GATE ECE Syllabus 2026, Check GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Important Topics, Download PDF

GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Syllabus 2026: The candidates who are planning to take the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) exam 2026 should ensure they are thoroughly acquainted with the GATE ECE syllabus. The detailed syllabus for GATE 2026 ECE has been released by the GATE 2026 exam organising body, which is IIT Guwahati. It outlines all the important topics that can be covered in the upcoming GATE ECE Paper. GATE ECE exam aspirants can check the detailed GATE Electronics and Communication syllabus with weightage here. We have also attached the GATE ECE syllabus PDF in this article. GATE ECE Syllabus 2026 GATE syllabus for Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) 2026 consists of eight sections - Engineering Mathematics, Networks, Signals and Systems, Electronic Devices, Analogue Circuits, Digital Circuits, Control Systems, Communications, and Electromagnetics. The Candidates are advised to comprehensively review the complete GATE ECE 2026 syllabus before starting their preparation.

GATE ECE Section-wise Syllabus 2026 The GATE ECE exam consists of three sections, i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electronics and Communication Engineering subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electronics and Communication Engineering is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. The detailed section-wise topics of the GATE ECE syllabus are given below. Engineering Mathematics Linear Algebra: Vector space, basis, linear dependence and independence, matrix algebra, eigenvalues and eigenvectors, rank, solution of linear equations- existence and uniqueness.

Calculus: Mean value theorems, theorems of integral calculus, evaluation of definite and improper integrals, partial derivatives, maxima and minima, multiple integrals, line, surface and volume integrals, Taylor series.

Differential Equations: First order equations (linear and nonlinear), higher order linear differential equations, Cauchy's and Euler's equations, methods of solution using variation of parameters, complementary function and particular integral, partial differential equations, variable separable method, initial and boundary value problems.

Vector Analysis: Vectors in plane and space, vector operations, gradient, divergence and curl, Gauss's, Green's and Stokes’ theorems.

Complex Analysis: Analytic functions, Cauchy’s integral theorem, Cauchy’s integral formula, sequences, series, convergence tests, Taylor and Laurent series, residue theorem.

Probability and Statistics: Mean, median, mode, standard deviation, combinatorial probability, probability distributions, binomial distribution, Poisson distribution, exponential distribution, normal distribution, joint and conditional probability.

Networks, Signals and Systems Circuit analysis: Node and mesh analysis, superposition, Thevenin's theorem, Norton’s theorem, reciprocity. Sinusoidal steady state analysis: phasors, complex power, maximum power transfer. Time and frequency domain analysis of linear circuits: RL, RC and RLC circuits, solution of network equations using Laplace transform.

Linear 2-port network parameters, wye-delta transformation.

Continuous-time signals: Fourier series and Fourier transform, sampling theorem and applications.

Discrete-time signals: DTFT, DFT, z-transform, discrete-time processing of continuous-time signals. LTI systems: definition and properties, causality, stability, impulse response, convolution, poles and zeroes, frequency response, group delay, phase delay. Electronic Devices Energy bands in intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors, equilibrium carrier concentration, direct and indirect band-gap semiconductors.

Carrier transport: diffusion current, drift current, mobility and resistivity, generation and recombination of carriers, Poisson and continuity equations.

P-N junction, Zener diode, BJT, MOS capacitor, MOSFET, LED, photo diode and solar cell.

Analog Circuits Diode circuits: clipping, clamping and rectifiers.

BJT and MOSFET amplifiers: biasing, ac coupling, small signal analysis, frequency response. Current mirrors and differential amplifiers.

Op-amp circuits: Amplifiers, summers, differentiators, integrators, active filters, Schmitt triggers and oscillators Digital Circuits Number representations: binary, integer and floating-point- numbers. Combinatorial circuits: Boolean algebra, minimization of functions using Boolean identities and Karnaugh map, logic gates and their static CMOS implementations, arithmetic circuits, code converters, multiplexers, decoders.

Sequential circuits: latches and flip-flops, counters, shift-registers, finite state machines, propagation delay, setup and hold time, critical path delay.

Data converters: sample and hold circuits, ADCs and DACs.

Semiconductor memories: ROM, SRAM, DRAM.

Computer organisation: Machine instructions and addressing modes, ALU, data-path and control unit, instruction pipelining.

