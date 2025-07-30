RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 LIVE: Download AKTU Counselling Result Today at uptac.admissions.nic.in; Check Fees, and Other Details

UPTAC Round 1 Allotment 2025: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2025 is being held online. The UPTAC BTech counseling 2025 round 1 allotment result is scheduled to be released by AKTU today, July 30. All institutions that are associated with or comprise Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and other state universities will be given seats. See below for live updates on the UPTAC round 1 counseling 2025 allotment with shiksha.com.


HIGHLIGHTS

  • The results of the UPTAC Round 1 BTech allocation are being made public today, July 30, 2025.
  • Candidates have until August 1, 2025, to "freeze" or "float" their assigned seat and pay costs.
  • Visit the official Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counseling website at uptac.admissions.nic.in to view results and take appropriate action.

UPTAC Round 1 Allotment 2025: The UPTAC counseling 2025 Round 1 allotment results are going to be released by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) today, July 30. By entering their JEE Main 2025 application number and password on the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in, candidates who are anxiously expecting their BTech seat can check their allocation.

The winners need to move quickly after the announcement. They can either "float" to accept the present seat and keep their eligibility for upgrades in later rounds, or "freeze" to confirm their accepted seat and withdraw from further rounds, by submitting their online willingness by August 1. By this date, the seat confirmation fee must also be paid in order to guarantee the assigned seat. If these procedures are not followed, the assigned seat will be forfeited.

How to Check UPTAC Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result 2025?


Candidates can check the steps given below to download the UPTAC Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result 2025:

  • Visit the official Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counseling website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

  • Locate and click the "UPTAC BTech round 1 allotment link" on the homepage. The login page will be reached as a result.

  • Enter your password and JEE Main 2025 application number in the appropriate spaces.

  • Press the submit button. After that, your UPTAC Round 1 BTech seat allocation result will be shown.

  • Pay close attention to the name of the college you were assigned, the particular course, and any other pertinent information displayed.

  • For your future use and admissions process, download and keep the provisional allotment letter.

UPTAC Round 1 Allotment 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates see the table given below to check the important details:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)

Result Release Date

July 30, 2025 (Today)

Official Website

uptac.admissions.nic.in

Login Credentials

JEE Main 2025 Application Number and Password

Post-Allotment Action

Online willingness (Freeze/Float) and Seat Confirmation Fee Payment

Willingness/Fee Deadline

August 1, 2025

Options Available

"Freeze" (confirm seat, exit counselling) or "Float" (confirm, seek upgrade)

Admission Basis

JEE Main 2025 Rank (for B.Tech) and choices filled

Fee Payment (Expected)

₹20,000 for General/OBC; ₹12,000 for SC/ST

Next Round

Choice filling for Round 2 begins August 2, 2025 (for eligible candidates)

What Happens After Round 1 Allotment for AKTU UPTAC Counseling?

The candidate must do the following as soon as they have seen the allocation result:

  • Fee Details: Candidates must pay a seat acceptance fee of INR 12,000 for SC and ST candidates and INR 20,000 for General and OBC candidates. A applicant will not be considered for any subsequent steps of the UPTAC counseling 2025 process if they fail to pay the seat acceptance fee.

  • Online willingness submission: The candidate can choose to "Freeze" or "Float" the designated seat after paying the acceptance fee.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 30, 2025, 12:00 IST

    UPTAC counselling 2025 round 1: Freeze and Float

    The candidates allotted seats in UPTAC counselling 2025 will have options to freeze or float the seat. Candidates have to practice their willingness for the allotted seats as explained below:

    • Freeze: A candidate who chooses to "freeze" accepts the seat and does not want to participate in further rounds of seat allotment. In case of freeze of the allotted seat, the candidate will not be included in the next stages of counselling for the upgradation of seat, but the category of their allotted seat can be upgraded/changed in the next stage.
    • Float: A candidate who chooses to "float" keeps their allocated seat but remains eligible for further rounds of counselling. Candidates who choose the "float" option are considered for upgradation.
  • Jul 30, 2025, 11:40 IST

    UPTAC counselling seat allotment dates 2025

    UPTAC 2025 counselling roundSeat allotment date
    UPTAC 2025 counselling round 1 July 30, 2025
    UPTAC 2025 counselling round 2 August 5, 2025
    UPTAC 2025 counselling round 3 August 11, 2025
    UPTAC 2025 counselling round 4 August 13, 2025
    UPTAC 2025 counselling round 5 (internal sliding) August 22, 2025
    UPTAC 2025 special counselling round 1 August 27, 2025
    UPTAC 2025 special counselling round 2 September 2, 2025
  • Jul 30, 2025, 11:20 IST

    Which body conducts UPTAC counselling?

    The UPTAC counseling is administered by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Uttar Pradesh. Based on the results of many national entrance tests, including JEE Mains, NATA, CUET UG, and CUET PG, state-level counseling is conducted. Twelve additional state universities and all institutions connected to or comprised of AKTU are among the participating colleges in the UPTAC counseling procedure.

     

  • Jul 30, 2025, 11:00 IST

    UPTAC Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment: What are colleges participating in UPTAC counselling?

    The colleges participating in UPTAC counselling 2025 are:

    • Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University: All Institutions Affiliated/Constituent
    • Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture & Technology, Kumarganj, Ayodhya
    • Mahamaya College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Ambedkarnagar
    • Bundelkhand University, Jhansi
    • C.S.A. University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur
    • Baba Shaheb (Dr.) B R Ambedkar College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Etawah
    • Ch. Charan Singh University Campus Meerut
    • Sir Chotu Ram Institue of Engineering and Technology, Meerut
    • D. D. U. Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur
    • Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra
    • Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya
    • Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow
    • Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow
    • Lucknow University, Lucknow
    • M. J. P. Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly
    • Maharaja Suhel Dev State University Azamgarh.
    • Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology, Meerut
    • Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur
  • Jul 30, 2025, 10:41 IST

    UPTAC Counselling round 1 allotment: Will I be able to change my options again after the round 1 allotment?

    Indeed, following round one allocation in UPTAC counseling, candidates will have the option to change their already submitted choices or add new ones. Beginning on August 2 and lasting until August 3, the UPTAC counseling round 2 option registration and modification will be open.

  • Jul 30, 2025, 10:41 IST

    UPTAC counselling 2025 round 1: How to check the seat allotment result?

    The UPTAC counseling 2025 round 1 seat allocation is available to candidates via their individual logins at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

    • Look for the UPTAC BTech round 1 allotment link on the homepage of the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.
    • Enter the JEE Main 2025 application number and password in the prompted window after clicking the link.
    • Candidates can view their allotment result, which includes the name of the institute and the course they were assigned, after logging in.
  • Jul 30, 2025, 10:39 IST

    What is the fee to confirm seat in UPTAC counselling?

    Once the UPTAC counselling 2025 round 1 allotment is released, candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee. The seat acceptance fe is:

    • INR 20,000/- (General & OBC)
    • INR 12,000/- (SC & ST)
  • Jul 30, 2025, 10:39 IST

    AKTU UPTAC Counselling round 1 allotment 2025: If I want to float my seat, do I still need to pay?

    Indeed. A candidate must pay the seat acceptance fee if they are given a seat in the first round of UPTAC counseling and they choose to continue the counseling procedure. Even if the candidate floats their seat for an upgrade, they still have to pay the seat acceptance cost. The candidate will not be eligible for any subsequent stages of the counseling procedure if the seat acceptance fee is not paid.

  • Jul 30, 2025, 10:38 IST

    UPTAC Round 1 allotment result : Seat allotment result today

    UPTAC counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be released today, July 30, at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

     

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

