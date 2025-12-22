GATE Biotechnology Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download BT Question Paper PDF

GATE Biotechnology Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Biotechnology (BT) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers. Solving GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Biotechnology ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Biotechnology previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Biotechnology Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Biotechnology 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Biotechnology 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Biotechnology 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Biotechnology question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Biotechnology Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Biotechnology 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Biotechnology 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE BT 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE BT 2026 question paper. GATE Biotechnology Question Paper 2026 Pattern The candidates must familiarise themselves with the GATE Biotechnology question paper pattern. The GATE Biotechnology question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Biotechnology. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. The GATE Biotechnology exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Biotechnology exam pattern is given in the table below. GATE Biotechnology Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Biotechnology Total Number of Questions 65 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Biotechnology Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Biotechnology aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving. GATE Biotechnology Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the afternoon session. As per the GATE Biotechnology paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Biotechnology 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Biotechnology (BT) Question Paper 2025 GATE Biotechnology Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE BT 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE BT Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the GATE Biotechnology 2024 exam they have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Biotechnology syllabus. The GATE syllabus for Biotechnology (BT) 2026 is divided into four sections. The first two sections- General Aptitude and Chemistry are compulsory for all candidates. However, the candidates have to pick any two sections from Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology. The detailed list of topics of the GATE Biotechnology syllabus is given below. It is required for all the candidates who are going to sit in the GATE Biotechnology 2024 exam, that they must have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Biotechnology syllabus. The GATE Biotechnology exam consists of three sections i.e.General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Biotechnology subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude, and Engineering Mathematics & Biotechnology is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Biotechnology topics for your reference.

Engineering Mathematics Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential Equations

Probability and Statistics

Numerical Methods Biotechnology General Biology Biochemistry

Microbiology

Immunology Genetics, Cellular and Molecular Biology Genetics and Evolutionary Biology

Cell Biology

Molecular Biology Fundamentals of Biological Engineering Engineering Principles Applied to Biological Systems

Classical Thermodynamics and Bioenergetics

Transport Processes Bioprocess Engineering and Process Biotechnology Bioreaction Engineering

Upstream and Downstream Processing

Instrumentation and Process Control Plant, Animal and Microbial Biotechnology Plants

Animals

Microbes Recombinant DNA Technology and Other Tools in Biotechnology Recombinant DNA Technology

Molecular Tools

Analytical Tools

Computational Tools

GATE Biotechnology Subject Wise Weightage In the GATE Biotechnology exam, General Aptitude contributes to 15%, and the Engineering Mathematics & Biotechnology subjects have 85% of the total weightage. The distribution of topics within the GATE Biotechnology syllabus varies every year. However, we have compiled the section-wise weightage based on an analysis of the past year's papers. The following table will give you insights into the important topics of the GATE Biotechnology syllabus. Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13-15 8-10 General Biology 10-12 6-8 Genetics, Cellular, and Molecular Biology 10-12 6-8 Fundamentals of Biological Engineering 16-18 10-12 Bioprocess Engineering and Process Biotechnology 11-13 8-10 Plant, Animal and Microbial Biotechnology 7-9 4-6 Recombinant DNA Technology and Other Tools in Biotechnology 10-12 6-8