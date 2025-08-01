The National Film Awards are one of the most prestigious honours in Indian cinema. They are presented every year by the Government of India to celebrate excellence in filmmaking. These awards recognise the best films, performances, and technical achievements across various languages and genres.

Unlike other awards, the National Film Awards are known for their unbiased and merit-based selection process. Films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31 of the previous year are eligible.

The awards are announced by a jury appointed by the Directorate of Film Festivals and are presented by the President of India. Winning a National Film Award is considered an outstanding achievement by filmmakers and actors alike.

In this article, we'll take a look at the Full List of National Film Awards 2025 Winners, including top honours like Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more.