler of the Satavahana dynasty claimed to be both a unique Brahmana (eka bamhana) and a destroyer of the pride of Kshatriyas, while also entering into a marriage alliance with the kin of Rudradaman? (a) Gautamiputra Siri-Satakani (b) Vasishthiputra Pulumayi (c) Simuka (d) Yajna Sri Satakarni
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According to the Manusmriti, women were allowed to retain the gifts they received on the occasion of their marriage as: (a) Varna dharma (b) Stridhana (c) Dakshina (d) Sulka
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In Sanskrit texts and inscriptions, guilds of merchants and craftspersons were referred to as: (a) Nishadas (b) Shrenis (c) Chandalas (d) Mlechchhas
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Which Chinese Buddhist monk visited India in the fifth century CE and wrote that "untouchables" had to sound a clapper in the streets so that people could avoid seeing them? (a) Xuan Zang (b) Fa Xian (c) I-Tsing (d) Sung Yun
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Who excavated the village of Hastinapura in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) in 1951–52 to correlate archaeological findings with the Mahabharata? (a) B.B. Lal (b) Mortimer Wheeler (c) S.R. Rao (d) H.D. Sankalia
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Statement 1: While the Mahabharata is a dynamic text that grew over centuries in Sanskrit and other languages, the Sutta Pitaka is a Buddhist text written in Pali.Statement 2: In the Sutta Pitaka, Buddhists suggested that social inequalities were created by humans through a social contract (Mahasammata) rather than being divinely ordained. (a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true.
Theme 4: Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings- Cultural Developments (Q27 to Q34)
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Which 19th-century Begum of Bhopal provided money for the preservation of the ancient stupa at Sanchi and funded the museum built there? (a) Shahjehan Begum and her successor Sultan Jehan Begum (b) Sikandar Begum (c) Qudsia Begum (d) Nur Jahan
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In Buddhist philosophy, which basket (Pitaka) of the Tipitaka included rules and regulations for those who joined the Sangha or monastic order? (a) Sutta Pitaka (b) Vinaya Pitaka (c) Abhidhamma Pitaka (d) Dipavamsa
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Who was the first woman to be ordained as a bhikkhuni (Buddhist nun) in the Sangha, persuaded through the mediation of Buddha's foster-brother Ananda? (a) Yashodhara (b) Mahapajapati Gotami (c) Sanghamitta (d) Ambapali
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In the architectural structure of a Stupa, what was the balcony-like structure above the anda that represented the abode of the gods called? (a) Yashti (b) Harmika (c) Torana (d) Vedika
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Which sect of Buddhism believed in the idea of a saviour (Bodhisattvas) who accumulated merit not to attain nibbana for themselves, but to help others in the world, and worshipped images of the Buddha? (a) Theravada (b) Hinayana (c) Mahayana (d) Vajrayana
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According to Jaina tradition, Lord Mahavira was preceded by how many other teachers or Tirthankaras? (a) 12 (b) 23 (c) 24 (d) 10
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The Kailashnatha Temple at Ellora (Maharashtra), carved out of a single massive rock, was built in the eighth century under the patronage of which dynasty? (a) Pallavas (b) Cholas (c) Rashtrakutas (d) Chalukyas
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Assertion (A): Nineteenth-century European scholars initially found early Indian sculptures of multi-armed deities and animal-headed figures inferior to Greek statues.Reason (R): They compared Indian art with familiar classical Greek standards and only later understood its symbolic meaning through Puranic texts. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true.
