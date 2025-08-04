Current Affairs One Liners 04 August 2025: The “Industry 4.0 Workshop” Was Organized Under Which Ministry?

Current Affairs One Liners 04 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and well-informed readers, here are today's One-Liner Current Affairs by Jagran Josh. This section includes questions related to the ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative, the 47th Vice Chief of the Indian Navy, and more.
Which ministry launched the ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative – Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
The ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative was launched in collaboration with – Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)
With whom did Numaligarh Refinery Limited sign an MoU for digital transformation – BSNL
Where was the “Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs” held – Guwahati
The “Industry 4.0 Workshop” was organized under which ministry – Ministry of Finance
Who is the 47th Vice Chief of the Indian Navy – Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan
From when is the merger of New India Co-operative Bank effective – From 4 August 2025
New India Co-operative Bank will now function as branches of which bank – Saraswat Co-operative Bank
From which station did Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off new trains on 4 August 2025 – Bhavnagar (Gujarat)
