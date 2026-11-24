The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam will have a total duration of 120 minutes. The sections will be conducted in a fixed order. Section 1 will be Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section 2 will be Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section 3 will be Quantitative Ability (QA). Each section will have a time limit of 40 minutes. Candidates must attempt the three sections in a fixed order, starting with VARC, followed by DILR and finally QA. They cannot switch between sections or return to a previous section once its time is over. Therefore, managing time wisely and making the best use of the available time in each section are important to score well in CAT 2026. Scroll down to learn how to attempt CAT 2026, clear the cutoffs, and secure an interview call from an IIM.

CAT 2026 Exam Pattern: Overview The CAT 2026 exam will be conducted on November 29 across examination centres in India in three slots: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Candidates can check their allotted exam city, centre and reporting time on their admit cards. The following table provides an overview of the CAT 2026 exam pattern. Feature Detail Exam Name Common Admission Test Conducting institute IIM Indore Exam date November 29, 2026 (three slots) Mode Computer-based test Total duration 120 minutes Sections (fixed order) VARC → DILR → QA Time per section 40 minutes Section Wise Questions VARC- 24, DILR-22, QA- 22 Total Questions 68 Total Marks 204 total Marking Scheme +3 per correct answer

−1 per wrong MCQ

no negative marking for TITA questions or unattempted questions On-screen calculator Available inside the test Official Website iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2026 Exam Day Strategy Candidates should set a time limit for each question and avoid spending too much time on difficult questions while attempting the CAT 2026 question paper. If a passage, set or question seems too difficult, they should move on to the next one instead of wasting valuable time. Choosing the right questions, maintaining accuracy and keeping track of time are important to make the best use of the available 40 minutes in each section. Attempt Easy Questions First Candidates should not attempt questions in the same order in which they appear. They should quickly go through the questions and identify the ones they can solve easily. Attempting familiar questions first can help save time and build confidence for the remaining questions. Focus on Accuracy Rather Than Attempts

Attempting more questions does not always guarantee a higher score. Candidates should focus on answering correctly instead of rushing through the paper. Since incorrect multiple-choice questions carry negative marks, random guessing should be avoided. However, TITA questions do not carry negative marking for incorrect answers. Choose DILR Sets Carefully Candidates should spend the initial few minutes checking all the available DILR sets. They should select sets that they find easier to understand and solve. It is better to solve two sets correctly than to waste time trying to solve several difficult sets without reaching the correct answers. Keep Track of Time Candidates should regularly check the remaining time while attempting each section. They should divide the 40 minutes according to the number and difficulty of questions. Keeping track of time will help them avoid spending too long on a single question and leave enough time for other questions.

Stay Calm During Difficult Questions Candidates should not lose confidence if they come across difficult questions. Some questions may take longer to understand or solve. Instead of getting stuck, they should skip such questions and focus on the ones they can answer correctly. Staying calm and following a planned approach can help them perform better. Use Mock Tests to Practise the Strategy Candidates should practise their exam-day strategy through mock tests before appearing for CAT 2026. They should check how much time they spend on each section, which questions take the longest and where they make mistakes. This will help them understand their strengths and weaknesses and make changes to their approach before the actual exam. How Many Questions to Attempt in CAT Exam? There is no fixed number of questions that candidates must attempt to score well in the CAT exam. The ideal number of attempts depends on the difficulty level of the paper, the candidate's preparation and their accuracy. Instead of focusing on attempting the maximum number of questions, candidates should prioritise answering questions correctly. Since CAT has negative marking for incorrect multiple-choice questions (MCQs), random guessing can reduce the overall score.

Candidates should first identify questions that they can solve confidently without spending too much time. In the VARC section, they should focus on reading comprehension passages and verbal ability questions that they find manageable. In DILR, selecting the right sets is important, as solving one complete set accurately can be more beneficial than spending time on multiple difficult sets. In Quantitative Ability, candidates should prioritise familiar topics and questions that require fewer calculations. CAT 2026 Exam Day Mistakes to Avoid Small mistakes during the CAT examination can affect a candidate's overall performance, even after months of preparation. Candidates should remain focused, manage their time properly and avoid the following mistakes during the examination. Spending too much time on difficult questions: Move to the next question if you are unable to find a solution within a reasonable time.

Move to the next question if you are unable to find a solution within a reasonable time. Attempting questions in a fixed order: Do not assume that the first question will always be the easiest. Scan the section and attempt questions based on their difficulty level.

Do not assume that the first question will always be the easiest. Scan the section and attempt questions based on their difficulty level. Ignoring easy questions: Identify straightforward questions first instead of spending valuable time solving lengthy calculations.

Identify straightforward questions first instead of spending valuable time solving lengthy calculations. Choosing the wrong DILR set: Read all the sets before selecting one. Start with a set that you understand and can solve with reasonable effort.

Read all the sets before selecting one. Start with a set that you understand and can solve with reasonable effort. Making random guesses: Avoid blind guessing in MCQs because incorrect answers carry negative marks.

Avoid blind guessing in MCQs because incorrect answers carry negative marks. Ignoring the sectional time limit: Each CAT section has a separate 40-minute time limit. Candidates cannot transfer unused time from one section to another.

Each CAT section has a separate 40-minute time limit. Candidates cannot transfer unused time from one section to another. Rushing through questions: Read every question carefully and check the values, calculations and options before submitting an answer.

Read every question carefully and check the values, calculations and options before submitting an answer. Panicking after a difficult section: Do not let one difficult section affect your performance in the remaining sections. Focus on the questions in front of you.

Do not let one difficult section affect your performance in the remaining sections. Focus on the questions in front of you. Changing answers unnecessarily: Do not change an answer unless you have identified a clear error in your earlier calculation or understanding.

Do not change an answer unless you have identified a clear error in your earlier calculation or understanding. Ignoring examination instructions: Follow the instructions displayed on the computer screen and those given by the invigilators.

CAT 2026 Exam Day Checklist: Documents and Things to Carry Candidates must check their CAT 2026 admit card and arrange all the required documents before leaving for the examination centre. Keeping these items ready a day before the exam will help avoid last-minute confusion. Documents to Carry for CAT 2026 Exam CAT 2026 Admit Card

Original Photo ID Proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence

Passport-Size Coloured Photograph

Additional Documents (If required) Things to Check Before Leaving for the Exam Centre Check the reporting time and gate-closing time mentioned on the admit card.

Verify the examination centre address and plan the route in advance.

Keep the admit card and original photo ID proof together.

Wear comfortable clothes and avoid items restricted under the examination guidelines.

Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones, books, notes or other prohibited electronic devices.

Avoid carrying unnecessary personal belongings, as storage facilities may not be available at the centre.

Have a proper meal before leaving for the examination centre.

Reach the centre well before the reporting and gate-closing time.