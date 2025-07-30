RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu English Important Questions 2025 with Solutions: Top MCQs Asked

Air Force Agniveervayu English Important Questions: English is an important section for all three groups in the Air Force Agniveervayu exam. Check the Air Force Agniveervayu important questions for English along with answer key here.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 30, 2025, 16:49 IST
Air Force Agniveervayu English Questions: The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 25, 2025, for all three groups. English is a key section in all exams and holds a significant weightage of 20 marks. The Air Force Agniveervayu English section comprises questions from topics like Verb, Tense, Passive Voice, Narration, Subject Verb Agreement, Noun, Pronoun, Adjective, Conjunction, Preposition, Adverb, Synonyms, Antonyms, One Word Substitution, Idioms & Phrases and Reading Comprehension and the level of questions will be class 10. Here we are providing some important questions of English for the Air Force Agniveervayu exam. These questions will help you to understand the level of the exam and provide useful insights into the questions that are generally asked in this exam.

Air Force Agniveervayu English Syllabus

The Air Force Agniveervayu English syllabus outlines all the key topics and concepts that candidates need to cover. It helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every topic accordingly. Here is the Agniveervayu exam English syllabus for all the sections is shared below.

  • Verb

  • Tense

  • Passive Voice

  • Narration

  • Subject Verb Agreement

  • Noun

  • Pronoun

  • Adjective

  • Conjunction

  • Preposition

  • Adverb

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms

  • One Word Substitution

  • Idioms & Phrases

  • Reading Comprehension

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu English Question

The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam.


Q.1 Identify the main verb in the sentence: She is singing a song.

a) is

b) singing

c) a

d) song

Answer: b) singing


Q.2 Which sentence uses the correct form of the verb?

a) He go to school daily.

b) He going to school daily.

c) He goes to school daily.

d) He gone to school daily.

Answer: c) He goes to school daily.


Q.3 Choose the sentence with an incorrect verb:

a) The dog barked loudly.

b) He swim in the pool every morning.

c) They played football.

d) I am writing a letter.

Answer: b) He swim in the pool every morning.


Q.4 Identify the tense: She had finished her work before sunset.

a) Present perfect

b) Past perfect

c) Future perfect

d) Past continuous

Answer: b) Past perfect


Q.5 Choose the correct future tense sentence:

a) He will going to market.

b) He go to market tomorrow.

c) He will go to the market tomorrow.

d) He went to market tomorrow.

Answer: c) He will go to the market tomorrow.


Q.6 Which sentence is in present continuous tense?

a) She writes a letter.

b) She is writing a letter.

c) She wrote a letter.

d) She had written a letter.

Answer: b) She is writing a letter.


Q.7 Change to passive voice: They completed the project.

a) The project is completed by them.

b) The project was completed by them.

c) The project were completed.

d) The project has completed.

Answer: b) The project was completed by them.


Q.8 Identify the passive voice sentence:

a) He eats an apple.

b) An apple is eaten by him.

c) He is eating an apple.

d) He has eaten an apple.

Answer: b) An apple is eaten by him.


Q.9 Choose the correct passive voice: The teacher teaches English.

a) English taught by the teacher.

b) English was taught by the teacher.

c) English is taught by the teacher.

d) English teach by the teacher.

Answer: c) English is taught by the teacher.


Q.10 Change into indirect speech: She said, “I am tired.”

a) She said she was tired.

b) She says she is tired.

c) She told she is tired.

d) She said I was tired.

Answer: a) She said she was tired.


Q.11 Choose the correct reported speech: He said, “I will help you.”

a) He said that he will help me.

b) He said that he would help me.

c) He told he would help me.

d) He say he will help me.

Answer: b) He said that he would help me.


Q.12 Change to direct speech: She said that she was happy.

a) She said, “She is happy.”

b) She said, “I was happy.”

c) She said, “I am happy.”

d) She said, “She was happy.”

Answer: c) She said, “I am happy.”


Q.13 One of the boys ___ late.

a) are

b) were

c) is

d) have

Answer: c) is


Q.14 Either the teacher or the students ___ present.

a) is

b) was

c) are

d) be

Answer: c) are


Q.15 Neither of them ___ interested.

a) are

b) is

c) were

d) being

Answer: b) is


Q.16 Identify the proper noun:

a) country

b) girl

c) India

d) teacher

Answer: c) India


Q.17 Choose the correct pronoun: Ravi and ___ went to the park.

a) me

b) mine

c) I

d) myself

Answer: c) I


Q.18 Pick the sentence with an adjective:

a) She sings beautifully.

b) The blue sky looks beautiful.

c) He runs fast.

d) They play outside.

Answer: b) The blue sky looks beautiful.


Q.19 Identify the adjective in the sentence: She wore a red dress.

a) wore

b) red

c) dress

d) she

Answer: b) red


Q.20 Choose the correct conjunction: I was tired ___ I went to bed early.

a) or

b) so

c) but

d) and

Answer: b) so


Q.21 The book is ___ the table.

a) in

b) on

c) at

d) over

Answer: b) on


Q.22 Identify the adverb: He spoke politely.

a) spoke

b) politely

c) he

d) none

Answer: b) politely


Q.23 Choose the sentence with an adverb:

a) She is a teacher.

b) She danced gracefully.

c) She has a pen.

d) The girl is pretty.

Answer: b) She danced gracefully.


Q.24 Synonym of “Conceal”:

a) Show

b) Hide

c) Reveal

d) Change

Answer: b) Hide


Q.25 Synonym of “Feeble”:

a) Weak

b) Active

c) Clever

d) Sturdy

Answer: a) Weak


Q.26 Antonym of “Decay”:

a) Grow

b) Rot

c) Decrease

d) Rust

Answer: a) Grow


Q.27 Antonym of “Fertile”:

a) Rich

b) Productive

c) Barren

d) Soft

Answer: c) Barren


Q.28 One who writes poems:

a) Novelist

b) Essayist

c) Poet

d) Artist

Answer: c) Poet


Q.29 Meaning of “Break the ice”:

a) To break something

b) To start a conversation

c) To feel cold

d) To make a mistake

Answer: b) To start a conversation


Q.30 Meaning of “A piece of cake”:

a) Something very tasty

b) Something very easy

c) A small gift

d) A celebration

Answer: b) Something very easy

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

