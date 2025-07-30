RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
IIT Bombay Launched JAM 2026 New website jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Registration from Sept 5th

JAM 2026: IIT Bombay launched the JAM 2026 website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The JOAPS application period is open from September 5, 2025, until October 12, 2025. The test is scheduled for February 15, 2026, and the findings are anticipated on March 20, 2026. This national exam provides admission to 22 IITs' MSc, MSc-PhD, and 89 postgraduate programs, with 3000 seats available.

Jul 30, 2025, 15:40 IST
IIT Bombay has officially launched the new website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026. Beginning on September 5, 2025, prospective students wishing to enroll in postgraduate scientific programs at IITs and other institutions can start the application process using the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). 

The exam is set for February 15, 2026, and applications must be submitted by October 12, 2025. The estimated date of the results is March 20, 2026. Doors to a variety of MSc, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and Joint MSc-PhD programs are opened by this extensive national exam.

What is Different In The New Website?

Each year, IIT JAM is held to provide admission to postgraduate science programs at prestigious universities like IITs, IISc, and NIT, including M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D., and other PG degrees.

A total of 3000 seats in different postgraduate programs at IITs are available to those who pass the JAM exam. In the 2026–2027 academic year, 22 IITs will offer up to 89 postgraduate programs

Qualifying for JAM does not, however, ensure employment, a scholarship, or admission. The minimal educational qualification (MEQ) requirements of the admitting institution are the basis for admission to any institution.

For the past 20 years, the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has been the standard for undergraduate science education in the nation, according to a statement on the official website.

