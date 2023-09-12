Most Hundreds in ODI Career: Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and the most exciting part of the game is batting. There is no sound louder than the roar of the crowd when a batsman hits a six. Everyone loves watching batsmen play, especially in the One-Day International games.

In the short-format T20 format, batters are constrained by overs and quickly come and go. But in ODIs, fans get to see their favourite players in action for a longer time and display their skills to the fullest. Centuries (when a player scores 100 runs) are quite common in ODI games and is one of the biggest achievement of a player.

Most top batsmen of the world have multiple centuries to their name. Today, we take a look at the players with the most centuries in ODI cricket. Dive in to know who they are.

List of Players With Most ODI Centuries

All top 3 players with the most ODI hundreds are Indian. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top, closely followed by Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma is number 3 but far behind in numbers. Others aren’t even in the league. Kohli and Sharma are the only two active players in the list of players with the Top 10 most ODI centuries.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is termed the God of Cricket and for a valid reason. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar created many unbreakable records. He became the first person to score a double century in ODI cricket, the player with most international centuries and most runs in international cricket. In ODI, Tendulkar has amassed 49 centuries in 452 innings with the highest score of 200. His record will soon be broken by another Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, but other records remain inconceivable.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is often counted among the greatest living cricketers in the world. As captain, he has one of the highest success rates in Indian cricket history and is also a highly accomplished batsman. Kohli has hit 47 centuries in his ODI career and is on track to overtake Sachin Tendulkar soon. He also has the second-most hundreds in international cricket.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the present captain of the Indian cricket team and a brilliant opener. He has scored 30 centuries in 240 innings with a highest score of 264. He is a known heavy hitter and owns the score for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Most ODI Centuries Rank Player Name Hundreds Innings Runs Highest Score Span 1 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 49 452 18426 200* 1989-2012 2 Virat Kohli (IND) 47 267 13024 183 2008-2023 3 Rohit Sharma (IND) 30 240 9978 264 2007-2023 4 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 30 365 13704 164 1995-2012 5 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 28 433 13430 189 1989-2011 6 Hashim Amla (SA) 27 178 8113 159 2008-2019 7 AB de Villiers (SA) 25 218 9577 176 2005-2018 8 Chris Gayle (WI) 25 294 10480 215 1999-2019 9 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 25 380 14234 169 2000-2015 10 Sourav Ganguly (IND) 22 300 11363 183 1992-2007 11 Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 22 303 10290 161* 1999-2016 12 Ross Taylor (NZ) 21 220 8607 181* 2006-2022 13 Herschelle Gibbs (SA) 21 240 8094 175 1996-2010 14 David Warner (AUS) 20 142 6136 179 2009-2023 15 Saeed Anwar (PAK) 20 244 8824 194 1989-2003 16 Babar Azam (PAK) 19 104 5380 158 2015-2023 17 Brian Lara (WI) 19 289 10405 169 1990-2007 18 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 19 418 12650 144 1998-2015 19 Martin Guptill (NZ) 18 195 7346 237* 2009-2022 20 Mark Waugh (AUS) 18 236 8500 173 1988-2002 21 Quinton de Kock (SA) 17 142 6022 178 2013-2023 22 Aaron Finch (AUS) 17 142 5406 153* 2013-2022 23 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 17 164 6793 143 2010-2022 24 Desmond Haynes (WI) 17 237 8648 152* 1978-1994 25 Jacques Kallis (SA) 17 314 11579 139 1996-2014 26 Joe Root (ENG) 16 149 6213 133* 2013-2023 27 Nathan Astle (NZ) 16 217 7090 145* 1995-2007 28 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 16 279 9619 172 1996-2008 29 Shai Hope (WI) 15 113 4940 170 2016-2023 30 Upul Tharanga (SL) 15 223 6951 174* 2005-2019 31 Virender Sehwag (IND) 15 245 8273 219 1999-2013 32 Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 15 273 9720 141* 1998-2010 33 Paul Stirling (IRE) 14 149 5598 177 2008-2023 34 Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE) 14 230 7701 148 2006-2022 35 Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 14 239 8313 158 2007-2023 36 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 14 278 8701 150 2000-2017 37 Kane Williamson (NZ) 13 153 6554 148 2010-2023 38 Gary Kirsten (SA) 13 185 6798 188* 1993-2003 39 Jason Roy (ENG) 12 110 4271 180 2015-2023 40 Marcus Trescothick (ENG) 12 122 4335 137 2000-2006 41 Steve Smith (AUS) 12 126 4939 164 2010-2023 42 Faf du Plessis (SA) 12 136 5507 185 2011-2019 43 Rahul Dravid (IND) 12 318 10889 153 1996-2011 44 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 11 87 3640 141* 2011-2023 45 Gordon Greenidge (WI) 11 127 5134 133* 1975-1991 46 Jos Buttler (ENG) 11 140 4749 162* 2012-2023 47 Gautam Gambhir (IND) 11 143 5238 150* 2003-2013 48 William Porterfield (IRE) 11 145 4343 139 2006-2022 49 Viv Richards (WI) 11 167 6721 189* 1975-1991 50 Brendan Taylor (ZIM) 11 203 6684 145* 2004-2021

List of Top 10 Batsmen with Most ODI Hundreds 2023

S No. Player Centuries Match Innings Runs Highest Score 1 Temba Bavuma (SA) 3 8 8 580 144 2 Devon Conway (NZ) 3 8 8 433 138 3 Sean Williams (ZIM) 3 9 9 720 174 4 Virat Kohli (IND) 3 13 11 553 166* 5 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 3 15 14 640 180* 6 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 3 14 14 631 129 7 Shubman Gill (IND) 3 15 15 885 208 8 Asif Khan (UAE) 3 24 24 934 151* 9 Jason Roy (ENG) 2 6 6 278 132 10 Dawid Malan (ENG) 2 7 7 368 118

List of Most ODI Centuries in 2023 (Active Players)

Virat Kohli (47) Rohit Sharma (30) David Warner (20) Babar Azam (19) Quinton de Kock (17) Shikhar Dhawan (17) Joe Root (16) Tamim Iqbal (14) Kane Williamson (13) Steve Smith (12)

List of Most ODI Centuries in a Calendar Year