Current Affairs Quiz 04 August 2025: Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Express

Current Affairs Quiz 04 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for well-informed readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s most important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to the ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative, Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Express, BSNL-NRL deal, and more. 1. The ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative was recently launched by which ministry?

A) Ministry of Home Affairs

B) Ministry of Defence

C) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

D) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Answer: D) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative has been launched by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to provide safe, comfortable, and hygienic resting facilities for truck drivers along national highways. The initiative is being implemented with support from public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

2. Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) recently signed an MoU with which organization for digital transformation and industrial modernization?

A) Reliance Group

B) Airtel

C) BSNL

D) TCS

Answer: C) BSNL

To accelerate digital transformation and modernization, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed a landmark MoU during the “Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs” held in Guwahati. The event was organized under the Ministry of Finance and aimed to foster technological innovation across Central Public Sector Enterprises. 3. Who assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff of India on 1st August 2025?

A) Vice Admiral Ajay Kumar

B) Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

C) Vice Admiral Arun Prakash

D) Vice Admiral Rakesh Verma

Answer: B) Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, decorated with the AVSM (Ati Vishisht Seva Medal) and NM (Nau Sena Medal), took charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on August 1, 2025. Following his assumption of duty, he paid tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.