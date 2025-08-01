UP Police OTR 2025: Apply Online for UPPRB One Time Registration, Check More Details Here

UP Police OTR 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has introduced a One Time Registration (OTR) system to simplify the application process for upcoming recruitment exams. An official notification for the same was issued on 31st July 2025. Candidates can register once and use the same details for all future UP Police recruitments with this new system. This removes the need to fill out forms repeatedly. Interested applicants can complete their UP Police OTR registration online by visiting the official websites: uppbpb.gov.in or apply.uppbpb.in. UP Police One Time Registration 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has launched a One Time Registration (OTR) system to simplify the recruitment process for candidates. This initiative is completely free of cost. is mandatory for all aspirants who wish to apply for upcoming UP Police vacancies.

Candidates can create a single, unique profile on the UPPRPB recruitment portal through the UP Police OTR 2025. They can use the same login credentials to apply for future job notifications once registered. This eliminates the need to repeat the registration process for every new recruitment. UP Police One Time Registration 2025 Notice The official notification for UP Police One Time Registration (OTR) 2025 has been released on the UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates need to register only once on the recruitment portal from 31st July 2025 onwards. This single registration will remain valid for all future UP Police recruitment applications. The board has advised all aspirants to complete their OTR at the earliest to avoid last-minute issues and ensure a smooth application process for upcoming recruitment drives.

UP Police One Time Registration 2025 Notice Download PDF UP Police OTR 2025 Direct Link The UP Police OTR 2025 has officially begun online from 31st July 2025. Candidates can complete their One Time Registration by visiting the official websites, uppbpb.gov.in or apply.uppbpb.in. We have also provided a direct link to UP Police OTR Registration 2025 below for the convenience of aspirants. This makes it easier to access and complete the registration process without any hassle. UP Police One Time Registration 2025 Click to Apply Online Steps to Register for UPPRPB OTR 2025 The following are the steps to complete UP Police One Time Registration 2025: Step 1: Visit the official recruitment portal apply.upprpb.in through the UPPRPB website or use the direct link provided above.

Step 2: Click on "Register Here" to begin the registration process. Step 3: A dialogue box will appear on screen. Click on it to proceed further. Step 4: Enter valid email ID and mobile number. Step 5: An OTP will be sent to both email and mobile. Enter it to verify details. Step 6: Verify identity using any one options: Aadhaar, DigiLocker, PAN, Driving License, or Passport. Step 7: Fill in the required fields such as name, date of birth, gender, and father's name. Step 8: Match details using Aadhaar or DigiLocker, verify them, and click "OK." Step 9: Registration confirmation will be sent to the registered email ID and mobile number.

UP Police Constable Expected Cut Off

UP Police Constable Syllabus Documents Required for UP Police OTR 2025 Candidates should keep the following documents ready before starting the UP Police One Time Registration (OTR) 2025:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature (10–20 KB in JPG format)

Educational certificates (Class 10, 12, Graduation)

Category or disability certificate (if applicable) Note: OTR is a one-time process. Candidates can use the same account to apply for multiple UP Police vacancies without repeating the registration. How to Reset UP Police OTR Password? If any candidates forget their UP Police OTR password, follow these steps to reset it: Click on the “Forgot Password” option on the login page. Enter registered mobile number or email ID, date of birth, and the captcha code shown. A reset link or new password will be sent to the registered email after verification. Check the inbox or spam folder. How to Change UP Police OTR Login Password? Candidates can change their login password anytime by following these steps: