The National Film Awards are one of the most prestigious honours in Indian cinema. They are presented every year by the Government of India to celebrate excellence in filmmaking. These awards recognise the best films, performances, and technical achievements across various languages and genres.
Unlike other awards, the National Film Awards are known for their unbiased and merit-based selection process. Films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31 of the previous year are eligible.
The awards are announced by a jury appointed by the Directorate of Film Festivals and are presented by the President of India. Winning a National Film Award is considered an outstanding achievement by filmmakers and actors alike.
In this article, we'll take a look at the Full List of National Film Awards 2025 Winners, including top honours like Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more.
List of National Film Awards 2025 Winners
According to the National Film Awards, here are the winners for the 71st National Film Awards:
|Category
|Winner(s)
|Film(s)
|Best Actor
|
|
|Best Actress
|Rani Mukerji
|Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
|Best Supporting Actor
|
|
|Best Supporting Actress
|
|
|Best Feature Film
|-
|12th Fail
|Best Film in Hindi
|-
|Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
|Best Film in Telugu
|-
|Bhagavanth Kesari
|Best Film in Tamil
|-
|Parking
|Best Film in Punjabi
|-
|Godday Godday Chaa
|Best Film in Odia
|-
|Pushkara
|Best Film in Marathi
|-
|Shyamchi Aai
|Best Film in Malayalam
|-
|Ullozhukku
|Best Film in Kannada
|-
|Kandeelu: The Ray of Hope
|Best Film in Gujarati
|-
|Vash
|Best Film in Bengali
|-
|Deep Fridge
|Best Film in Assamese
|-
|Rongatapu 1982
|Best Direction
|Sudipto Sen
|The Kerala Story
|Best Choreography
|Vaibhavi Merchant
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|Best Action Direction
|Nandu and Prudhvi
|Hanu-Man
|Best Lyrics
|Kasarla Shyam
|Balagam
|Best Music Direction
|G.V. Prakash Kumar (Songs)Harshavardhan Rameshwar (BGM)
|VaathiAnimal
|Best Male Playback Singer
|P.V.N. S. Rohit
|Baby
|Best Female Playback Singer
|Shilpa Rao
|Jawan
|Best Cinematography
|Prasanthanu Mohapatra
|The Kerala Story
|Best Editing
|Midhun Murali
|Pookkaalam
|Best Sound Design
|Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan
|Animal
|Best Production Design
|Mohandas
|2018 - Everyone is a Hero
|Best Make-up
|Shrikanth Desai
|Sam Bahadur
|Best Costume Designer
|Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi
|Sam Bahadur
|Special Mention
|
M.R. Radhakrishnan
(Re-recording mixer)
|Animal
The 71st National Film Awards celebrated the finest cinematic achievements of the year, showcasing a diverse range of talent and storytelling from across the nation.
The awards highlighted both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, with a notable mix of veteran and emerging artists being honoured.
Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award for Jawan, shared with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, was a major highlight, as was Rani Mukerji's win for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
The awards also recognised the rich cultural diversity of Indian cinema, with a wide array of regional films receiving top honours, reinforcing the National Film Awards' commitment to celebrating the breadth and depth of Indian filmmaking.
