India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

The India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 has been released on July 30, 2025, on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This list contains the names of candidates provisionally selected for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions whose names were not in the earlier released list. Click on the direct link provided below to download the state-wise PDF from the official website.

ByMohd Salman
Jul 30, 2025, 18:54 IST
India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025: India Post GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) has officially released the 6th Merit list at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for Gramin Dak Seva 2025. Candidates who were not able to find their name in the India Post Merit List released earlier have the chance to check their name in the India Post GDS 6th Merit List released on July 30, 2025.
Candidates can download the India Post GDS state-wise sixth merit list from the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS has already released the five merit lists and the candidates who were not able to find their names in the first five merit lists can check their names on the India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025.

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025: Direct Download Link

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 has been released on July 30, 2025 on the official website of India Post, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The India Post GDS 6th Merit list contains the name of candidates that are provisionally selected for document verification. Candidates who have successfully filled the India Post GDS application form and were not able to check their name in earlier merit can check their names in the India Post GDS 6th Merit List. The India Post GDS 6th Merit has been released for each state, such as Haryana, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, the Northeastern state and West Bengal, etc. Click on the direct link below to check your name in the India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025.

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025

PDF Download

How to Download India Post Merit List 2025

Candidates can directly click on the above link to download the India Post Merit List 2025 or follow the steps given below to check their name in India Post GDS 6th Merit list

  • Visit the the official website of India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • In the candidates' corner, click on candidates corner
  • Now click on your state and then on Sixth List
  • Click on the Supplementary List – VI
  • Press Ctrl + F and search for your name
  • Download the PDF and take the printout of the merit list for future reference.

India Post has published the notification for the 21413 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)/Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in the India Post Department.

