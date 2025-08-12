UP Police OTR Registration 2025: UPPRPB Makes OTR Mandatory for All UP Police Exams, Check Steps to Apply Here

The UP Police OTR Registration process for 2025 has officially begun and is now a compulsory step for every candidate aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has introduced the One-Time Registration (OTR) system for all future recruitment processes, including Sub-Inspector (SI), Constable, and other posts. This move aims to make the recruitment process more efficient, save candidates’ time, and ensure that their information remains secure in the system. According to official data, more than 2.5 lakh candidates have already completed their UP Police OTR Registration for direct recruitment to 4,543 Sub-Inspector and equivalent posts. What is UP Police OTR Registration 2025? The UP Police OTR Registration is a one-time online process where candidates create a permanent profile on the official UPPRPB portal. Candiaytes have to submit their personal details, such as name, date of birth, parents’ names, and educational qualifications, along with scanned copies of required documents.

All the details will be stored securely in the UPPRPB database once candidates finish the UP Police OTR Registration. Whenever a new recruitment notification is released, candidates can apply instantly by logging in and selecting the post without having to re-enter their details. This system ensures accuracy, avoids repeated effort, and makes the entire recruitment process more transparent and hassle-free. Why is UP Police OTR Registration Mandatory? The UPPRPB has made UP Police OTR Registration compulsory for every applicant for the following reasons: Time Efficiency: Candidates only need to enter their information once, avoiding repetitive form-filling. Error Reduction: Data is entered only once, and the chances of mistakes are significantly reduced. Faster Verification: Stored data speeds up the verification process during recruitment. Improved Transparency: All candidate information is maintained in one secure system. This makes the process fairer. Convenience for Multiple Applications: Candiadates who wish to apply for more than one post can easily apply as the details are already available in the system.

How to Apply for UP Police OTR Registration 2025? The following is the detailed step-by-step process to help candidates complete their UP Police OTR Registration smoothly: Step 1: Go to the official Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board portal: uppbpb.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the OTR Registration Link on the homepage. Step 3: Fill in Personal Details such as full name, father's name, date of birth, gender, and contact information. Step 4: Upload scanned copies of required documents such as educational certificates, identity proof, and passport-size photographs.

Step 5: Double-check all details to ensure accuracy before submitting. Step 6: After submission, download and save the confirmation page for future reference. Helpline: In case of any issues, candidates can call the UPPRPB helpline at 1800 9110 005 between 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM. UP Police Recruitment 2025 Post-Wise Vacancy The UPPRPB has released vacancy details for 2025. Candidates who complete the UP Police OTR Registration will be eligible to apply for these posts once the application process begins. Category Post Name Number of Vacancies Main Posts Sub-Inspector (SI) 4,543 Constable 19,220 Other Posts 2,833 Special SI Categories Platoon Commander 106 Fire Station Officer 63 Special Intelligence SI 60 Clerical SI, Accounts SI, Confidential SI 2,424 Constable-Level Vacancies PAC Constables 9,837 Special Security Force (SSF) 1,341 Mounted Police 268 Radio Cadre Constables 2,282 Citizen Police 3,245 Telecom Wing 2,444 Dog Squad 71