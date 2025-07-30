Indian Air Force Agniveervayu English Important Questions 2025 with Solutions: Top MCQs Asked

Air Force Agniveervayu English Questions: The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 25, 2025, for all three groups. English is a key section in all exams and holds a significant weightage of 20 marks. The Air Force Agniveervayu English section comprises questions from topics like Verb, Tense, Passive Voice, Narration, Subject Verb Agreement, Noun, Pronoun, Adjective, Conjunction, Preposition, Adverb, Synonyms, Antonyms, One Word Substitution, Idioms & Phrases and Reading Comprehension and the level of questions will be class 10. Here we are providing some important questions of English for the Air Force Agniveervayu exam. These questions will help you to understand the level of the exam and provide useful insights into the questions that are generally asked in this exam.

Air Force Agniveervayu English Syllabus The Air Force Agniveervayu English syllabus outlines all the key topics and concepts that candidates need to cover. It helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every topic accordingly. Here is the Agniveervayu exam English syllabus for all the sections is shared below. Verb

Tense

Passive Voice

Narration

Subject Verb Agreement

Noun

Pronoun

Adjective

Conjunction

Preposition

Adverb

Synonyms

Antonyms

One Word Substitution

Idioms & Phrases

Reading Comprehension Indian Air Force Agniveervayu English Question The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam.



Q.1 Identify the main verb in the sentence: She is singing a song. a) is b) singing c) a d) song Answer: b) singing

Q.2 Which sentence uses the correct form of the verb? a) He go to school daily. b) He going to school daily. c) He goes to school daily. d) He gone to school daily. Answer: c) He goes to school daily.

Q.3 Choose the sentence with an incorrect verb: a) The dog barked loudly. b) He swim in the pool every morning. c) They played football. d) I am writing a letter. Answer: b) He swim in the pool every morning.

Q.4 Identify the tense: She had finished her work before sunset. a) Present perfect b) Past perfect c) Future perfect d) Past continuous Answer: b) Past perfect

Q.5 Choose the correct future tense sentence: a) He will going to market. b) He go to market tomorrow. c) He will go to the market tomorrow. d) He went to market tomorrow.

Answer: c) He will go to the market tomorrow.

Q.6 Which sentence is in present continuous tense? a) She writes a letter. b) She is writing a letter. c) She wrote a letter. d) She had written a letter. Answer: b) She is writing a letter.

Q.7 Change to passive voice: They completed the project. a) The project is completed by them. b) The project was completed by them. c) The project were completed. d) The project has completed. Answer: b) The project was completed by them.

Q.8 Identify the passive voice sentence: a) He eats an apple. b) An apple is eaten by him. c) He is eating an apple. d) He has eaten an apple. Answer: b) An apple is eaten by him.

Q.9 Choose the correct passive voice: The teacher teaches English. a) English taught by the teacher. b) English was taught by the teacher. c) English is taught by the teacher.

d) English teach by the teacher. Answer: c) English is taught by the teacher.

Q.10 Change into indirect speech: She said, “I am tired.” a) She said she was tired. b) She says she is tired. c) She told she is tired. d) She said I was tired. Answer: a) She said she was tired.

Q.11 Choose the correct reported speech: He said, “I will help you.” a) He said that he will help me. b) He said that he would help me. c) He told he would help me. d) He say he will help me. Answer: b) He said that he would help me.

Q.12 Change to direct speech: She said that she was happy. a) She said, “She is happy.” b) She said, “I was happy.” c) She said, “I am happy.” d) She said, “She was happy.” Answer: c) She said, “I am happy.”

Q.13 One of the boys ___ late. a) are b) were c) is d) have Answer: c) is

Q.14 Either the teacher or the students ___ present.

a) is b) was c) are d) be Answer: c) are

Q.15 Neither of them ___ interested. a) are b) is c) were d) being Answer: b) is

Q.16 Identify the proper noun: a) country b) girl c) India d) teacher Answer: c) India

Q.17 Choose the correct pronoun: Ravi and ___ went to the park. a) me b) mine c) I d) myself Answer: c) I

Q.18 Pick the sentence with an adjective: a) She sings beautifully. b) The blue sky looks beautiful. c) He runs fast. d) They play outside. Answer: b) The blue sky looks beautiful.

Q.19 Identify the adjective in the sentence: She wore a red dress. a) wore b) red c) dress d) she Answer: b) red

Q.20 Choose the correct conjunction: I was tired ___ I went to bed early. a) or b) so c) but d) and Answer: b) so

Q.21 The book is ___ the table. a) in b) on c) at d) over Answer: b) on

Q.22 Identify the adverb: He spoke politely. a) spoke b) politely

c) he d) none Answer: b) politely

Q.23 Choose the sentence with an adverb: a) She is a teacher. b) She danced gracefully. c) She has a pen. d) The girl is pretty. Answer: b) She danced gracefully.

Q.24 Synonym of “Conceal”: a) Show b) Hide c) Reveal d) Change Answer: b) Hide

Q.25 Synonym of “Feeble”: a) Weak b) Active c) Clever d) Sturdy Answer: a) Weak

Q.26 Antonym of “Decay”: a) Grow b) Rot c) Decrease d) Rust Answer: a) Grow

Q.27 Antonym of “Fertile”: a) Rich b) Productive c) Barren d) Soft Answer: c) Barren

Q.28 One who writes poems: a) Novelist b) Essayist c) Poet d) Artist Answer: c) Poet

Q.29 Meaning of “Break the ice”: a) To break something b) To start a conversation c) To feel cold d) To make a mistake Answer: b) To start a conversation

Q.30 Meaning of “A piece of cake”: a) Something very tasty b) Something very easy c) A small gift