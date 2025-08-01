SBI PO Exam Centres 2025: Check Prelims and Mains Test Cities List

SBI PO 2025 Exam Centres: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO admit card on its official website, informing candidates about their exam centre, shift timings, and venue details. Aspirants must download it using their registration number and password, verify the exam centre information, and plan their travel in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must carry to the examination centre to be allowed entry into the exam hall. SBI PO prelims exam is scheduled to be held in four shifts: Shift I (9:00 AM to 10:00 AM), Shift II (11:30 AM to 12:20 PM), Shift III (2:00 PM to 3:00 PM), and Shift IV (4:30 PM to 5:30 PM). This national-level exam will be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5 to fill 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. With over 6 lakh registrations, candidates must thoroughly prepare all topics outlined in the SBI PO syllabus and ensure they are familiar with their exam centre details to reach the venue on time and complete the frisking formalities without any rush.

SBI PO Exam Centres 2025

SBI PO is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to shortlist eligible candidates for the Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies in different branches of the State Bank of India. This year too, it is scheduled to be held on August 2, 4 and 5, while Mains is scheduled for. Candidates will be asked to reach the exam centre allotted to them. The officials allot exam centres on the basis of their preferences mentioned in the application form.

Also, check:

SBI PO Prelims Exam Centres

SBI PO Prelims exam is scheduled for 2nd, 4th and 5th August at various centres spread across the country. It will be held in four shifts to accommodate over 6 lakh registered aspirants. Check the complete list of SBI PO Prelims Exam Centres 2025 State-wise in the table below.