Part II: Themes in Indian History- Part II (Medieval India: Q35 to Q67)
Theme 5: Through the Eyes of Travellers (Q35 to Q42)
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Al-Biruni, who came to India from Khwarizm (present-day Uzbekistan) in the 11th century, wrote his famous Arabic treatise on Indian religion, philosophy, and astronomy titled: (a) Rihla (b) Kitab-ul-Hind (c) Travels in the Mogul Empire (d) Ain-i-Akbari
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Which 14th-century Moroccan traveller was appointed as the qazi (judge) of Delhi by Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq and wrote the travelogue Rihla? (a) Abdur Razzaq (b) Ibn Battuta (c) Francois Bernier (d) Duarte Barbosa
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According to Ibn Battuta's account of the Indian postal system in the 14th century, the horse-post was called uluq and the foot-post was called: (a) Dawa (b) Caravanserai (c) Tarababad (d) Mandi
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Francois Bernier, a French physician and philosopher who stayed in the Mughal Empire for twelve years (1656–1668), was closely associated with which Mughal prince? (a) Aurangzeb (b) Dara Shukoh (c) Shah Shuja (d) Murad Bakhsh
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Which European traveller in the 17th century argued that the fundamental difference between Mughal India and Europe was the absence of private property in land ("crown ownership of land") in India? (a) Jean-Baptiste Tavernier (b) Francois Bernier (c) Roberto Nobili (d) Antonio Monserrate
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Which 15th-century ambassador sent by the ruler of Persia visited Calicut and Vijayanagara, expressing great admiration for the fortification walls of Vijayanagara? (a) Nicolo de Conti (b) Abdur Razzaq Samarqandi (c) Afanasii Nikitin (d) Domingo Paes
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Al-Biruni identified three major "barriers" that obstructed his understanding of Indian society. Which of the following was the FIRST barrier he noted? (a) Differences in religious beliefs and practices (b) Language (Sanskrit was so different from Arabic and Persian that ideas could not be easily translated) (c) Self-absorption and insularity of the local population (d) Lack of roads and bridges
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In Ibn Battuta's description, Tarababad in Daulatabad was famous as: (a) A fortified royal treasury (b) A marketplace for male and female singers decorated with carpets and cupolas (c) A port for Arabian horses (d) A Buddhist monastery
Theme 6: Bhakti-Sufi Traditions (Q43 to Q51)
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In early Tamil Bhakti movements (6th century onwards), the Alvars were devotees of Vishnu, while the Nayanars were devotees of: (a) Brahma (b) Shiva (c) Shakti (d) Surya
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Which 10th-century anthology of compositions by the twelve Alvars is frequently described as the Tamil Veda? (a) Tevaram (b) Nalayira Divyaprabandham (c) Tiruvachakam (d) Periya Puranam
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The Virashaiva (or Lingayat) tradition that emerged in 12th-century Karnataka was led by a Brahmana named: (a) Ramanuja (b) Basavanna (c) Appar (d) Sambandar
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In Sufi terminology, what does the term Ziyarat refer to? (a) Musical recitation to evoke divine ecstasy (b) Pilgrimage to the tombs (dargahs) of Sufi saints to seek their spiritual grace (barakat) (c) Spiritual genealogy linking a master to the Prophet (d) A Sufi hospice or rest house
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Which famous Chishti Sufi saint's dargah is located in Ajmer, famously visited by Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq and Emperor Akbar? (a) Shaikh Nizamuddin Auliya (b) Khwaja Muinuddin Chishti (c) Shaikh Fariduddin Ganj-i-Shakar (d) Shaikh Nasiruddin Chiragh-i-Dehli
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Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, compiled Baba Guru Nanak's hymns along with those of his four successors and other religious poets like Baba Farid, Ravidas, and Kabir in the: (a) Guru Granth Sahib (b) Adi Granth Sahib (c) Dasam Granth (d) Bijak
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Which 16th-century Rajput princess from Merta (Marwar) was married against her wishes to a prince of the Sisodia clan of Mewar, and composed bhajans expressing intense devotion to Krishna? (a) Andal (b) Karaikkal Ammaiyar (c) Mirabai (d) Lal Ded
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Which Mughal ruler's princess daughter, Jahanara, wrote a biography of Shaikh Muinuddin Chishti titled Munis al-Arwah (The Confidant of Spirits)? (a) Akbar (b) Jahangir (c) Shah Jahan (d) Aurangzeb
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Assertion (A): Sufis turned to asceticism and mysticism in protest against the growing materialism of the Caliphate as a religious and political institution.Reason (R): They laid emphasis on seeking salvation through intense devotion and love for God by following His commands and the example of Prophet Muhammad. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true.
