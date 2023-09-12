Top 10 Most Hundreds in ODI Matches 2023: Check Players With Most Number of Centuries Here!
Most Hundreds in ODI Career: Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and the most exciting part of the game is batting. There is no sound louder than the roar of the crowd when a batsman hits a six. Everyone loves watching batsmen play, especially in the One-Day International games.
In the short-format T20 format, batters are constrained by overs and quickly come and go. But in ODIs, fans get to see their favourite players in action for a longer time and display their skills to the fullest. Centuries (when a player scores 100 runs) are quite common in ODI games and is one of the biggest achievement of a player.
Most top batsmen of the world have multiple centuries to their name. Today, we take a look at the players with the most centuries in ODI cricket. Dive in to know who they are.
Related:
Players with MOST Centuries in International Cricket
Most Centuries in Test Cricket
Most Centuries in ICC World Cup
List of Players With Most ODI Centuries
All top 3 players with the most ODI hundreds are Indian. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top, closely followed by Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma is number 3 but far behind in numbers. Others aren’t even in the league. Kohli and Sharma are the only two active players in the list of players with the Top 10 most ODI centuries.
#1 Sachin Tendulkar
Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is termed the God of Cricket and for a valid reason. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar created many unbreakable records. He became the first person to score a double century in ODI cricket, the player with most international centuries and most runs in international cricket. In ODI, Tendulkar has amassed 49 centuries in 452 innings with the highest score of 200. His record will soon be broken by another Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, but other records remain inconceivable.
#2 Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is often counted among the greatest living cricketers in the world. As captain, he has one of the highest success rates in Indian cricket history and is also a highly accomplished batsman. Kohli has hit 47 centuries in his ODI career and is on track to overtake Sachin Tendulkar soon. He also has the second-most hundreds in international cricket.
#3 Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is the present captain of the Indian cricket team and a brilliant opener. He has scored 30 centuries in 240 innings with a highest score of 264. He is a known heavy hitter and owns the score for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.
|
Most ODI Centuries
|
Rank
|
Player Name
|
Hundreds
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Span
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
49
|
452
|
18426
|
200*
|
1989-2012
|
2
|
Virat Kohli (IND)
|
47
|
267
|
13024
|
183
|
2008-2023
|
3
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
30
|
240
|
9978
|
264
|
2007-2023
|
4
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
30
|
365
|
13704
|
164
|
1995-2012
|
5
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|
28
|
433
|
13430
|
189
|
1989-2011
|
6
|
Hashim Amla (SA)
|
27
|
178
|
8113
|
159
|
2008-2019
|
7
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
25
|
218
|
9577
|
176
|
2005-2018
|
8
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
25
|
294
|
10480
|
215
|
1999-2019
|
9
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
25
|
380
|
14234
|
169
|
2000-2015
|
10
|
Sourav Ganguly (IND)
|
22
|
300
|
11363
|
183
|
1992-2007
|
11
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)
|
22
|
303
|
10290
|
161*
|
1999-2016
|
12
|
Ross Taylor (NZ)
|
21
|
220
|
8607
|
181*
|
2006-2022
|
13
|
Herschelle Gibbs (SA)
|
21
|
240
|
8094
|
175
|
1996-2010
|
14
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
20
|
142
|
6136
|
179
|
2009-2023
|
15
|
Saeed Anwar (PAK)
|
