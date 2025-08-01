TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
SBI PO Exam Centres 2025: Check Prelims and Mains Test Cities List

SBI PO exam is scheduled for August 2, 4 and 5. Candidates gearing up to appear for the exam must know the SBI PO exam centres along with the list of items they should carry to the exam venue to plan travel and avoid last-minute complications. Get the complete list of SBI PO Exam Centres for Prelims and Mains below.

Meenu Solanki
Aug 1, 2025, 11:40 IST
SBI PO 2025 Exam Centres: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO admit card on its official website, informing candidates about their exam centre, shift timings, and venue details. Aspirants must download it using their registration number and password, verify the exam centre information, and plan their travel in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must carry to the examination centre to be allowed entry into the exam hall.
SBI PO prelims exam is scheduled to be held in four shifts: Shift I (9:00 AM to 10:00 AM), Shift II (11:30 AM to 12:20 PM), Shift III (2:00 PM to 3:00 PM), and Shift IV (4:30 PM to 5:30 PM). This national-level exam will be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5 to fill 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. With over 6 lakh registrations, candidates must thoroughly prepare all topics outlined in the SBI PO syllabus and ensure they are familiar with their exam centre details to reach the venue on time and complete the frisking formalities without any rush.

SBI PO Exam Centres 2025

SBI PO is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to shortlist eligible candidates for the Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies in different branches of the State Bank of India. This year too, it is scheduled to be held on August 2, 4 and 5, while Mains is scheduled for. Candidates will be asked to reach the exam centre allotted to them. The officials allot exam centres on the basis of their preferences mentioned in the application form.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Centres

SBI PO Prelims exam is scheduled for 2nd, 4th and 5th August at various centres spread across the country. It will be held in four shifts to accommodate over 6 lakh registered aspirants. Check the complete list of SBI PO Prelims Exam Centres 2025 State-wise in the table below.

 

State Code

State/UT

Preliminary Examination Centre/ Prelims Exam Centres

11

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

12

Andhra Pradesh

Eluru, Guntur/ Vijaywada, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Ongole, Rajahmundhry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

13

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

14

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

15

Bihar

Arrah, Aurangabad (Bihar), Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

16

Chandigarh

Mohali

17

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur

18

Goa

Panaji

19

Gujarat

Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar, Anand / Vadodara, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat

20

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram,

21

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Una

22

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

23

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

24

Karnataka

Belgaum, Bengaluru, Dharwad/ hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi

25

Kerala

Alappuzha, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrichur, Thiruvananthapuram

26

Ladakh

Leh, Kargil

27

Lakshwadeep

Kavarrati

28

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain

29

Maharashtra

Amaravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad, Maharashtra) Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai/ MMR,

30

Manipur

Imphal

31

Meghalaya

Shillong, Tura

32

Mizoram

Aizawl

33

Nagaland

Kohima

34

Delhi -NCR

Delhi & New Delhi (All NCR cities)

35

Odisha

Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

36

Puducherry

Puducherry

37

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Phagwara

38

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

39

Sikkim

Gangtok

40

Tamilnadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Kanyakumari / Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Villupuram

41

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal

42

Tripura

Agartala

43

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida/ Greater Noida, Varanasi.

44

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

45

West Bengal

Asansol, Durgapur, Hooghly, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri, Burdwan

SBI PO Exam Centres 2025: Mains


State Code

State/UT

Main Examination Centre

11

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

12

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur / Vijayawada, Kurnool, Vishakhapatnam,

13

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

14

Assam

Guwahati

15

Bihar

Arrah, Patna, Muzaffarpur

16

Chandigarh

Mohali

17

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

18

Goa

Panaji

19

Gujarat

Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar, Surat, Anand / Vadodara,

20

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram

21

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur

22

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Srinagar

23

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Ranchi

24

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dharwad / hubli, Mangalore

25

Kerala

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrichur

26

Ladakh

Leh, Kargil

27

Lakshwadeep

Kavarrati

28

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Indore

29

Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai/MMR

30

Manipur

Imphal

31

Meghalaya

Shillong, Tura

32

Mizoram

Aizawl

33

Nagaland

Kohima

34

Delhi -NCR

Delhi & New Delhi (All NCR cities)

35

Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

36

Puducherry

Puducherry

37

Punjab

Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala

38

Rajasthan

Jaipur, Udaipur

39

Sikkim

Gangtok

40

Tamilnadu

Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thiruchirapalli

41

Telangana

Hyderabad, Khammam

42

Tripura

Agartala

43

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Ghaziabad, Noida/ Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi

44

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

45

West Bengal

Hooghly, Kalyani, Kolkata

Meenu Solanki