Theme 7: An Imperial Capital- Vijayanagara (Q52 to Q59)
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Who brought the ruins of Hampi to light in 1800, prepared the first survey map of the site, and served as the first Surveyor General of India in 1815? (a) Alexander Greenlaw (b) Colonel Colin Mackenzie (c) John Fleet (d) George Michell
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The Vijayanagara Empire was founded in 1336 by two brothers named: (a) Krishnadeva Raya and Achyuta Deva Raya (b) Harihara and Bukka (c) Rama Raya and Tirumala (d) Narasimha and Virupaksha
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Krishnadeva Raya, the greatest ruler of the Vijayanagara Empire (r. 1509–29), belonged to which dynasty? (a) Sangama dynasty (b) Saluva dynasty (c) Tuluva dynasty (d) Aravidu dynasty
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Which famous Telugu work on statecraft was composed by Krishnadeva Raya? (a) Manucharitam (b) Amuktamalyada (c) Rayavachakamu (d) Parijatapaharanam
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The Amara-nayaka system was a major political innovation of the Vijayanagara Empire, likely derived from which system of the Delhi Sultanate? (a) Mansabdari system (b) Iqta system (c) Jagirdari system (d) Ryotwari system
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In the Battle of Rakshasi-Tangadi (also known as the Battle of Talikota) in 1565, the forces of Vijayanagara led by Rama Raya were defeated by the combined armies of: (a) Bijapur, Ahmadnagar, and Golconda (b) Delhi, Agra, and Jaunpur (c) Bahmani, Gajapati, and Chola (d) Portuguese, Dutch, and British
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Which iconic temple complex in Vijayanagara features a stone chariot and musical pillars, and was dedicated to a form of Vishnu? (a) Virupaksha Temple (b) Vitthala Temple (c) Hazara Rama Temple (d) Brihadishvara Temple
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What was the Mahanavami Dibba located in the Royal Centre of Vijayanagara? (a) A stepped tank used for royal bathing (b) A massive platform rising from a base of about 11,000 sq. ft to a height of 40 ft, associated with the ten-day Mahanavami festival (c) A council chamber for foreign ambassadors (d) A granite aqueduct bringing water from the Tungabhadra
Theme 8: Peasants, Zamindars and the State- Agrarian Society and the Mughal Empire (Q60 to Q67)
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Who authored the Ain-i-Akbari, the monumental third volume of the Akbar Nama completed in 1598? (a) Abdul Hamid Lahori (b) Abu'l Fazl (c) Faizi (d) Gulbadan Begum
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In Mughal agrarian sources, peasants who were residents of the village in which they held their lands were called: (a) Pahi-kashta (b) Khud-kashta (c) Muzarian (d) Asamis
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In the Mughal revenue system, Jama was the amount assessed, while Hasil was: (a) The measurement of irrigated land (b) The amount actually collected (c) The land left uncultivated for five years (d) The tax paid in silver rupees
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Under Akbar's classification of agricultural land, land which was annually cultivated for each crop in succession and never allowed to lie fallow was called: (a) Parauti (b) Chachar (c) Polaj (d) Banjar
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Crops introduced into India in the seventeenth century from the New World (Americas) via Africa and Spain included: (a) Rice, wheat, and millets (b) Maize, tomatoes, potatoes, chillies, pineapple, and papaya (c) Cotton, sugarcane, and indigo (d) Pepper, cardamom, and ginger
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What was the Jajmani system in medieval rural society, particularly documented in Bengal and Maharashtra? (a) A military tax collected from zamindars (b) A reciprocal system where village artisans (blacksmiths, potters, carpenters) provided specialised services to peasant households in exchange for a share of the harvest or land allotments (c) A court of appeal in Delhi (d) Forced labour on royal highways
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Which volume (book) of the Ain-i-Akbari deals with imperial administration (Manzil-abadi), military and civil administration (Sipah-abadi), and revenue rates (Mulk-abadi)? (a) Only the first book (b) The first three books (Manzil-abadi, Sipah-abadi, and Mulk-abadi) (c) Only the fifth book (d) None of the books
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Statement 1: Zamindars in Mughal India held extensive personal lands termed milkiyat (property), cultivated for their private use often with the help of hired or servile labour.Statement 2: Zamindars had no right to sell, bequeath, or mortgage their milkiyat lands under any circumstances. (a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true.
