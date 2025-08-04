Current Affairs Quiz 04 August 2025: Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Express

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Current Affairs Quiz 04 August 2025: Jagran Josh brings you this week’s most significant current affairs quiz, specially curated for aspirants preparing for competitive exams and readers who like to stay updated. This quiz covers key topics such as the ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative, the launch of Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Express, the BSNL-NRL partnership, and other major national developments.

1. The ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative was recently launched by which ministry?
A) Ministry of Home Affairs
B) Ministry of Defence
C) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
D) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Answer: D) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
The ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative has been launched by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to provide safe, comfortable, and hygienic resting facilities for truck drivers along national highways. The initiative is being implemented with support from public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

2. Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) recently signed an MoU with which organization for digital transformation and industrial modernization?
A) Reliance Group
B) Airtel
C) BSNL
D) TCS
Answer: C) BSNL
To accelerate digital transformation and modernization, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed a landmark MoU during the “Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs” held in Guwahati. The event was organized under the Ministry of Finance and aimed to foster technological innovation across Central Public Sector Enterprises.

3. Who assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff of India on 1st August 2025?
A) Vice Admiral Ajay Kumar
B) Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan
C) Vice Admiral Arun Prakash
D) Vice Admiral Rakesh Verma
Answer: B) Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan
Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, decorated with the AVSM (Ati Vishisht Seva Medal) and NM (Nau Sena Medal), took charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on August 1, 2025. Following his assumption of duty, he paid tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

4. Which co-operative bank has recently been merged with Saraswat Co-operative Bank?
A) Maharashtra Co-operative Bank
B) New India Co-operative Bank
C) South Indian Co-operative Bank
D) None of the above
Answer: B) New India Co-operative Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the voluntary merger of New India Co-operative Bank (NICB) with Saraswat Co-operative Bank. The merger became effective on August 4, 2025. Following the merger, all NICB branches will function as Saraswat Bank branches, and the interests of all customers will remain protected.

5. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently flagged off which new express train from Bhavnagar, Gujarat?
A) Bhubaneswar–Varanasi Express
B) Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Express
C) Delhi–Guwahati Express
D) Surat–Patna Express
Answer: B) Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Express
On August 4, 2025, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three new express trains virtually from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. These include the Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Express, Rewa–Pune (Hadapsar) Express, and Jabalpur–Raipur Express. Chief Ministers Dr. Mohan Yadav (MP) and Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) attended the event via video conferencing.