Control Systems Basic control system components; Feedback principle; Transfer function; Block diagram representation; Signal flow graph; Transient and steady-state analysis of LTI systems; Frequency response; Routh-Hurwitz and Nyquist stability criteria; Bode and root-locus plots; Lag, lead and laglead compensation; State variable model and solution of state equation of LTI systems. Communications Random processes: autocorrelation and power spectral density, properties of white noise, filtering of random signals through LTI systems.

Analogue communications: amplitude modulation and demodulation, angle modulation and demodulation, spectra of AM and FM, superheterodyne receivers.

Information theory: entropy, mutual information and channel capacity theorem.

Digital communications: PCM, DPCM, digital modulation schemes (ASK, PSK, FSK, QAM), bandwidth, inter-symbol interference, MAP, ML detection, matched filter receiver, SNR and BER.

Fundamentals of error correction, Hamming codes, CRC.

Electromagnetics Maxwell's equations: differential and integral forms and their interpretation, boundary conditions, wave equation, Poynting vector.

Plane waves and properties: reflection and refraction, polarization, phase and group velocity, propagation through various media, skin depth.

Transmission lines: equations, characteristic impedance, impedance matching, impedance transformation, S-parameters, Smith chart.

Rectangular and circular waveguides, light propagation in optical fibers, dipole and monopole antennas, linear antenna arrays. GATE ECE Syllabus 2026 PDF The official syllabus for the GATE 2026 Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) paper has been released by IIT Guwahati, the organising body for this year's exam. You can find the official syllabus PDF on the website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. We have also provided a direct download link for your convenience..

GATE ECE Syllabus 2026 PDF Download Link Click here GATE ECE Syllabus: Section-wise weightage The GATE ECE exam consists of 15% General Aptitude, 13% Engineering Mathematics, and 72% core Electronics and Communication Engineering subjects. Although the specific weightage of topics within each section of Electronics and Communication Engineering may change annually, we have compiled the section-wise weightage based on an analysis of past year's papers. This compilation will provide insights into the significant topics within Electronics and Communication Engineering. Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Networks, Signals and Systems 20-22 12-14 Electronic Devices 5-7 3-5 Analog Circuits 6-8 4-6 Digital Circuits 8-10 5-7 Control Systems 5-7 3-5 Communications 13-15 8-10 Electromagnetics 10-12 7-9

How to Prepare GATE ECE Syllabus 2026? To excel in the GATE ECE exam, the candidates should adopt a strategic approach that cover all the GATE ECE syllabus. Here are some valuable tips for candidates for effective GATE preparation for the ECE paper. Understand the Syllabus: Start by analysing the syllabus and identifying the most important topics of the GATE ECE syllabus. Identify the topics that demand your extra attention. Prioritise your study plan and cover all the important topics first.

Prepare a Study Plan: Once you have become familiar with the syllabus, create a comprehensive study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the GATE ECE syllabus. Allocate time based on your strengths and weaknesses for efficient preparation.

Clear Core Concepts: Rather than just memorising things, focus on developing a strong grasp of the fundamental principles of each topic.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Practice previous years' question papers to acquaint yourself with the exam pattern and question types. This practice will help you in identifying strong and weak areas, shedding light on important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Regularly, take full-length mock tests to get acquainted with the real exam environment. Afterwards, analyse your performance, identify areas needing improvement, and work on improving them. Taking mock tests will also improve your time management skills.

Create Revision Notes: Create concise revision notes comprising important formulas, concepts, and key points for last-minute review.

Best Books to Prepare for the GATE ECE Syllabus 2026. The selection of study material is also very important to crack the GATE ECE exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for the GATE ECE syllabus. Engineering Mathematics by Erwin Kreyszig Network Analysis by Mac Van Valkenburg Semiconductor Devices by David Neamen Electronic Devices and Circuit Theory by Robert L Boylestad & Nashelsky Digital Designs by M. Morris Mano Signals and Systems by Alan V. Oppenheim, Alan S. Willsky, S. Hamid Nawab GATE Exam Pattern for ECE The GATE ECE exam consists of questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electronics and Communication Engineering subjects. The GATE ECE syllabus contains 65 questions with a total of 100 marks. The allotted time for the GAT EECE computer-based test is 3 hours. GATE ECE paper consists of Multiple choice questions, Multiple select questions, and Numerical Answer Type questions. Check the following table to know about GATE ECE exam pattern. This will help you to strategise your preparation for the exam.