Part III: Themes in Indian History- Part III (Modern India: Q68 to Q100)
Theme 9: Colonialism and the Countryside (Q68 to Q75)
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The Permanent Settlement of Bengal was introduced in 1793 by which Governor-General? (a) Warren Hastings (b) Lord Cornwallis (c) Lord Wellesley (d) Lord Dalhousie
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Under the Sunset Law associated with the Permanent Settlement in Bengal: (a) Peasants had to harvest crops before sunset. (b) If payment did not come in by sunset of the specified date, the zamindari was liable to be auctioned. (c) British collectors left villages before sunset. (d) Moneylenders could not charge interest after sunset.
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In North Bengal, a class of rich peasants who consolidated their position in villages, controlled local trade and moneylending, and exercised immense power over poor cultivators were known as: (a) Adhiyars (b) Jotedars (c) Bargadars (d) Amlahs
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What was the Fifth Report, submitted to the British Parliament in 1813? (a) A report on railway construction in Bombay (b) A 1,002-page report on the administration and activities of the East India Company in India, containing petitions of zamindars and ryots (c) A report recommending the abolition of Sati (d) A survey of Harappan ruins
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In the Rajmahal hills during the late 18th and 19th centuries, the Paharias symbolised the hoe (shifting cultivation), whereas the Santhals symbolised the: (a) Spinning wheel (b) Plough (settled agriculture) (c) Steam engine (d) Musket
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The Santhal Rebellion (Hul) against British officials, zamindars, and moneylenders broke out in 1855–56 under the leadership of: (a) Birsa Munda (b) Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu (c) Alluri Sitarama Raju (d) Tantia Tope
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Which revenue system introduced in the Bombay Deccan calculated revenue directly with the individual peasant (ryot) and resettled revenue demand every 30 years? (a) Permanent Settlement (b) Mahalwari Settlement (c) Ryotwari Settlement (d) Taluqdari System
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Why did cotton exports from India to Britain surge dramatically between 1861 and 1865, followed by a sudden crash in 1865? (a) Discovery of new cotton seeds in Gujarat (b) Outbreak of the American Civil War in 1861 cut off American raw cotton supplies to Lancashire mills, and the end of the war in 1865 restored American exports (c) Opening of the Suez Canal (d) Abolition of export duties in Bombay
Theme 10: Rebels and the Raj- The Revolt of 1857 and Its Representations (Q76–Q83)
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On which date did sepoys in the cantonment of Meerut break out in mutiny before marching to Delhi? (a) 29 March 1857 (b) 10 May 1857 (c) 11 May 1857 (d) 4 June 1857
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Who led the Revolt of 1857 in Arrah (Bihar), uniting local zamindars and peasants against British forces despite his advanced age? (a) Nana Sahib (b) Kunwar Singh (c) Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah (d) Shah Mal
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Who mobilized the headmen and peasants of chaurasee des (eighty-four villages) in pargana Barout (Uttar Pradesh) during the Revolt of 1857, turning a bungalow into a "hall of justice"? (a) Gonoo (b) Shah Mal (c) Birjis Qadr (d) Bakht Khan
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Lord Dalhousie famously described which kingdom in 1851 as "a cherry that will drop into our mouth one day", annexing it in 1856 on grounds of misgovernance? (a) Jhansi (b) Satara (c) Awadh (d) Nagpur
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Which British Governor-General introduced the Summary Settlement of 1856 in Awadh, which dispossessed the taluqdars of their estates and forts? (a) Lord Canning (b) Lord Dalhousie (c) Lord William Bentinck (d) Lord Ripon
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Who painted the famous 1859 British canvas "Relief of Lucknow", celebrating the British heroes Colin Campbell, Henry Havelock, and James Outram? (a) Joseph Noel Paton (b) Thomas Jones Barker (c) Felice Beato (d) Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
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Assertion (A): In Awadh, the Revolt of 1857 became an expression of popular resistance involving both sepoys and the rural population.Reason (R): Almost every agricultural family in Awadh had a representative in the Bengal Army, so sepoy grievances over low pay and greased cartridges directly affected peasant households already burdened by high revenue demands. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true.
