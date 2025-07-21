VTU Result 2025 OUT at vtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG Semester Marksheet

As per the latest update, Visvesvaraya Technological University released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their results on the official result portal of the University- results.vtu.ac.in.

VTU Result 2025: Visvesvaraya Technological University ( VTU ) previously spelled Visveswaraiah Technological University has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BArch, BTech, BE, for the exams held in June-July 2025. Visveswaraiah Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official result portal of the university- results.vtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the vtu.ac.in result by their USN.

Visvesvaraya Technological University Result 2025 Link Click here

Steps to check Visvesvaraya Technological University Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BE, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VTU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - vtu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given on the examination section.

Step 3: Click on December-2024/January-2025 Examination.

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your USN, captcha and click on submit.

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check VTU Result

Check here the direct link to download VTU Results or various UG and PG courses.