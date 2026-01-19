Key Points Virat Kohli leads with 51 ODI centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar follows closely with 49 centuries.

Rohit Sharma holds the third position with 31 centuries.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and the most exciting part of the game is batting. Let us explore the list of players who have scored the most hundreds in ODIs. In the short-format T20 format, batters are constrained by overs and quickly come and go. But in ODIs, fans get to see their favourite players in action for a longer time and display their skills to the fullest. Centuries (when a player scores 100 runs) are quite common in ODI games and are one of the biggest achievements of a player. Players with Most Centuries in International Cricket Most Centuries in ODI (Updated 2026) Rank Player Name Hundreds Innings Runs Highest Score Span 1 Virat Kohli (India) 54 299 14797 183 2008-2026* 2 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 49 452 18426 200* 1989-2012 3 Rohit Sharma (India) 34 280 11878 264 2007-2026* 4 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 30 365 13704 164 1995-2012 5 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 28 433 13430 189 1989-2011 6 Hashim Amla (South Africa) 27 178 8113 159 2008-2019 7 AB de Villiers (South Africa) 25 218 9577 176 2005-2018 8 Chris Gayle (West Indies) 25 294 10480 215 1999-2019 9 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 25 380 14234 169 2000-2015 10 David Warner (Australia) 22 157 6896 179 2009-2023 11 Sourav Ganguly (India) 22 300 11363 183 1992-2007 12 Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) 22 303 10290 161* 1999-2016 13 Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 21 155 6770 178 2013-2023 14 Ross Taylor (New Zealand) 21 220 8607 181* 2006-2022 15 Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) 21 240 8094 175 1996-2010 16 Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) 20 244 8824 194 1989-2003 17 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 20 140 6501 158 2015-2026* 18 Joe Root (England) 19 175 7330 166 2013-2026* 19 Brian Lara (West Indies) 19 289 10405 169 1990-2007 20 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 19 418 12650 144 1998-2015 21 Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 18 195 7346 237* 2009-2022 22 Mark Waugh (Australia) 18 236 8500 173 1988-2002 23 Aaron Finch (Australia) 17 142 5406 153* 2013-2022 24 Shikhar Dhawan (India) 17 164 6793 143 2010-2022 25 Desmond Haynes (West Indies) 17 237 8648 152* 1978-1994 26 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 17 314 11579 139 1996-2014 27 Nathan Astle (New Zealand) 16 217 7090 145* 1995-2007 28 Adam Gilchrist (Australia) 16 279 9619 172 1996-2008 29 Shai Hope (West Indies) 15 113 4940 170 2016-2023 Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 15 167 7257 148 2010-2026* 30 Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka) 15 223 6951 174* 2005-2019 31 Virender Sehwag (India) 15 245 8273 219 1999-2013 32 Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) 15 273 9720 141* 1998-2010 33 Paul Stirling (Ireland) 14 150 5623 177 2008-2023 34 Eoin Morgan (England/Ireland) 14 230 7701 148 2006-2022 35 Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) 14 240 8357 158 2007-2023 36 Yuvraj Singh (India) 14 278 8701 150 2000-2017 37 Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 13 153 6554 148 2010-2023 38 Gary Kirsten (South Africa) 13 185 6798 188* 1993-2003 39 Jason Roy (England) 12 110 4271 180 2015-2023 40 Marcus Trescothick (England) 12 122 4335 137 2000-2006 41 Steve Smith (Australia) 12 154 5800 164 2010-2025 42 Faf du Plessis (South Africa) 12 136 5507 185 2011-2019 43 Rahul Dravid (India) 12 318 10889 153 1996-2011 44 Jonny Bairstow (England) 11 87 3640 141* 2011-2023 45 Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) 11 127 5134 133* 1975-1991 46 Jos Buttler (England) 11 140 4749 162* 2012-2023 47 Gautam Gambhir (India) 11 143 5238 150* 2003-2013 48 William Porterfield (Ireland) 11 145 4343 139 2006-2022 49 Viv Richards (West Indies) 11 167 6721 189* 1975-1991 50 Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe) 11 203 6684 145* 2004-2021

Source: Cricbuzz Who has the most 100s in ODI? Virat Kohli, the star right-handed batsman and former captain of India, holds the record for most centuries (100's) in ODI cricket. He has scored 54 centuries till 2026. The next best on the list is the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar with 49 centuries. Most ODI Centuries - Top 3 Batsmen in the World All top 3 players with the most ODI hundreds are Indian. Virat Kohli is at the top followed by Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma is number 3 but far behind in numbers. Others aren’t even in the league. Kohli and Sharma are the only two active players in the list of players with the Top 10 most ODI centuries. Virat Kohli Source: Cricinfo Virat Kohli is often counted among the greatest living cricketers in the world. As captain, he has one of the highest success rates in Indian cricket history and is also a highly accomplished batsman. Indian batsman Virat Kohli registered his 54th century in ODIs against New Zealand on 18th January, 2026.