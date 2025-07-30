India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025: India Post GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) has officially released the 6th Merit list at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for Gramin Dak Seva 2025. Candidates who were not able to find their name in the India Post Merit List released earlier have the chance to check their name in the India Post GDS 6th Merit List released on July 30, 2025.

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 has been released on July 30, 2025 on the official website of India Post, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The India Post GDS 6th Merit list contains the name of candidates that are provisionally selected for document verification. The India Post GDS 6th Merit has been released for each state, such as Haryana, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, the Northeastern state and West Bengal, etc.