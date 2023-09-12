Top 10 Most Hundreds in ODI Matches 2023: Check Players With Most Number of Centuries Here!

Batsmen with Most ODI Centuries: Check here the list of players with the most hundreds in One-Day International cricket. Sachin Tendulkar is number one, followed by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Get here the list of top batsmen who have hit the most hundreds in ODI Match
Get here the list of top batsmen who have hit the most hundreds in ODI Match

Most Hundreds in ODI Career: Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and the most exciting part of the game is batting. There is no sound louder than the roar of the crowd when a batsman hits a six. Everyone loves watching batsmen play, especially in the One-Day International games.

In the short-format T20 format, batters are constrained by overs and quickly come and go. But in ODIs, fans get to see their favourite players in action for a longer time and display their skills to the fullest. Centuries (when a player scores 100 runs) are quite common in ODI games and is one of the biggest achievement of a player.

Most top batsmen of the world have multiple centuries to their name. Today, we take a look at the players with the most centuries in ODI cricket. Dive in to know who they are.

Related:

Players with MOST Centuries in International Cricket

Most Centuries in Test Cricket

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

List of Players With Most ODI Centuries

All top 3 players with the most ODI hundreds are Indian. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top, closely followed by Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma is number 3 but far behind in numbers. Others aren’t even in the league. Kohli and Sharma are the only two active players in the list of players with the Top 10 most ODI centuries.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

 

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is termed the God of Cricket and for a valid reason. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar created many unbreakable records. He became the first person to score a double century in ODI cricket, the player with most international centuries and most runs in international cricket. In ODI, Tendulkar has amassed 49 centuries in 452 innings with the highest score of 200. His record will soon be broken by another Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, but other records remain inconceivable.

#2 Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli is often counted among the greatest living cricketers in the world. As captain, he has one of the highest success rates in Indian cricket history and is also a highly accomplished batsman. Kohli has hit 47 centuries in his ODI career and is on track to overtake Sachin Tendulkar soon. He also has the second-most hundreds in international cricket.

#3 Rohit Sharma

 

Rohit Sharma is the present captain of the Indian cricket team and a brilliant opener. He has scored 30 centuries in 240 innings with a highest score of 264. He is a known heavy hitter and owns the score for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Most ODI Centuries

Rank

Player Name

Hundreds

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Span

1

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

49

452

18426

200*

1989-2012

2

Virat Kohli (IND)

47

267

13024

183

2008-2023

3

Rohit Sharma (IND)

30

240

9978

264

2007-2023

4

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

30

365

13704

164

1995-2012

5

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

28

433

13430

189

1989-2011

6

Hashim Amla (SA)

27

178

8113

159

2008-2019

7

AB de Villiers (SA)

25

218

9577

176

2005-2018

8

Chris Gayle (WI)

25

294

10480

215

1999-2019

9

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

25

380

14234

169

2000-2015

10

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

22

300

11363

183

1992-2007

11

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

22

303

10290

161*

1999-2016

12

Ross Taylor (NZ)

21

220

8607

181*

2006-2022

13

Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

21

240

8094

175

1996-2010

14

David Warner (AUS)

20

142

6136

179

2009-2023

15

Saeed Anwar (PAK)

20

244

8824

194

1989-2003

16

Babar Azam (PAK)

19

104

5380

158

2015-2023

17

Brian Lara (WI)

19

289

10405

169

1990-2007

18

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

19

418

12650

144

1998-2015

19

Martin Guptill (NZ)

18

195

7346

237*

2009-2022

20

Mark Waugh (AUS)

18

236

8500

173

1988-2002

21

Quinton de Kock (SA)

17

142

6022

178

2013-2023

22

Aaron Finch (AUS)

17

142

5406

153*

2013-2022

23

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

17

164

6793

143

2010-2022

24

Desmond Haynes (WI)

17

237

8648

152*

1978-1994

25

Jacques Kallis (SA)

17

314

11579

139

1996-2014

26

Joe Root (ENG)

16

149

6213

133*

2013-2023

27

Nathan Astle (NZ)

16

217

7090

145*

1995-2007

28

Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

16

279

9619

172

1996-2008

29

Shai Hope (WI)

15

113

4940

170

2016-2023

30

Upul Tharanga (SL)

15

223

6951

174*

2005-2019

31

Virender Sehwag (IND)

15

245

8273

219

1999-2013

32

Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)

15

273

9720

141*

1998-2010

33

Paul Stirling (IRE)

14

149

5598

177

2008-2023

34

Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE)

14

230

7701

148

2006-2022

35

Tamim Iqbal (BAN)

14

239

8313

158

2007-2023

36

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

14

278

8701

150

2000-2017

37

Kane Williamson (NZ)

13

153

6554

148

2010-2023

38

Gary Kirsten (SA)

13

185

6798

188*

1993-2003

39

Jason Roy (ENG)

12

110

4271

180

2015-2023

40

Marcus Trescothick (ENG)

12

122

4335

137

2000-2006

41

Steve Smith (AUS)

12

126

4939

164

2010-2023

42

Faf du Plessis (SA)

12

136

5507

185

2011-2019

43

Rahul Dravid (IND)

12

318

10889

153

1996-2011

44

Jonny Bairstow (ENG)

11

87

3640

141*

2011-2023

45

Gordon Greenidge (WI)

11

127

5134

133*

1975-1991

46

Jos Buttler (ENG)

11

140

4749

162*

2012-2023

47

Gautam Gambhir (IND)

11

143

5238

150*

2003-2013

48

William Porterfield (IRE)

11

145

4343

139

2006-2022

49

Viv Richards (WI)

11

167

6721

189*

1975-1991

50

Brendan Taylor (ZIM)

11

203

6684

145*

2004-2021

List of Top 10 Batsmen with Most ODI Hundreds 2023

S No.

Player

Centuries

Match

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

1

Temba Bavuma (SA)

3

8

8

580

144

2

Devon Conway (NZ)

3

8

8

433

138

3

Sean Williams (ZIM)

3

9

9

720

174

4

Virat Kohli (IND)

3

13

11

553

166*

5

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

3

15

14

640

180*

6

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

3

14

14

631

129

7

Shubman Gill (IND)

3

15

15

885

208

8

Asif Khan (UAE)

3

24

24

934

151*

9

Jason Roy (ENG)

2

6

6

278

132

10

Dawid Malan (ENG)

2

7

7

368

118

List of Most ODI Centuries in 2023 (Active Players)

  1. Virat Kohli (47)
  2. Rohit Sharma (30)
  3. David Warner (20)
  4. Babar Azam (19)
  5. Quinton de Kock (17)
  6. Shikhar Dhawan (17)
  7. Joe Root (16)
  8. Tamim Iqbal (14)
  9. Kane Williamson (13)
  10. Steve Smith (12)

List of Most ODI Centuries in a Calendar Year

Player

100s

Year

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

9

1998

33

1894

143

David Warner (AUS)

7

2016

23

1388

173

Rohit Sharma (IND)

7

2019

27

1490

159

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

7

2000

32

1579

144

Virat Kohli (IND)

6

2018

14

1202

160*

Rohit Sharma (IND)

6

2017

21

1293

208*

Virat Kohli (IND)

6

2017

26

1460

131

Gary Kirsten (SA)

6

1996

29

1442

188*

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

6

1996

32

1611

137

Rahul Dravid

6

1999

43

1761

153

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next