Most Hundreds in ODI Cricket: Check Complete List Here!
Virat Kohli leads the list of players with the most hundreds in ODI cricket. Check the complete list of players with the most centuries in ODI cricket here!
Key Points
- Virat Kohli leads with 51 ODI centuries.
- Sachin Tendulkar follows closely with 49 centuries.
- Rohit Sharma holds the third position with 31 centuries.
Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and the most exciting part of the game is batting. Let us explore the list of players who have scored the most hundreds in ODIs.
In the short-format T20 format, batters are constrained by overs and quickly come and go. But in ODIs, fans get to see their favourite players in action for a longer time and display their skills to the fullest. Centuries (when a player scores 100 runs) are quite common in ODI games and are one of the biggest achievements of a player.
Players with Most Centuries in International Cricket
Most Centuries in ODI (Updated 2026)
|
Rank
|
Player Name
|
Hundreds
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Span
|
1
|
Virat Kohli (India)
|
54
|
299
|
14797
|
183
|
2008-2026*
|
2
|
Sachin Tendulkar (India)
|
49
|
452
|
18426
|
200*
|
1989-2012
|
3
|
Rohit Sharma (India)
|
34
|
280
|
11878
|
264
|
2007-2026*
|
4
|
Ricky Ponting (Australia)
|
30
|
365
|
13704
|
164
|
1995-2012
|
5
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
|
28
|
433
|
13430
|
189
|
1989-2011
|
6
|
Hashim Amla (South Africa)
|
27
|
178
|
8113
|
159
|
2008-2019
|
7
|
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
|
25
|
218
|
9577
|
176
|
2005-2018
|
8
|
Chris Gayle (West Indies)
|
25
|
294
|
10480
|
215
|
1999-2019
|
9
|
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
|
25
|
380
|
14234
|
169
|
2000-2015
|
10
|
David Warner (Australia)
|
22
|
157
|
6896
|
179
|
2009-2023
|
11
|
Sourav Ganguly (India)
|
22
|
300
|
11363
|
183
|
1992-2007
|
12
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)
|
22
|
303
|
10290
|
161*
|
1999-2016
|
13
|
Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
|
21
|
155
|
6770
|
178
|
2013-2023
|
14
|
Ross Taylor (New Zealand)
|
21
|
220
|
8607
|
181*
|
2006-2022
|
15
|
Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)
|
21
|
240
|
8094
|
175
|
1996-2010
|
16
|
Saeed Anwar (Pakistan)
|
20
|
244
|
8824
|
194
|
1989-2003
|
17
|
Babar Azam (Pakistan)
|
20
|
140
|
6501
|
158
|
2015-2026*
|
18
|
Joe Root (England)
|
19
|
175
|
7330
|
166
|
2013-2026*
|
19
|
Brian Lara (West Indies)
|
19
|
289
|
10405
|
169
|
1990-2007
|
20
|
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
|
19
|
418
|
12650
|
144
|
1998-2015
|
21
|
Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
|
18
|
195
|
7346
|
237*
|
2009-2022
|
22
|
Mark Waugh (Australia)
|
18
|
236
|
8500
|
173
|
1988-2002
|
23
|
Aaron Finch (Australia)
|
17
|
142
|
5406
|
153*
|
2013-2022
|
24
|
Shikhar Dhawan (India)
|
17
|
164
|
6793
|
143
|
2010-2022
|
25
|
Desmond Haynes (West Indies)
|
17
|
237
|
8648
|
152*
|
1978-1994
|
26
|
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
|
17
|
314
|
11579
|
139
|
1996-2014
|
27
|
Nathan Astle (New Zealand)
|
16
|
217
|
7090
|
145*
|
1995-2007
|
28
|
Adam Gilchrist (Australia)
|
16
|
279
|
9619
|
172
|
1996-2008
|
29
|
Shai Hope (West Indies)
|
15
|
113
|
4940
|
170
|
2016-2023
|
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
|
15
|
167
|
7257
|
148
|
2010-2026*
|
30
|
Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka)
|
15
|
223
|
6951
|
174*
|
2005-2019
|
31
|
Virender Sehwag (India)
|
15
|
245
|
8273
|
219
|
1999-2013
|
32
|
Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)
|
15
|
273
|
9720
|
141*
|
1998-2010
|
33
|
Paul Stirling (Ireland)
|
14
|
150
|
5623
|
177
|
2008-2023
|
34
|
Eoin Morgan (England/Ireland)
|
14
|
230
|
7701
|
148
|
2006-2022
|
35
|
Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)
|
14
|
240
|
8357
|
158
|
2007-2023
|
36
|
Yuvraj Singh (India)
|
14
|
278
|
8701
|
150
|
2000-2017
|
37
|
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
|
13
|
153
|
6554
|
148
|
2010-2023
|
38
|
Gary Kirsten (South Africa)
|
13
|
185
|
6798
|
188*
|
1993-2003
|
39
|
Jason Roy (England)
|
12
|
110
|
4271
|
180
|
2015-2023
|
40
|
Marcus Trescothick (England)
|
12
|
122
|
4335
|
137
|
2000-2006
|
41
|
Steve Smith (Australia)
|
12
|
154
|
5800
|
164
|
2010-2025
|
42
|
Faf du Plessis (South Africa)
|
12
|
136
|
5507
|
185
|
2011-2019
|
43
|
Rahul Dravid (India)
|
12
|
318
|
10889
|
153
|
1996-2011
|
44
|
Jonny Bairstow (England)
|
11
|
87
|
3640
|
141*
|
2011-2023
|
45
|
Gordon Greenidge (West Indies)
|
11
|
127
|
5134
|
133*
|
1975-1991
|
46
|
Jos Buttler (England)
|
11
|
140
|
4749
|
162*
|
2012-2023
|
47
|
Gautam Gambhir (India)
|
11
|
143
|
5238
|
150*
|
2003-2013
|
48
|
William Porterfield (Ireland)
|
11
|
145
|
4343
|
139
|
2006-2022
|
49
|
Viv Richards (West Indies)
|
11
|
167
|
6721
|
189*
|
1975-1991
|
50
|
Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)
|
11
|
203
|
6684
|
145*
|
2004-2021
Source: Cricbuzz
Who has the most 100s in ODI?
Virat Kohli, the star right-handed batsman and former captain of India, holds the record for most centuries (100's) in ODI cricket. He has scored 54 centuries till 2026. The next best on the list is the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar with 49 centuries.
Most ODI Centuries - Top 3 Batsmen in the World
All top 3 players with the most ODI hundreds are Indian. Virat Kohli is at the top followed by Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma is number 3 but far behind in numbers. Others aren’t even in the league. Kohli and Sharma are the only two active players in the list of players with the Top 10 most ODI centuries.
Virat Kohli
Source: Cricinfo
Virat Kohli is often counted among the greatest living cricketers in the world. As captain, he has one of the highest success rates in Indian cricket history and is also a highly accomplished batsman. Indian batsman Virat Kohli registered his 54th century in ODIs against New Zealand on 18th January, 2026.
Sachin Tendulkar
Source: Cricinfo
Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is termed the God of Cricket and for a valid reason. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar created many unbreakable records. He became the first person to score a double century in ODI cricket, the player with most international centuries and most runs in international cricket. In ODI, Tendulkar has amassed 49 centuries in 452 innings with the highest score of 200. His record will soon be broken by another Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, but other records remain inconceivable.
Rohit Sharma
Source: Cricinfo
Rohit Sharma has scored 33 centuries in 269 innings with a highest score of 264. He is a known hard hitter and owns the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.
Also Read:
Most Centuries in Test Cricket
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