As the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams will be held in the coming weeks, students are making serious preparations through sample papers, NCERT books, and CBSE Class 12th Study Materials. Practice of high value questions will help students in improving their chronological memory and appearing in the examination with full confidence. Solving practice tests for the board exams will help students in getting knowledge of the latest question paper pattern, marking scheme, and analyzing their level of preparation.

Below, practice Top 100 CBSE Class 12 History MCQs with Answers for all the twelve chapters in Theme I, Theme II, and Theme III according to the CBSE Class 12 History (Code 027) Syllabus 2026-27. As section A of the 80 marks theory exam paper includes 21 objective type, assertion-reasoning, and source based questions, regular practice of MCQs is highly essential for students.