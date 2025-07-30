IIT Bombay Launched JAM 2026 New website jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Registration from Sept 5th

IIT Bombay has officially launched the new website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026. Beginning on September 5, 2025, prospective students wishing to enroll in postgraduate scientific programs at IITs and other institutions can start the application process using the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).
The exam is set for February 15, 2026, and applications must be submitted by October 12, 2025. The estimated date of the results is March 20, 2026. Doors to a variety of MSc, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and Joint MSc-PhD programs are opened by this extensive national exam.
What is Different In The New Website?
Each year, IIT JAM is held to provide admission to postgraduate science programs at prestigious universities like IITs, IISc, and NIT, including M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D., and other PG degrees.
A total of 3000 seats in different postgraduate programs at IITs are available to those who pass the JAM exam. In the 2026–2027 academic year, 22 IITs will offer up to 89 postgraduate programs
Qualifying for JAM does not, however, ensure employment, a scholarship, or admission. The minimal educational qualification (MEQ) requirements of the admitting institution are the basis for admission to any institution.
For the past 20 years, the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has been the standard for undergraduate science education in the nation, according to a statement on the official website.
