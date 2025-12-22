IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 (Out): Download Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 Call Letter at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims exam can now download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password.

Along with the Officer Scale I Mains admit card, candidates will also be able to download the hall tickets for the Single Online Examination for Officer Scale II and Scale II. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate's details and examination centre details.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT

IBPS has released the admit card for the CRP RRB XIV Officer Scale I (PO) Mains examination. The IBPS RRB PO Mains is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card along with the valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025.