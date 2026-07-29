CAT syllabus 2026 is spread across the three sections of the question paper, i.e. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. Scroll down to know the complete IIM CAT syllabus for MBA.
CAT Syllabus 2026
CAT syllabus 2026 has three subjects, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). CAT syllabus for MBA is vast, hence, it is crucial to have a good understanding of all the topics given in each subject. The CAT syllabus for IIM is considered to be one of the toughest exams in India. Thus, to crack CAT exam, one needs to have spontaneity and grip over all the subjects. Candidates should practice as many questions as possible to get a good grip to overcome their mistakes. This year, CAT 2026 exam date is scheduled for 24th November in various CAT exam centres. Get all details related to CAT syllabus for MBA in this post.
CAT Syllabus 2026 Overview
|CAT Syllabus Overview
|
CAT Sections
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Section Name
|
Questions in Each Section
|
Section I
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
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24
|
Section – II
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Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning
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22
|
Section – III
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Quantitative Ability
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22
|
|
Total
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68 Questions
CAT Syllabus 2026 Important Topics
As per the updates, the CAT syllabus topic-wise weightage has not changed for the past 10 years even though the exam pattern has been revised several times. Changes in CAT exam pattern have been made, though. Let us take a look at the important topics of the syllabus of CAT exam. The topics given below are those from where the maximum questions have been asked in the exam in the past few years.
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Sections
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Important Topics
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Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
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Mensuration, Number System, Geometry, Arithmetic and Algebra
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Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
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Blood Relation, Graphs, Seating Arrangement, Tables and Syllogism
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Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
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Para summary, Reading Comprehension, Sentence Completion, Para jumbles and Verbal Ability
CAT 2026 VARC Syllabus
CAT Verbal Ability and Reasoning Comprehension (VARC) syllabus covers a wide range of topics from the English Language. The main aim of the CAT VARC syllabus is to test the candidate’s usage of vocabulary. This section is highly dominated by comprehension questions. In order to score in this subject, candidates are advised to read newspapers, magazines, etc. The important topics covered in CAT syllabus for VARC are as follows:
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CAT VARC Syllabus
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Fill in the blanks
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Para jumbles
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Verbal logic
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Verbal reasoning
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Subject-verb agreement
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Para completion and inference
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Sentence completion
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Foreign language words used in English
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Different usage of same word
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Syllogisms
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Analogies
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Antonyms and Synonyms
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Phrases modifiers
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Errors in tenses
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Articles usage
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Grammar
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Reading comprehension
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Idioms
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Jumbled paragraphs
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Sentence correction
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One word substitution
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Parts of speech
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Preposition
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Types of clauses
CAT Syllabus for VARC: Weightage
Expected number of questions from each topic
|
Important CAT Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
14-16
|
Passage Summary
|
3-4
|
Para Jumbles
|
8-10
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Critical Reasoning (Paragraph Completion)
|
2-3
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Correct Usage of Phrasal Verbs (Grammar Based)
|
3-4
Other topics in the CAT verbal ability section also focus on analyzing your overall ability:
- to understand and identify the core ideas,
- to predict and identify the supporting ideas which are envisaged in the texts,
- to check whether you are able to provide the details systematically and orderly manner.
CAT DILR Syllabus 2026
CAT DILR syllabus, i.e. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning syllabus has to be solved within 40 minutes. As the name suggests, this section is composed of two parts, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation. Hence, candidates must be very good with numbers to complete the paper on time. The important topics covered in CAT syllabus for DILR are as follows:
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DILR Syllabus for CAT 2026
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Clocks and Calendars
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Syllogism
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Blood Relations
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Statements
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Venn Diagram
|
Series
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Data Arrangement
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Propositions
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Data Structure
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Direction and Sense
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Blood Relation
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Data Inequality
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Pie Charts
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Coding-Decoding
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Binary Logic
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Seating Arrangements
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Assumptions
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Data Sufficiency
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Bars & Line Graphs
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Puzzles
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Set & Caselets
Expected number of questions under each topic
|
Important CAT Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Data Interpretation [tables, graphs (line, area), charts (column, bar, pie)]
|
15-16
|
Game based/Logical Analysis- Caselets (Puzzles, Ranking, Blood Relation)
|
8-9
|
Seating Arrangement (Circular, Linear or Matrix)
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4-5
|
Venn Diagram
|
4-5
CAT QA Syllabus 2026
CAT QA syllabus is the quantitative aptitude syllabus that aims to test the candidate’s mental aptitude. All the questions will be based on class 10th standard. Candidates should have a good grasp of the topics as the paper has to be completed within 40 minutes of time duration. The important topics in CAT QA syllabus are as follows:
|
CAT QA Syllabus
|
Ratio and Proportion
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Geometry
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Trigonometry
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Work and Time
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Mensuration
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In-equations Quadratic and linear equations
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Percentages
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Time-Speed-Distance
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Surds and Indices
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Number System
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Square Root and Cube Root
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Algebra
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Probability
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Arithmetic Progression, Geometric Progression
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Partnership (Accounts)
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Simple interest and compound interest
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Mean, Median, Mode
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Profit & Loss, Discount
Expected number of questions from each topic
|
Important Topics for CAT 2026
|
Number of Questions (Tentative)
|
Number
|
10-14
|
Arithmetic
|
8-10
|
Algebra
|
6-8
|
Geometry and Mensuration
|
8-10
|
Modern Maths
|
5-6
IIM CAT Syllabus Subject Wise
CAT 2026 examination will be conducted in online mode where students need to answer questions in under 180 minutes. When appearing for a highly competitive exam like CAT, time management is an essential skill since the questions asked will not be on the easier level. When preparing for the CAT 2026 exams, it is important that students learn how to manage time and answer the questions in each section within the time provided. This can be achieved only by constant practice and deep knowledge of the syllabus for the exams.
|
Section Name
|
Questions
|
Sectional Time Limit
|
Quantitative Ability
|
22
|
40 minutes
|
Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning
|
22
|
40 minutes
|
Verbal Ability
|
24
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
68
|
120 minutes
How to prepare CAT Syllabus 2026 ?
The preparation of CAT syllabus 2026 requires consistent practice of questions. Candidates willing to crack CAT exam should have a proper preparation plan that will help them get spontaneity in the exam. Candidates should make themselves familiar with the topics and concepts on which it is based. One must practice as many questions as possible and do a detailed paper analysis after solving them.
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