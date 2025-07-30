UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 LIVE: Download AKTU Counselling Result Today at uptac.admissions.nic.in; Check Fees, and Other Details

UPTAC Round 1 Allotment 2025: The UPTAC counseling 2025 Round 1 allotment results are going to be released by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) today, July 30. By entering their JEE Main 2025 application number and password on the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in, candidates who are anxiously expecting their BTech seat can check their allocation.

The winners need to move quickly after the announcement. They can either "float" to accept the present seat and keep their eligibility for upgrades in later rounds, or "freeze" to confirm their accepted seat and withdraw from further rounds, by submitting their online willingness by August 1. By this date, the seat confirmation fee must also be paid in order to guarantee the assigned seat. If these procedures are not followed, the assigned seat will be forfeited.

How to Check UPTAC Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result 2025?





Candidates can check the steps given below to download the UPTAC Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result 2025:

Visit the official Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counseling website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Locate and click the "UPTAC BTech round 1 allotment link" on the homepage. The login page will be reached as a result.

Enter your password and JEE Main 2025 application number in the appropriate spaces.

Press the submit button. After that, your UPTAC Round 1 BTech seat allocation result will be shown.

Pay close attention to the name of the college you were assigned, the particular course, and any other pertinent information displayed.

For your future use and admissions process, download and keep the provisional allotment letter.

UPTAC Round 1 Allotment 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates see the table given below to check the important details:

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Result Release Date July 30, 2025 (Today) Official Website uptac.admissions.nic.in Login Credentials JEE Main 2025 Application Number and Password Post-Allotment Action Online willingness (Freeze/Float) and Seat Confirmation Fee Payment Willingness/Fee Deadline August 1, 2025 Options Available "Freeze" (confirm seat, exit counselling) or "Float" (confirm, seek upgrade) Admission Basis JEE Main 2025 Rank (for B.Tech) and choices filled Fee Payment (Expected) ₹20,000 for General/OBC; ₹12,000 for SC/ST Next Round Choice filling for Round 2 begins August 2, 2025 (for eligible candidates)

What Happens After Round 1 Allotment for AKTU UPTAC Counseling?

The candidate must do the following as soon as they have seen the allocation result:

Fee Details: Candidates must pay a seat acceptance fee of INR 12,000 for SC and ST candidates and INR 20,000 for General and OBC candidates. A applicant will not be considered for any subsequent steps of the UPTAC counseling 2025 process if they fail to pay the seat acceptance fee.