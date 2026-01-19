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Most Hundreds in ODI Cricket: Check Complete List Here!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 22:50 IST

Virat Kohli leads the list of players with the most hundreds in ODI cricket. Check the complete list of players with the most centuries in ODI cricket here!

Most hundreds in ODI
Most hundreds in ODI

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli leads with 51 ODI centuries.
  • Sachin Tendulkar follows closely with 49 centuries.
  • Rohit Sharma holds the third position with 31 centuries.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and the most exciting part of the game is batting. Let us explore the list of players who have scored the most hundreds in ODIs.

In the short-format T20 format, batters are constrained by overs and quickly come and go. But in ODIs, fans get to see their favourite players in action for a longer time and display their skills to the fullest. Centuries (when a player scores 100 runs) are quite common in ODI games and are one of the biggest achievements of a player.

Players with Most Centuries in International Cricket

Most Centuries in ODI (Updated 2026)

Rank

Player Name

Hundreds

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Span

1

Virat Kohli (India)

54

299

14797

183

2008-2026*

2

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

49

452

18426

200*

1989-2012

3

Rohit Sharma (India)

34

280

11878

264

2007-2026*

4

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

30

365

13704

164

1995-2012

5

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

28

433

13430

189

1989-2011

6

Hashim Amla (South Africa)

27

178

8113

159

2008-2019

7

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

25

218

9577

176

2005-2018

8

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

25

294

10480

215

1999-2019

9

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

25

380

14234

169

2000-2015

10

David Warner (Australia)

22

157

6896

179

2009-2023

11

Sourav Ganguly (India)

22

300

11363

183

1992-2007

12

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

22

303

10290

161*

1999-2016

13

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

21

155

6770

178

2013-2023

14

Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

21

220

8607

181*

2006-2022

15

Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)

21

240

8094

175

1996-2010

16

Saeed Anwar (Pakistan)

20

244

8824

194

1989-2003

17

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

20

140

6501

158

2015-2026*

18

Joe Root (England)

19

175

7330

166

2013-2026*

19

Brian Lara (West Indies)

19

289

10405

169

1990-2007

20

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

19

418

12650

144

1998-2015

21

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

18

195

7346

237*

2009-2022

22

Mark Waugh (Australia)

18

236

8500

173

1988-2002

23

Aaron Finch (Australia)

17

142

5406

153*

2013-2022

24

Shikhar Dhawan (India)

17

164

6793

143

2010-2022

25

Desmond Haynes (West Indies)

17

237

8648

152*

1978-1994

26

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

17

314

11579

139

1996-2014

27

Nathan Astle (New Zealand)

16

217

7090

145*

1995-2007

28

Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

16

279

9619

172

1996-2008

29

Shai Hope (West Indies)

15

113

4940

170

2016-2023
 

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

15

167

7257

148

2010-2026*

30

Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka)

15

223

6951

174*

2005-2019

31

Virender Sehwag (India)

15

245

8273

219

1999-2013

32

Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)

15

273

9720

141*

1998-2010

33

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

14

150

5623

177

2008-2023

34

Eoin Morgan (England/Ireland)

14

230

7701

148

2006-2022

35

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

14

240

8357

158

2007-2023

36

Yuvraj Singh (India)

14

278

8701

150

2000-2017

37

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

13

153

6554

148

2010-2023

38

Gary Kirsten (South Africa)

13

185

6798

188*

1993-2003

39

Jason Roy (England)

12

110

4271

180

2015-2023

40

Marcus Trescothick (England)

12

122

4335

137

2000-2006

41

Steve Smith (Australia)

12

154

5800

164

2010-2025

42

Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

12

136

5507

185

2011-2019

43

Rahul Dravid (India)

12

318

10889

153

1996-2011

44

Jonny Bairstow (England)

11

87

3640

141*

2011-2023

45

Gordon Greenidge (West Indies)

11

127

5134

133*

1975-1991

46

Jos Buttler (England)

11

140

4749

162*

2012-2023

47

Gautam Gambhir (India)

11

143

5238

150*

2003-2013

48

William Porterfield (Ireland)

11

145

4343

139

2006-2022

49

Viv Richards (West Indies)

11

167

6721

189*

1975-1991

50

Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)

11

203

6684

145*

2004-2021

Source: Cricbuzz

Who has the most 100s in ODI?

Virat Kohli, the star right-handed batsman and former captain of India, holds the record for most centuries (100's) in ODI cricket. He has scored 54 centuries till 2026. The next best on the list is the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar with 49 centuries. 

Most ODI Centuries - Top 3 Batsmen in the World

All top 3 players with the most ODI hundreds are Indian. Virat Kohli is at the top followed by Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma is number 3 but far behind in numbers. Others aren’t even in the league. Kohli and Sharma are the only two active players in the list of players with the Top 10 most ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli

Virat-Kohli-T20I-Century.png (1200×628)

Source: Cricinfo

Virat Kohli is often counted among the greatest living cricketers in the world. As captain, he has one of the highest success rates in Indian cricket history and is also a highly accomplished batsman. Indian batsman Virat Kohli registered his 54th century in ODIs against New Zealand on 18th January, 2026. 

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin-Tendulkar-PTI.jpg (1200×675)

Source: Cricinfo

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is termed the God of Cricket and for a valid reason. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar created many unbreakable records. He became the first person to score a double century in ODI cricket, the player with most international centuries and most runs in international cricket. In ODI, Tendulkar has amassed 49 centuries in 452 innings with the highest score of 200. His record will soon be broken by another Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, but other records remain inconceivable.

Rohit Sharma

278313.jpg (1200×756)

Source: Cricinfo

Rohit Sharma has scored 33 centuries in 269 innings with a highest score of 264. He is a known hard hitter and owns the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Also Read:

Most Centuries in Test Cricket

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Jan 19, 2026, 17:16 IST

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FAQs

  • Who scored the most ODI centuries in history?
    +
    Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have the most ODI centuries in history with 49 each.
  • Who scored the most ODI centuries in history?
    +
    Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have the most ODI centuries in history with 49 each.
  • How many centuries do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have?
    +
    Virat Kohli has 49 centuries in ODI cricket while Rohit Sharma has 31 centuries.
  • How many centuries do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have?
    +
    Virat Kohli has 49 centuries in ODI cricket while Rohit Sharma has 31 centuries.

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