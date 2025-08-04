Current Affairs One Liners 04 August 2025: The “Industry 4.0 Workshop” Was Organized Under Which Ministry?

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 04 August 2025: For aspirants of competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents today's top One-Liner Current Affairs. This edition covers key highlights such as the launch of the ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative, appointment of India’s 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff, major railway developments, and more.

ByBagesh Yadav
Aug 4, 2025, 18:21 IST
  • Which ministry launched the ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative – Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

  • The ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative was launched in collaboration with – Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)

  • With whom did Numaligarh Refinery Limited sign an MoU for digital transformation – BSNL

  • Where was the “Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs” held – Guwahati

  • The “Industry 4.0 Workshop” was organized under which ministry – Ministry of Finance

  • Who is the 47th Vice Chief of the Indian Navy – Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

  • From when is the merger of New India Co-operative Bank effective – From 4 August 2025

  • New India Co-operative Bank will now function as branches of which bank – Saraswat Co-operative Bank

  • From which station did Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off new trains on 4 August 2025 – Bhavnagar (Gujarat)

