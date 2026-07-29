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IIM CAT Syllabus for MBA 2026: Download Subject-wise CAT Exam Syllabus PDF with Weightage

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
29 Nov 2026
Saumya Jain

CAT syllabus 2026 is spread across the three sections of the question paper, i.e. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. Scroll down to know the complete IIM CAT syllabus for MBA. 

CAT

CAT Syllabus 2026

CAT syllabus 2026 has three subjects, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). CAT syllabus for MBA is vast, hence, it is crucial to have a good understanding of all the topics given in each subject. The CAT syllabus for IIM is considered to be one of the toughest exams in India. Thus, to crack CAT exam, one needs to have spontaneity and grip over all the subjects. Candidates should practice as many questions as possible to get a good grip to overcome their mistakes. This year, CAT 2026 exam date is scheduled for 24th November in various CAT exam centres. Get all details related to CAT syllabus for MBA in this post. 

CAT Syllabus 2026 Overview

CAT Syllabus Overview

CAT Sections

Section Name

Questions in Each Section

Section I

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

24

Section – II

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning

22

Section – III

Quantitative Ability

22

 

Total

68 Questions

CAT Syllabus 2026 Important Topics

As per the updates, the CAT syllabus topic-wise weightage has not changed for the past 10 years even though the exam pattern has been revised several times. Changes in CAT exam pattern have been made, though. Let us take a look at the important topics of the syllabus of CAT exam. The topics given below are those from where the maximum questions have been asked in the exam in the past few years. 

Sections

Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

Mensuration, Number System, Geometry, Arithmetic and Algebra 

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Blood Relation, Graphs, Seating Arrangement, Tables and Syllogism

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Para summary, Reading Comprehension, Sentence Completion, Para jumbles and Verbal Ability

CAT 2026 VARC Syllabus

CAT Verbal Ability and Reasoning Comprehension (VARC) syllabus covers a wide range of topics from the English Language. The main aim of the CAT VARC syllabus is to test the candidate’s usage of vocabulary. This section is highly dominated by comprehension questions. In order to score in this subject, candidates are advised to read newspapers, magazines, etc. The important topics covered in CAT syllabus for VARC are as follows: 

CAT VARC Syllabus

Fill in the blanks

Para jumbles 

Verbal logic

Verbal reasoning

Subject-verb agreement

Para completion and inference

Sentence completion

Foreign language words used in English

Different usage of same word

Syllogisms

Analogies

Antonyms and Synonyms

Phrases modifiers

Errors in tenses

Articles usage

Grammar

Reading comprehension

Idioms

Jumbled paragraphs

Sentence correction

One word substitution

Parts of speech

Preposition

Types of clauses

CAT Syllabus for VARC: Weightage

Expected number of questions from each topic

Important CAT Topics

Number of Questions 

Reading Comprehension

14-16

Passage Summary

3-4

Para Jumbles

8-10

Critical Reasoning (Paragraph Completion)

2-3

Correct Usage of Phrasal Verbs (Grammar Based)

3-4

Other topics in the CAT verbal ability section also focus on analyzing your overall ability:

  • to understand and identify the core ideas,
  • to predict and identify the supporting ideas which are envisaged in the texts,
  • to check whether you are able to provide the details systematically and orderly manner.

CAT DILR Syllabus 2026

CAT DILR syllabus, i.e. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning syllabus has to be solved within 40 minutes. As the name suggests, this section is composed of two parts, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation. Hence, candidates must be very good with numbers to complete the paper on time. The important topics covered in CAT syllabus for DILR are as follows: 

DILR Syllabus for CAT 2026

Clocks and Calendars

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Statements

Venn Diagram

Series

Data Arrangement

Propositions

Data Structure

Direction and Sense 

Blood Relation

Data Inequality 

Pie Charts

Coding-Decoding

Binary Logic

Seating Arrangements

Assumptions

Data Sufficiency

Bars & Line Graphs

Puzzles

Set & Caselets

Expected number of questions under each topic

Important CAT Topics

Number of Questions 

Data Interpretation [tables, graphs (line, area), charts (column, bar, pie)]

15-16

Game based/Logical Analysis- Caselets (Puzzles, Ranking, Blood Relation)

8-9

Seating Arrangement (Circular, Linear or Matrix)

4-5

Venn Diagram

4-5

CAT QA Syllabus 2026

CAT QA syllabus is the quantitative aptitude syllabus that aims to test the candidate’s mental aptitude. All the questions will be based on class 10th standard. Candidates should have a good grasp of the topics as the paper has to be completed within 40 minutes of time duration. The important topics in CAT QA syllabus are as follows: 

CAT QA Syllabus

Ratio and Proportion

Geometry

Trigonometry

Work and Time

Mensuration

In-equations Quadratic and linear equations

Percentages

Time-Speed-Distance

Surds and Indices

Number System

Square Root and Cube Root

Algebra

Probability

Arithmetic Progression, Geometric Progression

Partnership (Accounts)

Simple interest and compound interest

Mean, Median, Mode

Profit & Loss, Discount

Expected number of questions from each topic

Important Topics for CAT 2026  

Number of Questions (Tentative)

Number

10-14

Arithmetic

8-10

Algebra

6-8

Geometry and Mensuration

8-10

Modern Maths

5-6

IIM CAT Syllabus Subject Wise 

CAT 2026 examination will be conducted in online mode where students need to answer questions in under 180 minutes. When appearing for a highly competitive exam like CAT, time management is an essential skill since the questions asked will not be on the easier level. When preparing for the CAT 2026 exams, it is important that students learn how to manage time and answer the questions in each section within the time provided. This can be achieved only by constant practice and deep knowledge of the syllabus for the exams. 

Section Name

Questions

Sectional Time Limit

Quantitative Ability

22

40 minutes

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning

22

40 minutes

Verbal Ability

24

40 minutes

Total

68

120 minutes

How to prepare CAT Syllabus 2026 ?

The preparation of CAT syllabus 2026 requires consistent practice of questions. Candidates willing to crack CAT exam should have a proper preparation plan that will help them get spontaneity in the exam. Candidates should make themselves familiar with the topics and concepts on which it is based. One must practice as many questions as possible and do a detailed paper analysis after solving them.

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