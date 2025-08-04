AP SSC Model Papers 2026: Subject-wise AP Class 10th Blueprint and Marks Weightage, Download PDF

To help students prepare effectively for the AP Class 10 board exams in 2026, the Andhra Pradesh Board offers a range of valuable resources. These include chapter-wise question banks and marking schemes, which are like a roadmap for your studies. They give you a clear idea of what kind of questions to expect in the exam, helping you practice more effectively. Additionally, the AP SSC model papers for 2026 are a great way to simulate the real exam, build confidence, and get a feel for the paper's structure and time limits. Using these official materials is a smart strategy to improve your preparation. The board exams for Class 10 cover a total of six subjects: First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Each of these subjects has its own paper. For most subjects, like Languages, Mathematics, and Social Science, the exam duration is 3 hours and 15 minutes, and each paper is worth 100 marks. The Science paper is an exception; it has a shorter duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes and is weighted at 50 marks. Knowing this structure ahead of time allows you to plan your study and time management strategies for each subject accordingly.

AP SSC 10th Model Papers 2026: Marking Scheme and Blueprint This information provides a clear breakdown of the marking scheme for key subjects in the AP SSC (10th) exams for the 2026 academic year. Students can use this to understand the exam pattern, the types of questions to expect, and the weightage of each unit or topic. Mathematics Marking Scheme The marks for the Mathematics paper are distributed across different units. The total marks for the paper are 100, which includes a section of 32 objective-type questions. S. No Unit / Sub-Unit Marks Breakdown Total Marks 1 Real Numbers 1 + 8 9 2 Polynomials 1 + 1 + 2 + 4 8 3 Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables 1 + 8 9 4 Quadratic Equations 1 + 2 + 4 7 5 Arithmetic Progressions 1 + 4 + 8 13 6 Triangles 1 + 2 + 8 11 7 Coordinate Geometry 2 + 8 10 8 Introduction to Trigonometry 1 + 2 + 4 7 9 Some Applications of Trigonometry 1 + 2 + 8 11 10 Circles 1 + 2 + 4 7 11 Areas Related to Circles 8 8 12 Surface Areas and Volumes 1 + 2 + 4 7 13 Statistics 4 + 8 12 14 Probability 1 + 4 + 8 13 Total 100 (including 32 Objective Questions)

Science Marking Scheme The Science paper will have a total of 100 marks. The marks are distributed among different units, with a separate section for objective questions. S. No. Unit / Sub-Unit Marks 1 Chemical Reactions and Equations 9 2 Acids, Bases and Salts 10 3 Metals and Non-metals 9 4 Carbon and Its Compounds 11 5 Light – Reflection and Refraction 11 6 The Human Eye and the Colourful World 11 7 Electricity 9 8 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current 8 Objective Type Questions (Additional) 50+28 (Not specified how this works) Hindi Marking Scheme The AP SSC Hindi model paper for 2026 will have a total of 30 questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. The marks are distributed across different types of questions as follows:

Type of Question Number of Questions Total Marks Descriptive Questions 4 34 Short Answer Questions 4 16 Very Short Answer Questions 7 35 Objective Questions 15 15 Total 30 100 Social Studies Marking Scheme The AP SSC Social Studies paper will have a total of 33 questions, with a total of 100 marks. The marks are divided among the different subjects and question types as shown below. The Geography section also includes a map-based question. Subject 1 Mark (No. x Marks) 2 Marks (No. x Marks) 4 Marks (No. x Marks) 8 Marks (No. x Marks) Map Work Total Marks Geography 3 x 1 = 3 2 x 2 = 4 2 x 4 = 8 1 x 8 = 8 1 x 8 = 8 31 History 3 x 1 = 3 2 x 2 = 4 2 x 4 = 8 1 x 8 = 8 — 23 Polity 3 x 1 = 3 2 x 2 = 4 2 x 4 = 8 1 x 8 = 8 — 23 Economics 3 x 1 = 3 2 x 2 = 4 2 x 4 = 8 1 x 8 = 8 — 23 Totals 12 x 1 = 12 8 x 2 = 16 8 x 4 = 32 4 x 8 = 32 1 x 8 = 8 100