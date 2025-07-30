RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
[Latest] CAT Exam Pattern 2025: Marking Scheme, Sections, Exam Duration, Total Marks

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
30 Nov 2025
Shiwani Kumari

CAT exam pattern 2025 has been released by this year’s CAT exam organising IIM which is IIM Kozhikode. Candidates who are going to take the exam on 30th November must check out the detailed exam pattern. The CAT paper pattern given here has information regarding the exam marking scheme, sections asked, exam duration, etc. 

 

check the latest cat exam pattern 2025 for each subject

CAT Exam Pattern 2025 

The Common Admission Test or CAT is an MBA entrance test held by IIM each year. This year, CAT 2025 is being held by IIM Kozhikode in computer based mode on 30th November 2025. In order to qualify the exam and understand what type os questions are asked, candidates must know what is the CAT exam pattern? In order to answer this question, we have shared the latest. CAT exam pattern. 

The CAT exam consists of three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Kno complete details here. 

CAT 2025 Pattern Key Highlights

CAT exam is a time bound exam, hence, candidates must have a strong conceptual clarity to solve questions timely with accuracy. There are three sections in the CAT question paper. The following sections are there in CAT exam. 

  • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
  • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
  • Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

CAT Paper Pattern 2025

Mode of CAT exam

Computer Based Test 

Duration of exam
  • 120 minutes 
  • 40 minutes per section

CAT exam slots
  • Morning: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
  • Afternoon: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
  • Evening: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Number of questions

66

CAT total marks

198

Language of question paper

English

Number of answer choices

4

Key Features of CAT 2025 Exam 

Below we have shared the key features of CAT Exam Pattern. 

  • Sectional time limit: Each section in CAT exam has a time limit of 40 minutes. 
  • Fixed order: Candidates can attempt any section in CAT exam in the given order only. i.e. VARC. DILR and Quantitative Aptitude.
  • No toggle: Candidates cannot juggle between sections. They can attempt questions in a particular order only. 
  • On-screen calculator: Candidates will be provided with an on-screen calculator for calculations. 
  • Negative Marking: There is a negative marking of 1 mark for incorrect attempt.

CAT Exam Pattern 2025: Overall and Sectional Time Limit

CAT exam has sectional and overall time limit within which the candidates have to complete the paper. The sections have to be attempted in a sequence. Once they have completed a particular section and the section timing is over, then only they will be able to move on to the next one. The chronology of the sections is:

  • Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 
  • Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 
  • Section 3: Quantitative Aptitude

What is CAT Exam Time Duration?

CAT exam has a sectional timing of 40 minutes. Once this timing is over, the screen will automatically move on to the next section. Once this is done, no changes or corrections or submissions will be allowed. The section wise number of questions asked and time limit is given in the table below. 

CAT Exam Sections

No. of Questions

Time limit

Time limit for PwD students

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

24

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

22

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

22

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Total

66

120 minutes

160 minutes

What Changes were made in CAT Question Paper Pattern Over The Years?

Till 2019, CAT exam was held for a duration of 3 Hours and in two shifts. However, since 2020, the exam is being held in three shifts for a duration of 2 hours. With a reduction in the number of hours, the number of questions have also been reduced from 100 to 66. The following table indicates the number of and time duration of CAT exam. 

CAT Year

Number of Questions

CAT Exam Time Duration

CAT Sections

2024

68

120 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2023

66

120 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2022

66

120 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2021

66

120 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2020

76

120 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2019

100

180 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2018

100

180 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2017

100

180 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2016

100

180 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2015

100

180 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

2014

100

170 minutes

QA & DI, LR & VARC

2013

60

140 minutes

QA & DI, LR & VARC

2012

60

140 minutes

QA & DI, LR & VARC

2011

60

140 minutes

QA & DI, LR & VARC

2010

60

150 minutes

QA, DILR, VARC

CAT Marking Scheme 2025

For CAT exam, each correct answer will fetch your 3 marks while an incorrect answer will lead to a negative marking of 1 marks. The CAT marking scheme is given below in the table. 

CAT MCQ Questions

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer

+3

Incorrect Answer

-1

TITA Questions

No -ve marking

Unanswered Questions

No deductions

CAT Syllabus 2025 

CAT syllabus is not given by the IIMs, however, the exam pattern is prescribed by it. Based on the previous year question papers, we have shared the CAT exam syllabus with the list of important topics covered in each of the subjects. 

CAT Sections

CAT Syllabus

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

Parajumbles, Sentence-Completion, Reading Comprehension, Para-Summary, Inferences, Odd Sentence 

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning

Tables, Graphs, Data Caselets, Blood Relation, Venn Diagram, Seating Arrangement and Syllogism

Quantitative Aptitude

Percentages, Profit & Loss, Simple Interest-Compound Interest, Time & Distance, Averages-Mixtures-Alligations, Numbers, Mensuration, Logarithms, Functions & Graphs, Indices & Surds, Quadratic Equations, Special Equations, Statistics

