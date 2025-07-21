VTU Result 2025 OUT at vtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG Semester Marksheet

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
VTU Result 2025 OUT: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) declared the results for various UG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the vtu.ac.in result 2025.

VTU Result 2025: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) previously spelled Visveswaraiah Technological University has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BArch, BTech, BE, for the exams held in June-July 2025. Visveswaraiah Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official result portal of the university- results.vtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the vtu.ac.in result by their USN.

VTU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Visvesvaraya Technological University released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their results on the official result portal of the University- results.vtu.ac.in.

Visvesvaraya Technological University Result 2025 Link

Steps to check Visvesvaraya Technological University Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BE, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VTU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - vtu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given on the examination section.

Step 3: Click on December-2024/January-2025 Examination.

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your USN, captcha and click on submit.

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check VTU Result

Check here the direct link to download VTU Results or various UG and PG courses.

Course

Result Links
BE 6th Semester [2022 Scheme] (CBCS) for all regions Click here
BE 7th and 8th Semester (CBCS) for all regions

 

Click here
BPlan 8th Semester (CBCS) for all regions

 

Click here
BArch 9th and 10th Semester (CBCS) for all regions

 

Click here
BSc (Hons) (CBCS) for all regions

 

Click here
Revaluation of BE 7th semester (CBCS RV) for all regions

Click here

Highlights of Visvesvaraya Technological University

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), is located in Belagavi, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1998. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). For students, staff, and faculty members, Visvesvaraya Technological University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Visvesvaraya Technological University Highlights

University Name

Visvesvaraya Technological University

Established

1998

Location

Belagavi, Karnataka

VTU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
