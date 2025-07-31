SBI PO 2025 English Important Questions and Answers for Prelims and Mains Exam, Download PDF

SBI PO English Questions with Answers: Cracking the SBI PO exam is no small feat. With over 6.57 lakh applicants registered to compete for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies, aspirants need a solid preparation strategy, consistent hard work, and unwavering dedication to succeed. They must refer to the best books and practice as many previous year question papers as possible to identify frequently asked questions and high-weightage topics. Among all the sections, English holds the highest weightage in the SBI PO exam, featuring 40 objective-type questions for 40 marks, while other sections have only 30 questions. Additionally, the English section appears in both the Prelims and Mains, making it crucial for candidates to prepare it thoroughly in one go rather than revisiting topics repeatedly. With the SBI PO Prelims exam just a couple of days away, here we have jotted down a list of important English questions and answers that are likely to appear in the exam with slight variations.

SBI PO English Questions The English section of the SBI PO exam evaluates a candidate's grasp of grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and verbal reasoning. It carries significant weight in both the Prelims and Mains stages, hence it is important to be well-versed with the important topics and questions. Solving these Important SBI PO English questions will not only enhance accuracy and speed but also boost your confidence and improve the overall score.

List of SBI PO English Questions SBI does not officially release question papers; the questions listed below are based on the memory of test-takers and may differ slightly from the actual exam. However, this list will give you a basic idea of frequently asked topics and their difficulty level.

Question 1: The vase shattered (A)/ into pieces when (B)/ it fallen off the table (C)/ during the commotion. (D) (a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) No error Question 2: A strong bond exist (A)/ between the siblings, (B)/ even though they (C)/ live in different

countries. (D) (a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) No error Question 3: What is the meaning of highlighted idiom: In the meeting, James kept complaining about the mistake he made last week, but his manager told him not to cry over spilled milk and instead focus on fixing the current issues. (a) To be extremely careful

(b) To regret something that can’t be changed

(c) To make an issue bigger than it is

(d) To delay making a decision

(e) To ignore a problem completely Question 4: What is the meaning of highlighted idiom: The negotiations between the two companies have been going on for months, but a final agreement is still up in the air.

(a) Completely forgotten

(b) Dismissed as unimportant

(c) Already confirmed

(d) Yet to be decided

(e) Postponed indefinitely Question 5: In the question a section is given in bold, which may or may not grammatically correct. Choose the correct alternative for the highlighted part so to make a grammatically correct and meaningful statement. 1. I didn’t know how to respond until I full grasped the situation and realized what had actually taken place. (a) respond until I fully grasping

(b) respond until I fully grasped

(c) respond until I fully grasp

(d) responded until I fully grasped

(e) No replacement needed 2. My sister has taken the same route to college every morning for the past five years. (a) My sister taken the same

(b) My sister taking the same

(c) Mine sister took the same

(d) My sister’s takes the same

(e) No replacement needed

3. The local school is frequent criticized for maintaining poor educational standards. (a) is high criticised for maintained

(b) is high criticism for maintaining

(c) is high criticised by maintaining

(d) is highly criticised for maintaining

3. The local school is frequent criticized for maintaining poor educational standards. (a) is high criticised for maintained

(b) is high criticism for maintaining

(c) is high criticised by maintaining

(d) is highly criticised for maintaining

(e) No improvement needed

Question 6: In the question below, four sentences have been given. Out of four sentences, one sentence is error-free. Find out which of the following sentence is error-free. If all the given sentences have errors, then choose option 'None is correct' as the answer choice. (a) She insisted to take the blame even though the mishap was clearly not her fault. (b) The committee members, many of whom has served over a decade, voiced their dissent vehemently. (c) Had they adhered strictly to the guidelines, the irregularities would not have occurred.