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Which proclamation issued by the rebels in August 1857 appealed to all sections of the population zamindars, merchants, public servants, artisans, and pundits/fakirs irrespective of caste and creed? (a) Queen's Proclamation (b) Azamgarh Proclamation (c) Delhi Manifesto (d) Meerut Declaration
Theme 11: Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement (Q84 to Q92)
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When did Mahatma Gandhi return to India from South Africa, marking a decisive turning point in the Indian National Movement? (a) January 1915 (b) April 1917 (c) March 1919 (d) August 1920
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At which university opening ceremony in February 1916 did Mahatma Gandhi make his first major public appearance in India, criticizing the contrast between richly decked noblemen and millions of poor Indians? (a) Calcutta University (b) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) (c) Aligarh Muslim University (d) Allahabad University
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Which incident in February 1922 prompted Mahatma Gandhi to immediately call off the Non-Cooperation Movement? (a) Jallianwala Bagh Massacre (b) Chauri Chaura incident (where a peasant crowd set fire to a police station, killing 22 policemen) (c) Kakori Train Robbery (d) Passing of the Rowlatt Act
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At the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress in December 1929, presided over by Jawaharlal Nehru, which historic resolution was adopted? (a) Dominion Status within the British Empire (b) Purna Swaraj (Complete Independence), with 26 January 1930 designated to be observed as Independence Day (c) Quit India Resolution (d) Lucknow Pact
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On which date did Mahatma Gandhi begin his historic Salt March (Dandi March) from Sabarmati Ashram, reaching the coast of Dandi on 6 April 1930? (a) 26 January 1930 (b) 12 March 1930 (c) 5 March 1931 (d) 8 August 1942
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Which socialist leader was instrumental in persuading Mahatma Gandhi not to restrict the Salt Satyagraha protests to men alone, leading to large-scale participation of women? (a) Sarojini Naidu (b) Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay (c) Aruna Asaf Ali (d) Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit
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The Gandhi-Irwin Pact was signed in March 1931, under which: (a) Britain granted immediate independence to India. (b) Civil Disobedience was called off, political prisoners were released, salt manufacture was allowed along the coast, and Congress agreed to participate in the Second Round Table Conference. (c) Separate electorates were granted to Depressed Classes. (d) The Partition of Bengal was annulled.
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Which movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in August 1942 with the clarion call "Do or Die" following the failure of the Cripps Mission? (a) Khilafat Movement (b) Individual Satyagraha (c) Quit India Movement (d) Swadeshi Movement
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Which American news magazine initially ridiculed Gandhi's frail frame at the start of the Dandi March, but within a week changed its opinion and hailed him as a "Saint" and "Statesman"? (a) Newsweek (b) Time (c) The New York Times (d) Life
Theme 12: Framing the Constitution- The Beginning of a New Era (Q93 to Q100)
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Who moved the historic Objectives Resolution in the Constituent Assembly on 13 December 1946, outlining the defining ideals of the Constitution of Independent India? (a) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (b) Dr. Rajendra Prasad (c) Jawaharlal Nehru (d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