20
|
244
|
8824
|
194
|
1989-2003
|
16
|
Babar Azam (PAK)
|
19
|
104
|
5380
|
158
|
2015-2023
|
17
|
Brian Lara (WI)
|
19
|
289
|
10405
|
169
|
1990-2007
|
18
|
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|
19
|
418
|
12650
|
144
|
1998-2015
|
19
|
Martin Guptill (NZ)
|
18
|
195
|
7346
|
237*
|
2009-2022
|
20
|
Mark Waugh (AUS)
|
18
|
236
|
8500
|
173
|
1988-2002
|
21
|
Quinton de Kock (SA)
|
17
|
142
|
6022
|
178
|
2013-2023
|
22
|
Aaron Finch (AUS)
|
17
|
142
|
5406
|
153*
|
2013-2022
|
23
|
Shikhar Dhawan (IND)
|
17
|
164
|
6793
|
143
|
2010-2022
|
24
|
Desmond Haynes (WI)
|
17
|
237
|
8648
|
152*
|
1978-1994
|
25
|
Jacques Kallis (SA)
|
17
|
314
|
11579
|
139
|
1996-2014
|
26
|
Joe Root (ENG)
|
16
|
149
|
6213
|
133*
|
2013-2023
|
27
|
Nathan Astle (NZ)
|
16
|
217
|
7090
|
145*
|
1995-2007
|
28
|
Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
|
16
|
279
|
9619
|
172
|
1996-2008
|
29
|
Shai Hope (WI)
|
15
|
113
|
4940
|
170
|
2016-2023
|
30
|
Upul Tharanga (SL)
|
15
|
223
|
6951
|
174*
|
2005-2019
|
31
|
Virender Sehwag (IND)
|
15
|
245
|
8273
|
219
|
1999-2013
|
32
|
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)
|
15
|
273
|
9720
|
141*
|
1998-2010
|
33
|
Paul Stirling (IRE)
|
14
|
149
|
5598
|
177
|
2008-2023
|
34
|
Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE)
|
14
|
230
|
7701
|
148
|
2006-2022
|
35
|
Tamim Iqbal (BAN)
|
14
|
239
|
8313
|
158
|
2007-2023
|
36
|
Yuvraj Singh (IND)
|
14
|
278
|
8701
|
150
|
2000-2017
|
37
|
Kane Williamson (NZ)
|
13
|
153
|
6554
|
148
|
2010-2023
|
38
|
Gary Kirsten (SA)
|
13
|
185
|
6798
|
188*
|
1993-2003
|
39
|
Jason Roy (ENG)
|
12
|
110
|
4271
|
180
|
2015-2023
|
40
|
Marcus Trescothick (ENG)
|
12
|
122
|
4335
|
137
|
2000-2006
|
41
|
Steve Smith (AUS)
|
12
|
126
|
4939
|
164
|
2010-2023
|
42
|
Faf du Plessis (SA)
|
12
|
136
|
5507
|
185
|
2011-2019
|
43
|
Rahul Dravid (IND)
|
12
|
318
|
10889
|
153
|
1996-2011
|
44
|
Jonny Bairstow (ENG)
|
11
|
87
|
3640
|
141*
|
2011-2023
|
45
|
Gordon Greenidge (WI)
|
11
|
127
|
5134
|
133*
|
1975-1991
|
46
|
Jos Buttler (ENG)
|
11
|
140
|
4749
|
162*
|
2012-2023
|
47
|
Gautam Gambhir (IND)
|
11
|
143
|
5238
|
150*
|
2003-2013
|
48
|
William Porterfield (IRE)
|
11
|
145
|
4343
|
139
|
2006-2022
|
49
|
Viv Richards (WI)
|
11
|
167
|
6721
|
189*
|
1975-1991
|
50
|
Brendan Taylor (ZIM)
|
11
|
203
|
6684
|
145*
|
2004-2021
List of Top 10 Batsmen with Most ODI Hundreds 2023
|
S No.
|
Player
|
Centuries
|
Match
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
1
|
Temba Bavuma (SA)
|
3
|
8
|
8
|
580
|
144
|
2
|
Devon Conway (NZ)
|
3
|
8
|
8
|
433
|
138
|
3
|
Sean Williams (ZIM)
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
720
|
174
|
4
|
Virat Kohli (IND)
|
3
|
13
|
11
|
553
|
166*
|
5
|
Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
|
3
|
15
|
14
|
640
|
180*
|
6
|
Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
|
3
|
14
|
14
|
631
|
129
|
7
|
Shubman Gill (IND)
|
3
|
15
|
15
|
885
|
208
|
8
|
Asif Khan (UAE)
|
3
|
24
|
24
|
934
|
151*
|
9
|
Jason Roy (ENG)
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
278
|
132
|
10
|
Dawid Malan (ENG)
|
2
|
7
|
7
|
368
|
118
List of Most ODI Centuries in 2023 (Active Players)
- Virat Kohli (47)
- Rohit Sharma (30)
- David Warner (20)
- Babar Azam (19)
- Quinton de Kock (17)
- Shikhar Dhawan (17)
- Joe Root (16)
- Tamim Iqbal (14)
- Kane Williamson (13)
- Steve Smith (12)
List of Most ODI Centuries in a Calendar Year
|
Player
|
100s
|
Year
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
9
|
1998
|
33
|
1894
|
143
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
7
|
2016
|
23
|
1388
|
173
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
7
|
2019
|
27
|
1490
|
159
|
Sourav Ganguly (IND)
|
7
|
2000
|
32
|
1579
|
144
|
Virat Kohli (IND)
|
6
|
2018
|
14
|
1202
|
160*
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
6
|
2017
|
21
|
1293
|
208*
|
Virat Kohli (IND)
|
6
|
2017
|
26
|
1460
|
131
|
Gary Kirsten (SA)
|
6
|
1996
|
29
|
1442
|
188*
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
6
|
1996
|
32
|
1611
|
137
|
Rahul Dravid
|
6
|
1999
|
43
|
1761
|
153