IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 (Out): Download Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 Call Letter at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims exam can now download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password.
Along with the Officer Scale I Mains admit card, candidates will also be able to download the hall tickets for the Single Online Examination for Officer Scale II and Scale II. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate's details and examination centre details.
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT
IBPS has released the admit card for the CRP RRB XIV Officer Scale I (PO) Mains examination. The IBPS RRB PO Mains is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card along with the valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025.
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Overview
IBPS has released the RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 on December 21, 2025 and candidates can can download it by providing their Registration Number and Password. Check the table below for IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Exam Body
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Recruitment Name
CRP RRB XIV (Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks)
Post Names
Officer Scale-I (PO), Scale-II, and Scale-III
Admit Card Release Date
December 21, 2025
Mains Exam Date
December 28, 2025
Official Website
ibps.in
Login Credentials
Registration Number & Password/Date of Birth
How to Download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on link mentioning “Online Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XIV-Officer Scale- I”
- A new page will open up; click on “Online Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XIV-Officer Scale – I” Login page will appear; now enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth and click on the submit button
- The IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card will be displayed. Download the PDF and take 2-3 clear printouts for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card
Before downloading the admit card, candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the details below
- Candidate’s Name and Photograph
- Roll Number and Registration Number
- Exam Venue Address
- Reporting Time
- Exam Shift & Duration
- Important Instructions
IBPS RRB PO 2025: Important Dates
IBPS is following the strict timeline to recruit eligible candidates for the 2025 recruitment cycle. IBPS released the RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 on December 19 and the Mains Admit Card was released on December 21, 2025. Check the list below for Important timeline
- IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result: December 19, 2025
- Mains Admit Card Release: December 21, 2025
- Mains/Single Exam Date: December 28, 2025
- Result Declaration (Mains): Expected January 2026
- Interview Schedule: January/February 2026
