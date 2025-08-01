CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Full List of National Film Awards 2025 Winners

The 71st National Film Awards recognised outstanding cinematic achievements. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway. The awards celebrated a diverse range of films and talent from across India's regional cinema landscape.

ByKriti Barua
Aug 1, 2025, 20:05 IST

The National Film Awards are one of the most prestigious honours in Indian cinema. They are presented every year by the Government of India to celebrate excellence in filmmaking. These awards recognise the best films, performances, and technical achievements across various languages and genres. 

Unlike other awards, the National Film Awards are known for their unbiased and merit-based selection process. Films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31 of the previous year are eligible.

The awards are announced by a jury appointed by the Directorate of Film Festivals and are presented by the President of India. Winning a National Film Award is considered an outstanding achievement by filmmakers and actors alike.

In this article, we'll take a look at the Full List of National Film Awards 2025 Winners, including top honours like Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more.

List of National Film Awards 2025 Winners

According to the National Film Awards, here are the winners for the 71st National Film Awards:

Category Winner(s) Film(s)
Best Actor
  • Shah Rukh Khan
  • Vikrant Massey
  • Jawan
  • 12th Fail
Best Actress Rani Mukerji Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Best Supporting Actor
  • Vijayaraghavan
  • Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar
  • Pookkalam
  • Parking
Best Supporting Actress
  • Urvashi
  • Janaki Bodiwala
  • Ullozhukku
  • Vash
Best Feature Film - 12th Fail
Best Film in Hindi - Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
Best Film in Telugu - Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Film in Tamil - Parking
Best Film in Punjabi - Godday Godday Chaa
Best Film in Odia - Pushkara
Best Film in Marathi - Shyamchi Aai
Best Film in Malayalam - Ullozhukku
Best Film in Kannada - Kandeelu: The Ray of Hope
Best Film in Gujarati - Vash
Best Film in Bengali - Deep Fridge
Best Film in Assamese - Rongatapu 1982
Best Direction Sudipto Sen The Kerala Story
Best Choreography Vaibhavi Merchant Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Action Direction Nandu and Prudhvi Hanu-Man
Best Lyrics Kasarla Shyam Balagam
Best Music Direction G.V. Prakash Kumar (Songs)Harshavardhan Rameshwar (BGM) VaathiAnimal
Best Male Playback Singer P.V.N. S. Rohit Baby
Best Female Playback Singer Shilpa Rao Jawan
Best Cinematography Prasanthanu Mohapatra The Kerala Story
Best Editing Midhun Murali Pookkaalam
Best Sound Design Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan Animal
Best Production Design Mohandas 2018 - Everyone is a Hero
Best Make-up Shrikanth Desai Sam Bahadur
Best Costume Designer Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi Sam Bahadur
Special Mention

M.R. Radhakrishnan

(Re-recording mixer)

 Animal

The 71st National Film Awards celebrated the finest cinematic achievements of the year, showcasing a diverse range of talent and storytelling from across the nation. 

The awards highlighted both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, with a notable mix of veteran and emerging artists being honoured.

Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award for Jawan, shared with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, was a major highlight, as was Rani Mukerji's win for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. 

The awards also recognised the rich cultural diversity of Indian cinema, with a wide array of regional films receiving top honours, reinforcing the National Film Awards' commitment to celebrating the breadth and depth of Indian filmmaking.