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Who served as the President of the Constituent Assembly of India? (a) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (b) Dr. Rajendra Prasad (c) K.M. Munshi (d) B.N. Rau
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Who served as the Constitutional Advisor to the Government of India and prepared the initial draft of the Constitution based on extensive discussions? (a) Alladi Krishnaswamy Ayyar (b) S.N. Mukherjee (c) B.N. Rau (d) H.J. Khandekar
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Which member of the Constituent Assembly from Madras made a powerful plea for continuing separate electorates in August 1947, arguing that minorities could not be erased out of existence? (a) Begum Aizaas Rasul (b) B. Pocker Bahadur (c) N.G. Ranga (d) Jaipal Singh
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Which member of the Constituent Assembly argued that the real minorities in India were the poor and downtrodden masses rather than religious communities? (a) Govind Ballabh Pant (b) N.G. Ranga (c) K. Santhanam (d) R.V. Dhulekar
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Who represented the tribal (Adivasi) population in the Constituent Assembly and spoke eloquently for protecting tribal lands and equal opportunities? (a) Somnath Lahiri (b) Jaipal Singh (c) Dakshayani Velayudan (d) Hansa Mehta
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In the debates over the division of powers between the Centre and the States, which member from Madras warned that without fiscal autonomy, states would be reduced to begging at the Centre's door? (a) T.T. Krishnamachari (b) K. Santhanam (c) Gopalaswami Ayyangar (d) Purushottam Das Tandon
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When was the Constitution of India signed by members of the Constituent Assembly and when did it formally come into effect? (a) Adopted on 26 November 1949; came into effect on 26 January 1950 (b) Adopted on 15 August 1947; came into effect on 26 November 1949 (c) Adopted on 26 January 1949; came into effect on 15 August 1950 (d) Adopted on 9 December 1946; came into effect on 26 January 1950
Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027: Answer Key
Below are the answer key for the Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027:
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Q
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Ans
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Q
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Ans
|
Q
|
Ans
|
Q
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Ans
|
Q
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Ans
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1
|
(c)
|
21
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(a)
|
41
|
(b)
|
61
|
(b)
|
81
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(b)
|
2
|
(b)
|
22
|
(b)
|
42
|
(b)
|
62
|
(b)
|
82
|
(a)
|
3
|
(c)
|
23
|
(b)
|
43
|
(b)
|
63
|
(c)
|
83
|
(b)
|
4
|
(c)
|
24
|
(b)
|
44
|
(b)
|
64
|
(b)
|
84
|
(a)
|
5
|
(c)
|
25
|
(a)
|
45
|
(b)
|
65
|
(b)
|
85
|
(b)
|
6
|
(b)
|
26
|
(a)
|
46
|
(b)
|
66
|
(b)
|
86
|
(b)
|
7
|
(b)
|
27
|
(a)
|
47
|
(b)
|
67
|
(c)
|
87
|
(b)
|
8
|
(b)
|
28
|
(b)
|
48
|
(b)
|
68
|
(b)
|
88
|
(b)
|
9
|
(a)
|
29
|
(b)
|
49
|
(c)
|
69
|
(b)
|
89
|
(b)
|
10
|
(b)
|
30
|
(b)
|
50
|
(c)
|
70
|
(b)
|
90
|
(b)
|
11
|
(b)
|
31
|
(c)
|
51
|
(a)
|
71
|
(b)
|
91
|
(c)
|
12
|
(c)
|
32
|
(b)
|
52
|
(b)
|
72
|
(b)
|
92
|
(b)
|
13
|
(b)
|
33
|
(c)
|
53
|
(b)
|
73
|
(b)
|
93
|
(c)
|
14
|
(b)
|
34
|
(a)
|
54
|
(c)
|
74
|
(c)
|
94
|
(b)
|
15
|
(b)
|
35
|
(b)
|
55
|
(b)
|
75
|
(b)
|
95
|
(c)
|
16
|
(c)
|
36
|
(b)
|
56
|
(b)
|
76
|
(b)
|
96
|
(b)
|
17
|
(c)
|
37
|
(a)
|
57
|
(a)
|
77
|
(b)
|
97
|
(b)
|
18
|
(b)
|
38
|
(b)
|
58
|
(b)
|
78
|
(b)
|
98
|
(b)
|
19
|
(b)
|
39
|
(b)
|
59
|
(b)
|
79
|
(c)
|
99
|
(b)
|
20
|
(b)
|
40
|
(b)
|
60
|
(b)
|
80
|
(b)
|
100
|
(a)
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027
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