Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Reasoning Ability Important Questions 2025 with Solutions

Air Force Agniveervayu Reasoning Important Questions: The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 25, 2025, for all three groups. Reasoning Ability (LR) is a key section in Group 2 and Group 3 exam i.e., Other than Science Subjects and Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects respectively and holds a significant weightage. The Air Force Agniveervayu Reasoning Ability section comprises questions from subjects like Coding-Decoding, Series, Clocks & Calendars, Puzzles, Analogy and odd one out. Here we are providing some important questions of Reasoning for the Air Force Agniveervayu exam. These questions will help you to understand the level of the exam and provide useful insights into the questions that are generally asked in this exam. Air Force Agniveervayu Reasoning Ability Syllabus

The Air Force Agniveervayu Reasoning Ability syllabus outlines all the key topics and concepts that candidates need to cover. It helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every topic accordingly. Here is the Agniveervayu exam Reasoning syllabus for all the sections is shared below. Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Puzzles

Data Arrangement

Syllogisms

Direction Sense

Coding Decoding

Number Series

Analogy

Odd One Out

Clocks and Calendars

Venn Diagram

The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam. Q.1 287 is related to 398 following a certain logic. Following the same logic, 378 is related to 489. To which of the following is 852 related to, following the same logic? A) 643 B) 963 C) 346 D) 543 Answer: B) 963

Q.2 If A stands for '÷', 'B' stands for "x", "C" stands for '+' and 'D' stands for '-', what will come in place of the question mark (?) in the following equation? (87 A 29) B 14 D 24 C 14C 6 B 5=? A) 68 B) 74 C) 62 D) 56 Answer: C) 62

Q.3 What should come in place of '?' in the given series? 9 15 33 87 ? 735 2193 A) 241 B) 249 C) 237 D) 225 Answer: B) 249

Q.4 What should come in place of? in the given series based on the English alphabetical order? CNT, FQU, ITV, LWW, ? A) OZX B) NYY C) MXZ D) LYX Answer: A) OZX



Q5. Reflection: Light A) Sentiment: Feeling B) Echo: Sound C) Iris: Sight D) Movie: Scene Answer: B) Echo: Sound

Q6. In a certain code language, 'BLUE' is coded as '1542' and 'ABLE' is coded as 1745'. What is the code for 'A' in the given code language? A) 7 B) 1 C) 4 D) 5 Answer: A) 7

Q7. In a certain code language. 'ENVY' is coded as 'FMWX' and 'ALAS' is coded as 'BKBR'. What is the code 'BODY' in the given code language? A) DNEY B) DNEX C) CPEY D) CNEX Answer: D) CNEX

Q8. Six people. P, Q, R, S, T and U are sitting in a straight line, facing north. U sits fourth to the right of R. R is not sitting at the extreme end of the line. T is the immediate neighbour of U and S. Q sits third to the left of S. Who is sitting immediately to the right of R? A) S B) T C) Q D) P Answer: D) P

Q9. Select the combination of letters that when sequentially placed in the blanks of the given series, will complete the series.